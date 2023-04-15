No. 3 Loyola holds on to knock off No. 1 McDonogh in a MIAA A lacrosse thriller

Defending champions always have a big target on their backs during their arduous journey to attempt a repeat, and third-ranked Loyola Blakefield’s quest to knock off No. 1 McDonogh on Friday afternoon at Hargaden Field was no exception.

Both teams came into the match undefeated in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, so something had to give.

However, no one could have expected what eventually transpired on a hazy and pleasant day in Towson.

”I think coach (Andy) Hilgartner will feel like they didn’t lose it, they just ran out of time,” Loyola coach Gene Ubriaco said about his McDonogh counterpart. “My team has been in a lot of situations, and when you have that experience to draw on, it’s helpful. I think everyone who was at this game, will remember being at this game.”

If McDonogh (9-1, 3-1 MIAA A) and Loyola (7-2, 4-0 MIAA A) are considered to be two of the best teams in the country, the extraordinary battle they staged showed why.

McDonogh’s superstar attackman McCabe Millon started the day with a nice unassisted goal within the first minute of the game. But Loyola responded with fury, scoring six unanswered goals, frustrating the McDonogh defense.

After one period the Dons were in control, 6-2. The Loyola defensive unit of Liam Powell, Thomas Lala and Peter Laake continued its tenacity in the second quarter by refusing to give up a single goal while the offense did its part, too.

With less than a minute to go before intermission, Jack Gunning and Ty Bleach each scored goals, and to the surprise of the big crowd, Loyola’s lead bulged to 10-2 at the break. The Dons’ first-half success was in part due to the face-off unit, which neutralized McDonogh’s formidable face-off middie, Zach Hayashi by claiming 8-of-14 draws.

Down by a bunch, Hilgartner’s team never quit.

”We’ve got a great senior group, tons of heart and character on the team,” Hilgartner said.

McDonogh made a goalie change, bringing in Aidan Seibel to start the second half and began to slowly creep back into the game.

The Eagles gained even more momentum when Luke Miller and Brendan Millon both scored in the final seconds of the third period, with the latter’s tally coming with just four seconds left on the clock.

McDonogh also started winning face-offs, including all six in the third period.

Although the Eagles still trailed by six goals, Hayashi started to regain his usual competence at the ‘X,’ scooping up possession after possession as the Eagles’ rally rolled on.

“It took me a while to get going, and once we got into a good rhythm we were giving our offense the ball, and we saw them fight back,” Hayashi said after claiming 14-of-16 draws in the second half.

McDonogh scored three unanswered goals to open the final period, cutting the Dons’ lead to 12-9 before Mason Cook responded with his third goal of the game at the 8:31 mark of the period.

Undeterred, McDonogh went on a 4-0 run, including two goals by freshman Hunter Metz, to tie the game at 13-13 with 6:24 left to play when Brendan Millon netted the equalizer on a nice feed from Luke Miller. Despite the Eagles having the wind at their back, Loyola showed its poise in the waning moments and gained the momentum back when Matt Burnam scored what proved to be the game winner with 3:54 left on the clock.

Head coaches Gene Ubriaco and Andy Hilgartner, close personal friends, embrace after the thrilling game. (Mac Kennedy)

”Mason Cook threw the ball to me – we have good chemistry — and I tipped it and it hit the goalie and then I saw it on the ground, just picked it up, and put it in,” Burnam said.

Hilgartner was gracious after McDonogh’s first defeat of the season.

”Hats off to Loyola,” he said. “They played an awesome game. I am happy for my good friend, Coach ‘U.’ They earned it, and outplayed us for sure. Just the fact that we made the comeback and got it to 13-13 after being down 11-2 in the third period will benefit us down the road, one way or another.”

Loyola now sits alone on top of the MIAA A Conference, making the Dons confident that they will return to the conference playoffs after failing to qualify in 2022.

“This game is more a testament to our league,” Ubriaco said. “We are sitting there at halftime, 10-2, and I told my coaches it’s going to take 13 goals to win this game, and I was off by one.”

NO. 3 LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 14 NO. 1 MCDONOGH 13

McDonogh 2 0 4 7 - 13

Loyola 6 4 2 2 - 14

Goals: McDonogh – McCabe Millon 3, Luke Miller 2, Brendan Millon 4, Andrew Kasten 1, Hunter Metz 2, James Tolker 1; Loyola – Owen Dixon 2, Luke Rush 2, Mason Cook 3, Matt Burnam 2, Ty Bleach 2, Shane Elliott 1, Jack Gunning 1, Jack Doran 1.

Assists: McDonogh – Tre Moore 1, Mac Christmas 1, McCabe Millon 2, Brendan Millon 1, Luke Miller 4; Loyola – Matt Burnam 3, Shane Elliott 3, Mason Cook 1, Luke Rush 1, Jack Gunning 1.