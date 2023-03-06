Road ends for Liberty and Eastern Tech in 2A state girls basketball playoffs

Lions fade late at Kent Island; Mavericks have few answers in loss to Lackey

By VSN Staff

Published on: March 06, 2023 11:37 AM EST|Updated on: March 06, 2023 11:46 AM EST

Liberty's girls basketball team saw its season end in the Class 2A state quarterfinals this past weekend. The Lions lost to undefeated Kent Island from Queen Anne's County. (Liberty Lions Athletics)
The Baltimore area was represented well with half of the field in the Class 2A state girls basketball quarterfinals. While Hereford advanced with a win over Harford Tech, Eastern Tech and Liberty saw their respective seasons conclude Friday.

The Mavericks dropped a 64-29 decision to Charles County’s Lackey. Senior guard Maniya Simon accounted for 20 points for Eastern Tech (16-7 overall).

The Baltimore County school led 5-4 early, but Lackey went on a 16-2 run and was never threatened. The Chargers led 32-20 at halftime, then scored the first 13 points in the third quarter.

Lackey (18-4) will play Frederick County’s Williamsport in a 2A state semifinal Wednesday. The other semifinal will feature Hereford against undefeated Kent Island, which outlasted Liberty, 46-39, in Queen Anne’s County.

Alivia Hanesworth’s jumper with 1 minute, 4 seconds left in regulation broke a 39-39 deadlock. Sydney Rista came up with a steal with 41 seconds and was fouled as the Buccaneers scored the final seven points.

Tied at 26 at halftime, Liberty scored the first next seven points, capped with Jenna Liska’s 3-pointer with 6:33 left in the third. Kent Island answered with a 8-0 run to regain lead before Kourtney Goff got the lead back for the Carroll County school with 3:02 left in the third.

Goff’s floater in the lane tied the match at 39 with 1:16 left in regulation. The Lions (13-10) didn’t score again, ending their first state semifinal bid since 2010.

Liska, a senior post, led Liberty with 14 points. Goff, Dani Paulsen and Haleigh Hodges each finished with six points.

