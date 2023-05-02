No. 3 Broadneck handles Glen Burnie

Broadneck High baseball team’s reign as No. 1 in the Baltimore Banner/VSN Top 15 didn’t last long. However, the Bruins’ stay atop the Anne Arundel County standings doesn’t appear to be waning.

Behind Sean Murphy’s complete game effort, the No. 3 Bruins dominated host Glen Burnie, 8-1, Monday afternoon. Devin McGowan hit a 2-run home run for Broadneck, which improved its overall mark to 15-2 and 10-1 in Anne Arundel play.

The Bruins hold a 1 ½ game lead over second-ranked Severna Park and No. 10 North County (both 8-2) in the final week of the regular season. The top team in the standings at week’s end, barring postponements, will claim the Anne Arundel regular season crown and advance to the league title game against the second-place finisher at Joe Cannon Stadium in Harmans Monday night.

The Cape St. Claire squad continued to control its destiny Monday afternoon, scoring 3 runs in its opening at-bat, followed with a 4-run breakout in the fourth.

“That gives us a lot of confidence,” said Broadneck coach Matt Skrenchuk, whose team lost last week to surging North County after climbing to the No. 1 spot in the Banner/VSN Top 15. “We were able to put up a crooked number in the one inning. Anytime you put up a crooked number, you have a good chance to win.”

Especially with Murphy dealing on the mound. The senior righthander allowed one run on five hits and struck out 4. He only walked two batters.

“On a day like today, when I’m not getting a lot of swings and misses,” Murphy said. “Knowing the guys are making plays is great, just lets you pitch to the batters.”

Murphy got all the support he would need before throwing his first pitch. The Bruins drew four straight walks, after two outs, with Zach Palmer getting the RBI. Nate Schilling blooped a double to center to drive in two more RBIs, giving Broadneck a 3-0 lead.

Palmer drove in another run in the third inning with a single. McGowan scored after reaching on an error. Another run was thrown out at the plate.

Broadneck flexed its muscles in the fourth inning. Kobe Owen led off with a single, he later scored on a wild pitch. Shane Munnelly dropped a bunt that ran down the first base line for another hit. Murphy was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Mike Swick drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. On the next pitch, McGowan sent a laser that cleared the left field fence in a hurry.

“He left it over the plate,” McGowan said. “I guess I just saw it right away and put the barrel on it.”

Glen Burnie (9-7, 5-5 Anne Arundel) scraped one back in the bottom of the fifth inning as Dylan Kellner drew a lead off walk and came around to score on Mason Williams’ RBI fielder’s choice. The Gophers loaded the bases in the inning, but only scored one run.

“I thought maybe we could put a crooked number up,” Glen Burnie coach Brian Kellner said. “Maybe make some noise, but when you’re down 8-0, that’s a tough mountain to climb.”

Murphy came back and shut Glen Burnie down the final two innings after allowing the run. He spread two base runners over the two frames and stranded both.

“Sean’s been our ace since his sophomore year,” Skrechuk said. “Every once in a while he’s going to run into trouble. The good news is he has the maturity and the understanding of how to pitch and how to attack hitters that one bad inning doesn’t lead to him not being able to finish a game.”

The Bruins can secure the Anne Arundel regular season crown with a victory at South River Friday afternoon. Broadneck plays Tuesday against Annapolis-area private rival St. Mary’s Tuesday afternoon.

NO. 3 BROADNECK 8, GLEN BURNIE 1

Broadneck 3 0 1 4 0 0 0 — 8 8 0

Glen Burnie 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 5 2

WP: Sean Murphy; LP: George Johnson