Sparrows Point rolls to third consecutive Baltimore County Wrestling Tournament crown

No. 13 Sparrows Point came into this weekend’s Baltimore County Wrestling Tournament at Dundalk High School highly favored to win their third straight crown. The Pointers pushed seven competitors to the finals and walked away with four champs to power their title run, 220-134.5, over second place Hereford.
“I am never one to relax but I did feel comfortable after the semifinals,” Sparrows Point coach Mike Whisner said. “I felt good coming into the tournament with our seeds. I felt we were battle tested based on our tough tournament schedule this year. We did not see much of the county during the regular season.
“I thought that our wrestlers stepped up after a crushing loss last weekend (at state duals to Stephen Decatur). I thought Matt Laubach and Jason Worthington really stepped up for us. Matt was a five seed and finished third. Jason was a five seed who finished fourth. Gabe Dorsey who started off as the nine seed, finished 6th. Everyone concentrated on our seven in the finals but it was a team effort. The four champions wrestled well. Manley 113, Ambrosino, 132, Nelson 182, and Petrovia at 285 have been performing at a high level all season.”
No. 11 Christian Manley (113) and No. 22 Hunter Petrovia (285) repeated as champions for Sparrows Point. Manley rolled to a surprisingly easy teach-fall over No. 12 Kelly Bailey (Kenwood), 21-6. Petrovia decked Parkville’s Simeon Bryant at the 1:05 mark of their bout.
“You can do anything in the world you put your mind to,” remarked Manley.
No. 2 Dom Ambrosino, a defending 1A/2A state champion, won his first county title, pinning Overlea’s Tahikwa Theophile (honorable mention in the state rankings) with 9 seconds left, 5:51. As a freshman, Ambrosino was second, then missed last year while recovering from injury.
No. 2 Damon Nelson transferred from Loyola for his senior season. Nelson wasted no time in claiming the 182lb title with 39 second flattening of Eastern Tech’s Anthony Oge.
Pointers who settled for silver were No. 10 Russell Fary (145), No. 19 Tanner Cooper (152), and DeAndre DuVall (220, HM). Matt Laubach was third at 160, Jason Worthington fourth at 170, and Gabe Dorsey sixth at 120.
Hereford was two-for-two in the championship round. The star of the tournament was No. 4 Owen Bell (126), who won his third county title by pinning No. 6 Ky’El Ali with six seconds remaining in the middle period, 3:54. It was the second time Bell has pinned Ali this season. The first was also in the second period, 2:45, at the SnOverlea Tournament.
Grabbing bronze for the Bulls was Brandon Ramsel (106). Dom Garbarino (HM) was fourth at 152. Ori Bennett (145) and Nick Massengill (170) were fifth. At 182, Adam Keever was sixth.
Freshman Andy Burton went into the overtime tie-breaker periods to claim his title, 5-4, in the 120lb final with Owings Mills’ Tony Dufour.
The Eagles’ No. 3 Amondre Wooden won a county title as a freshman. Adversity delayed his second title to his senior season. Wooden was just short of a tech-fall with his 29-16 football score in his affair with the Point’s Cooper at 152.
Outside of Sparrows Point and Hereford, no teams had multiple champions. The title wealth was spread all around the county. No. 19 Clayton Dicus won the 106lb final bout for Eastern Tech with a 44 second fall over Perry Hall’s Hegan Channtayal.
Perry Hall’s No. 11 Victor Marks-Jenkins, an undefeated freshman, cruised to an easy win over Sparrows Point’s Fary at 144, executing an 8-1 decision.
Gator’s coach Doug Yoakum remarked, “Before the match, Victor said, “I’m a little nervous, because this should be a good one.””
A meeting of two opponents ranked closely in the state rankings occurred at 195lbs when No. 20 Maleek Ayonrinde (New Town) met No. 22 Donnell Dawkins (Parkville). Dawkins dropped to 195 from 215 for the postseason, and Ayonrinde made him have possible regrets about the move, planting him at the 5:00 mark of the final frame.
No. 12 Kiah Noble (138) encountered No. 23 Sean Lippman (Lansdowne) in his gold medal bout. Noble put an impressive performance together working to a 13-6 win.
No. 20 Justin Signor (Franklin) pinned Milford Mill’s Ethan Royster in the second, 2:25, at 160lbs. No. 23 Mason Ritter (Catonsville) had a tight battle with unranked Kasim Bahar (Randallstown), winning 5-2. Parkville’s unranked Braeden Poorbaugh pinned the Pointer’s honorable mention, DuVall, in the second period, 3:18, for glory at 220lbs.
