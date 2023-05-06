No. 2 Calvert Hall pulls away from Severn

It took Calvert Hall’s lacrosse team some time to figure out Severn’s defense Friday afternoon. Once the Cardinals did, they continued their impressive surge, as well as helped solve the MIAA A Conference playoff picture.

No. 2 Calvert Hall defeated the 10th-ranked Admirals, 10-6, at Barbour Family Stadium in Severna Park. Shuey Kelly scored four goals and added an assist for the Cardinals (10-4 overall), and Cody Collier added a hat trick.

Calvert Hall tallied eight times over the final two quarters to improve to 7-2 in the nation’s toughest boys lacrosse league and solidify a spot in the six-team postseason tournament that starts next Friday.

The Cardinals, who lost by 10 goals in its league opener at St. Mary’s, can secure the No. 2 seed and a bye into the semifinals at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium with a victory Tuesday against rival Loyola Blakefield at home.

“We just got to focus on the next thing,” said Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly, whose team has won seven of its last eight MIAA A matches. “Whatever happens, happens. We just got to move on from this and get prepared to play Loyola.”

First, the Cardinals had to scale Severn (13-5, 4-5 MIAA A), looking to potentially move in position for a postseason berth with a victory. The Admirals, who knocked off Loyola Tuesday on its Severna Park home turf, exchanged goals with Calvert Hall through the first 27 minutes, tying the game at 3 on Jacob Todd’s strike.

Jackson Strickland (won 12-of-18 faceoffs) took the ensuing faceoff for the Cardinals directly into the offensive zone, and fired the ball into the net for a 4-3 lead with 8:14 left in the third quarter. Forty seconds later, Shuey Kelly, off a pass from Wyatt Hottie, deposited a shot into the top left corner, advancing Calvert Hall’s lead to 5-3.

The Cardinals, who had only two scores in the opening half, led 7-4 after three quarters as Nicholas Steele and Collier posted scores after Shuey Kelly’s tally. Severn pulled to 8-6 midway through the fourth, but Calvert Hall got the ensuing faceoff and Hottle found Collier for a score 20 seconds later.

The Cardinals, who controlled possession over the final five minutes, got an empty net score from Shuey Kelly to seal it. Hottle, who will play for Syracuse University next spring, provided three assists Friday for Calvert Hall.

Todd, a Princeton recruit, finished with a hat trick for Severn, whose playoff aspirations ended with the loss. The Admirals had added incentive Friday, supporting Sully Shields.

Shields, an incoming freshman and younger brother of Severn midfielder Jack Shields, is battling cancer. Admiral coaches and staff wore blue shirts with “Smile like Sully” on it.

Severn coach Joe Christie thought his squad made too many mistakes in the second half.

“Defensively, we played a really strong half,” Christie said. “It’s tight games against talented teams where unforced turnovers are the difference.”

Calvert Hall lacrosse coach Bryan Kelly (black jacket) talks after Friday's victory over Severn. The second-ranked Cardinals won for the seventh time in their last eight MIAA A Conference decisions with a 10-6 victory over the No. 10 Admirals at Barbour Family Stadium in Anne Arundel County. (Derek Toney)

By early Friday evening, the MIAA A postseason picture became a little clearer as top-ranked and defending champ McDonogh, Loyola, Calvert Hall, St. Paul’s, St. Mary’s and Boys’ Latin will make up the field.

The seedings will be decided Tuesday afternoon with rivalry matches Boys’ Latin/St. Paul’s, St. Mary’s/Severn, McDonogh/Gilman and Calvert Hall/Loyola concluding the regular season.

“We haven’t done anything yet,” Shuey Kelly said. “We only have one goal, and that’s to win the championship. Falling short of that isn’t reaching that. So we’re not done yet.”

NO. 2 CALVERT HALL 10, NO. 10 SEVERN 6

Calvert Hall 1 1 5 3 - 10

Severn 1 1 2 2 - 6

Goals: Calvert Hall - Shuey Kelly 4, Cody Collier 3, Jackson Strickland, Joseph Duggan, Nicholas Steele; Severn - Jacob Todd 3, Davis Cawlfield, Lawrence Dring, Andrew Beard

Assists: Calvert Hall - Wyatt Hottle 3, Shuey Kelly; Severn - Mason Erving, Dring.

Saves: Calvert Hall - Alexander Swartz 6; Severn - Jackson Read 9, William Perez 1.