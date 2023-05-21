Poly baseball’s magical run ends on sour note

Poly High’s stellar baseball postseason came to an end Friday. The Engineers dropped a 6-1 decision to Southern Maryland’s Huntingtown in a Class 3A state quarterfinal contest in Baltimore City.

Hunter Thomas went 2-of-4 with a run scored and Jack Cassidy was 2-of-3 with an RBI to lead for the Hurricanes. Trevor Robbins allowed six hits and struck out eight batters in a complete game effort.

Huntingtown put three runs across in the second against the Baltimore City champ Engineers, propelling it to Tuesday’s Class 3A state semifinals. The Hurricanes will play C. Milton Wright, Tuesday evening at 7 at Joe Cannon Stadium in Anne Arundel County.

Poly’s breakout run including a first region championship, along with another city title is over. Nearly a hundred parents and spectators watched as the Engineers (14-3 overall) came up short of a historic first state semifinal berth.

Longtime Poly coach Corey Goodwin said their run wasn’t a fluke.

Poly's Isaiah Jones prepares to swing at a pitch from Huntingtown's Trevor Robbins Friday. Robbins pitched a complete game six-hitter as the Southern Maryland school advanced to Tuesday's 3A state semifinals at Joe Cannon Stadium. (Derek Toney)

“We played well all year long, we deserve to be here. We deserve to be advancing, we just didn’t play well enough today and sometimes that’s how the game goes,” Goodwin said.

Jacob Aldouby was 2 for 4 for Poly while Rashid McLeod went 1-for-3 with a run. The Engineers’ defense, a strong suit this season, had a couple of miscues that were costly.

“We worked everyday with maximum effort; we definitely put in a lot of work so yes it hurts real bad,” Poly senior first basemen Corey Brown.

Poly won its second straight city crown, beating City at Johns Hopkins University’s Babb Field. The Engineers followed that with a dominant 13-0 victory over Towson in the North Region I final.

Towson reached the 3A state final a year ago.

“We’ve been to the regional championship a lot of times and that was the first time we actually pulled it through,” said Goodwin. “We did it in grand fashion, and that’s something for these kids to hang their heads on – that they made history, and this is a history-making team. I’m proud of these guys.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Being a part of this program has meant “everything” to Brown, who will continue his baseball career at St. Mary’s College. He reflected back on his freshman and sophomore years that was taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin, in his 22nd season, said Poly’s leadership, togetherness and support from players’

families were some of things that made the 2023 season special.