Severna Park overcomes rain, No. 10 Broadneck

Severna Park High’s girls lacrosse team took a huge step securing the Anne Arundel County regular season crown by the slimmest of margins Friday night.

Paced by Alyssa Gore-Chung’s game-high four goals, No. 9 Severna Park (9-3, 7-0 County League) opened up a comfortable 8-3 advantage before holding off rival and 10th-ranked Broadneck for an 8-7 decision in Cape St. Claire.

The Falcons (9-3 overall, 7-0 Anne Arundel) had the five-goal advantage with 13 minutes, 39 seconds left in the match as Gore-Chung converted on an underhand toss from Charlotte Diez as she emerged from behind the goal. The Bruins (7-4, 6-1 Anne Arundel) posted four unanswered goals to trim the deficit to a goal with roughly five minutes left.

But after enduring a late miss on a free position by the Bruins, the Falcons took possession of the ball for good, running out the clock on shifty moves from Maria Bragg and Gore-Chung to see out the narrow victory despite double and triple teams.

“I’m not going to lie: it got a bit shaky there,” said Gore-Chung, a junior attack who’s committed to the Naval Academy. “I was really worried for a second, but we’re a tough team. Wev’e had a lot of games where it’s been close.

“If there’s something we know how to do, it’s win a game. We can come through at the end. We’re hard workers. We hustle to every ball on the game, and we have fun doing it.”

The Falcons definitely enjoyed the first half and the early stages of the second as Gore-Chung and Diez combined for seven goals and Bragg added another to garner leads of 6-3 at the half and 8-3 with under 14 minutes left in the match.

“I think the lead in the beginning, I think we were capitalizing on draw controls, and we were moving the ball well down on attack,” Severna Park coach Annie Houghton said. “I think we got a little rushed in the second half where instead of just waiting for the right shot, forcing things a little bit and credit to Broadneck, they were making some good plays defensively in the midfield.

“The one thing we focused on this year is staying composed. In general, I think everyone worked as a team, and it was a huge team win.”

After Diez’s final goal for the Falcons, Olivia Orso (three goals) and Lily Trout scored back-to-back goals in roughly a three-minute span on a free position and a one-on-one move, respectively, to cut the deficit to 8-5 with 8:21 left in the match.

Mary Moore then fed the ball to the cutting Lexi Dupcak and Lilly Kelley, respectively, for two more goals with about a minute coming off the clock to make it 8-7, but just enough defense by the Falcons and a late errant shot by the Bruins helped seal the win in a match played in a steady downpour and occasional strong wind gusts.

“We all realized that we needed to get it together,” said Moore of what started the rally. “We figured out some plays to run through their defense, and everything started coming together when we started getting draws.

“I think that it’s kind of setting us up for (the county championship) because we’ll probably see them again in counties, so I think . . . losing by one is going to have everyone fired up.”

NO. 9 SEVERNA PARK 8, NO. 10 BROADNECK 7

Severna Park 6 2 - 8

Broadneck 3 4 - 7

GOALS: Severna Park - Alyssa Gore-Chung 4, Charlotte Diez 3, Maria Bragg; Broadneck - Olivia Orso 3, Lilly Kelley, Lexi Dupcak, Lily Trout, Cayman Holmes

ASSISTS: Severna Park - Christine Diez; Broadneck - Mary Moore 2, Lexi Dupcak