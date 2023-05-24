One to go for No. 1 Reservoir

Maggie and Abbie Frisvold have a special bond on the softball field as well as off it. The sisters will get one final opportunity to play together on the biggest stage.

No. 1 Reservoir defeated Southern Maryland’s Huntingtown, 4-0, in a Class 3A state semifinal contest at Bachman Park in Glen Burnie. Maggie Frisvold tossed a complete game three-hitter while Abbie provided a key hit for the Howard County champs.

The undefeated Gators (21-0 overall) will play Montgomery County’s Damascus for the state title, Friday at 8 p.m. at the University of Maryland. Damascus eliminated Stephen Decatur, 5-2, in the other 3A semi Tuesday evening at Bachmann.

Maggie, a senior bound to UMBC, ran her record to 16-0 (31-1 over the last two seasons) and struck out 12. She did not walk a batter.

She gave credit to her battery mate and little sister.

“[Abbie] does a great job of keeping me calm,” Maggie said of her ability to pitch so well in a pressure-packed situation. “She’s great at talking to me throughout the game. I feel so comfortable throwing to her. We have a great relationship.”

The game was a scoreless dual heading into the bottom of the fourth inning as Frisvold and Huntington starter Caitlin Morey were both sharp early.

In the fourth, Reservoir sophomore shortstop Shelby Granzow led off with an infield hit. Senior Courtney Johnson followed with a hard ground ball to second that was misplayed to put runners on first and second.

Abbie Frisvold then came up and delivered the only run support her big sister would need. The sophomore catcher smacked a high fly deep to left and the ball dropped just over the glove of the fielder for a 2-RBI double.

“Shelby and Courtney were able to get on and with no outs I knew that the people behind me would be able to get the job done if I wasn’t able to,” Abbie Frisvold said. “I felt with that confidence, I was going to hit the good pitches that were thrown in there and drive them.”

The Gators added another run in the inning for good measure and Maggie Frisvold took care of the rest. The senior was in command all game long, overmatching the Hurricane hitters with her fastball. She

Maggie Frisvold only allowed one runner to reach second base. That happened in the fifth inning when the Hurricanes picked up back-to-back singles with one out. Frisold struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Even when struggling to score early, Reservoir coach Julie Frisvold was confident her team would find a way to get the job done. The Gators have done that time and time again this season as they ran their undefeated record to 24-0 this season.

“It’s just a desire from this team to find ways,” Julie Frisvold said. “I think that has been their thing all season, they are just going to find ways [to win].”

The last time Reservoir played at Bachmann, it lost to Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in the 3A final in 2021. Last year, the Gators were upset by Wilde Lake in the East Region final.

Reservoir claim the program’s first state championship with a victory Friday.

“The beautiful thing about this team is that everyone finds a way to make this team successful,” Julie Frisvold said. “This year, it was all about putting the team first. That’s what we worked on from March 1 until now. We are trying to put the team first and always making ourselves better.”

CLASS 3A STATE SEMIFINAL

at Bachmann Park

NO. 1 RESERVOIR 4, HUNTINGTOWN 0

Huntingtown 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Reservoir 000 301 X – 4 5 0

WP: Reservoir - Maggie Frisvold; LP: Huntingtown – Caitlin Morey