Poly baseball’s magical run ends on sour note

Huntingtown eliminate Engineers in 3A state quarterfinals

Demetrius Dillard

Published on: May 21, 2023 12:50 AM EDT

After winning its first region title, Poly was unable to advance to the 3A state semifinals Friday. The Engineers lost to Southern Maryland's Huntingtown in a state quarterfinal match. (Derek Toney)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Poly High’s stellar baseball postseason came to an end Friday. The Engineers dropped a 6-1 decision to Southern Maryland’s Huntingtown in a Class 3A state quarterfinal contest in Baltimore City.

Hunter Thomas went 2-of-4 with a run scored and Jack Cassidy was 2-of-3 with an RBI to lead for the Hurricanes. Trevor Robbins allowed six hits and struck out eight batters in a complete game effort.

Huntingtown put three runs across in the second against the Baltimore City champ Engineers, propelling it to Tuesday’s Class 3A state semifinals. The Hurricanes will play C. Milton Wright, Tuesday evening at 7 at Joe Cannon Stadium in Anne Arundel County.

Poly’s breakout run including a first region championship, along with another city title is over. Nearly a hundred parents and spectators watched as the Engineers (14-3 overall) came up short of a historic first state semifinal berth.

Longtime Poly coach Corey Goodwin said their run wasn’t a fluke.

Poly's Isaiah Jones prepares to swing at a pitch from Huntingtown's Trevor Robbins Friday. Robbins pitched a complete game six-hitter as the Southern Maryland school advanced to Tuesday's 3A state semifinals at Joe Cannon Stadium. (Derek Toney)

“We played well all year long, we deserve to be here. We deserve to be advancing, we just didn’t play well enough today and sometimes that’s how the game goes,” Goodwin said.

Jacob Aldouby was 2 for 4 for Poly while Rashid McLeod went 1-for-3 with a run. The Engineers’ defense, a strong suit this season, had a couple of miscues that were costly.

“We worked everyday with maximum effort; we definitely put in a lot of work so yes it hurts real bad,” Poly senior first basemen Corey Brown.

Poly won its second straight city crown, beating City at Johns Hopkins University’s Babb Field. The Engineers followed that with a dominant 13-0 victory over Towson in the North Region I final.

Towson reached the 3A state final a year ago.

“We’ve been to the regional championship a lot of times and that was the first time we actually pulled it through,” said Goodwin. “We did it in grand fashion, and that’s something for these kids to hang their heads on – that they made history, and this is a history-making team. I’m proud of these guys.”

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.

Being a part of this program has meant “everything” to Brown, who will continue his baseball career at St. Mary’s College. He reflected back on his freshman and sophomore years that was taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin, in his 22nd season, said Poly’s leadership, togetherness and support from players’

families were some of things that made the 2023 season special.

“These kids absolutely love each other and that is the mark of a good team,” he said. “We will be back. Mark my words.”