Poly rules the diamond in Baltimore City

Beating City in anything is a good day for Poly. Tuesday was a really good day for the Engineers who claim the Baltimore City baseball and softball title over their rivals.

Poly repeated in baseball with a 5-2 victory at Johns Hopkins University’s Rabb Field. Alex Reichelt drove in two runs and Leo Boehringer went 2-for-3 with an RBI and struck out five.

The Engineers scored three runs in the first inning en route to giving longtime coach Corey Goodwin his 13th title in 22 seasons at the Northwest Baltimore school

“This has been a great season. We expected to be pretty good and we’ve lived up to it,” said Goodwin. “We have to keep going on for the states.”

The Engineers (13-2 overall) got all they would need as Reichelt singled home Demetris Beverly and Sheppard Southall in their first at-bat. Jacob Aldouby and Collin McLain each had RBI singles in the fifth.

Boehringer tossed three innings of 2-hit ball before handing off Isaiah Jones. Jones (4 innings, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts) lost the shutout bid in the seventh as Harry MacGillis and Anthony Marisco each knocked in a run.

Poly defeated City, 11-0 and 14-9, during the regular season. Seniors Chance Johnson (catcher), Corey Brown (first base) and Aldouby returned to the Engineers’ starting lineup along with Rasheed McCloud, Reichelt and McCain.

Poly has a victory over perennial Baltimore County stronghold Hereford as well close losses to Patterson Mill and Glen Burnie, giving Goodwin reason for optisium heading into the state playoffs. The Engineers face City for a fourth time Saturday in the Class 3A North Region semifinals.

Poly won the Baltimore City softball crown with a 17-5 victory over City Tuesday afternoon at Douglass. The teams will play again this weekend in the Class 3A North Region playoffs. (Poly Athletics)

“It ain’t going to be fun for nobody,” said Goodwin, “but we got to do what we got to do. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Poly outlasted City. 17-5. for the softball crown at Douglass. Senior pitcher Daphney Waller had four hits inlcuidng a home run, and junior third baseman Amelia Overton also homered for the Engineers (10-6).

“We’ve definitely improved through the season,” said Poly coach Mikhail Avent. “Half the team is playing for the first time.”

Avent, a 2008 graduate Poly who played baseball, has Overton, Waller, seniors Jasmin Goodman (shortstop) and Jordan Allison (catcher) and sophomore MIa Sprague (first base) back from last year’s starting lineup.