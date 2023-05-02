Rising Sun clips No. 12 Patterson Mill

Last month, Rising Sun High’s softball team ended Patterson Mill’s winning streak.

Monday, the Tigers ended the Huskies’ reign atop the UCBAC Chesapeake. No. 6 Rising Sun defeated the 12th-ranked Huskies, 2-1, in Bel Air.

Kelsey Barks’ leadoff home run in the top of seventh was the difference for the Tigers (15-1 overall), who claimed its 15th straight victory since a season-opening loss to Delaware’s Laurel. The win also secured the UCBAC Chesapeake crown (10-0) for the Cecil County school.

Bri Cole went 3-for-4 with an RBI and South Alabama University recruit Cadence Williams struck out six over three relief innings for the victory. Starter Faith McCullough allowed a run and four hits in four innings.

Patterson Mill (12-3, 7-3 Chesapeake) got two hits off McCullough in the home second to pull even. Audrey March opened with a double, and, with two outs, Kelsey Price singled to center, bringing home March.

The Tigers immediately answered in the third with Catherine Meadows’ leadoff double off Huskie reliever Alyssa Miller. After a wild pitch advanced Meadows to third, Cole brought her home with a single.

Down 0-2, Barks took Miller’s next offering over the leftfield for the eventual winning run. Williams retired the side in the bottom of the seventh, giving Rising Sun the season sweep.

Williams, who lost twice to Patterson Mill and standout pitcher Madison Knight (now at Syracuse University) last season, tossed a complete game two-hitter in a 5-0 victory last month in Cecil County. It snapped a 43-game regular season win streak for the Huskies, who suffered their only loss last spring in the Class 1A state title game.

Savannah Reedy had two hits Tuesday for Patterson Mill, which will finish Chesapeake play this week with matches against Bel Air and Bohemia Manor. Rising Sun closes its regular season with Harford Tech and Fallston.

NO. 5 RISING SUN 2, NO. 12 PATTERSON MILL 1

Rising Sun 001 000 1 - 2 10 0

Patterson Mill 010 000 0 - 1 5 0

McCullough, Williams (5) and Cole; Baldwin, Miller (3) and Hiebler

2B: Rising Sun - March; Patterson Mill - Cole, Meadows