Team Scores: (Top 15)
1-Sparrows Point 220
2-Hereford 134.5
3-Owings Mills 120.5
4-Perry Hall 115.5
5-Woodlawn 99
6-Eastern Tech 89.5
7-Dulaney 89
8-Parkville 86
9-Milford Mill 84
10-Catonsville 70.5
11-Franklin 68
12-New Town 63.5
13-Overlea 57.5
14-Loch Raven 55
15-Kenwood 52
106
1st Place Match
Clayton Dicus (Eastern Tech) 23-1, Sr. over Hegan Channtayal (Perry Hall) 31-10, So. (Fall 0:44)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Ramsel (Hereford) 22-12, Fr. over Dominic Toscano (Owings Mills) 26-8, Fr. (Fall 2:44)
5th Place Match
Noah Goocharan (Loch Raven) 11-9, Jr. over Shoaib Yousfi (Milford Mill) 6-11, Jr. (MD 14-3)
113
1st Place Match
Christian Manley (Sparrows Point) 40-7, So. over Kelly Bailey (Kenwood) 41-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:47 (21-6))
3rd Place Match
Justin Kavanagh (Perry Hall) 40-1, Fr. over Brayden Polly (Eastern Tech) 26-3, So. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Jeffery Baltazar (Owings Mills) 5-3, Fr. over Adrian Stowbunenko (Parkville) 18-19, Fr. (Fall 3:00)
120
1st Place Match
Andy Burton (Hereford) 29-9, Fr. over Tony Dufour (Owings Mills) 27-4, So. (TB-1 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Abhi Godar (Eastern Tech) 21-11, So. over Koran Britton (Woodlawn) 25-11, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Spencer Longwood (Franklin) 19-14, So. over Gabe Dorsey (Sparrows Point) 19-12, So. (Fall 0:53)
126
1st Place Match
Owen Bell (Hereford) 35-0, Sr. over Ky`El Ali (Woodlawn) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 3:54)
3rd Place Match
Ricardi Vargas (Dundalk) 30-8, Sr. over Ryshawn Byrd (Owings Mills) 20-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Zion Ince (Kenwood) 28-18, Jr. over Bernard Bolden (Lansdowne) 17-13, Jr. (Fall 4:16)
132
1st Place Match
Dom Ambrosino (Sparrows Point) 45-2, Sr. over Tahikwa Theophile (Overlea) 27-4, Sr. (Fall 5:51)
3rd Place Match
Jason Cantemiry (Dulaney) 23-8, Jr. over Devaraun Waters (Loch Raven) 35-9, Jr. (Fall 2:55)
5th Place Match
Ky`ron Ali (Woodlawn) 22-4, Fr. over Maxwell Gorodiskiy (Pikesville) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 4:08)
138
1st Place Match
Kiah Noble (Pikesville) 17-1, Sr. over Sean Lippman (Lansdowne) 23-4, So. (Dec 13-6)
3rd Place Match
Drew Ritter (Catonsville) 25-9, Jr. over Connor Chattin (Perry Hall) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
David Diggs (Milford Mill) 21-9, Sr. over Dontae Butler (Woodlawn) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 3:51)
145
1st Place Match
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall) 43-2, Fr. over Russel Fary (Sparrows Point) 42-3, So. (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match
Izaiah Wright (Patapsco) 24-6, So. over Sababu Alston (Owings Mills) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 2:35)
5th Place Match
Ori Bennett (Hereford) 22-14, Jr. over Chase Swiger (Lansdowne) 22-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (18-1))
152
1st Place Match
Amondre Wooden (Owings Mills) 34-1, Sr. over Tanner Cooper (Sparrows Point) 37-7, Jr. (MD 29-16)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Latorre (Loch Raven) 35-3, Sr. over Dom Garbarino (Hereford) 30-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Eric Kolpalchick (Perry Hall) 35-8, Sr. over Jackson Zearfoss (Dulaney) 9-18, Fr. (Fall 4:15)
160
1st Place Match
Justin Signor (Franklin) 39-4, Sr. over Ethan Royster (Milford Mill) 16-10, So. (Fall 2:25)
3rd Place Match
Matt Laubach (Sparrows Point) 28-9, Sr. over Malachai Moyd (Patapsco) 22-9, Sr. (Dec 10-9)
5th Place Match
Ayodeji Fadario (Woodlawn) 25-9, Jr. over Corson Durst (Catonsville) 15-14, Sr. (Dec 10-6)
170
1st Place Match
Mason Ritter (Catonsville) 27-9, Sr. over Kasim Bahar (Randallstown) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Roman Kaminski (Dulaney) 25-6, Jr. over Jason Worthington (Sparrows Point) 31-10, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Nick Massengill (Hereford) 24-6, Jr. over Jaja Williams (Franklin) 28-19, Jr. (Fall 4:59)
182
1st Place Match
Damon Nelson (Sparrows Point) 46-1, Sr. over Anthony Oge (Eastern Tech) 30-3, Jr. (Fall 0:39)
3rd Place Match
Jermain Henderson (New Town) 20-4, Sr. over Ibraheem Adeowale (Woodlawn) 29-11, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Daniel Moore (Perry Hall) 34-7, Jr. over Adam Keever (Hereford) 16-11, Fr. (MD 12-3)
195
1st Place Match
Maleek Ayonrinde (New Town) 29-3, Jr. over Donnell Dawkins (Parkville) 31-3, Jr. (Fall 5:00)
3rd Place Match
Darius Evans (Dulaney) 17-6, So. over Chris Nwachukwu (Kenwood) 34-12, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
Kameron Peart (Randallstown) 22-8, Jr. over Trystan Funez (Franklin) 9-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:40 (18-3))
220
1st Place Match
Braeden Poorbaugh (Parkville) 18-3, Jr. over Deandre Duvall (Sparrows Point) 37-7, Sr. (Fall 3:18)
3rd Place Match
Pedro Cruz (Dulaney) 26-4, Jr. over Emmanuel Nwokoro (Overlea) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 2:41)
5th Place Match
John Davis (New Town) 24-9, So. over Eddie Somerville-Williams (Loch Raven) 29-15, Sr. (Fall 4:55)
285
1st Place Match
Hunter Petrovia (Sparrows Point) 44-3, Sr. over Simeon Bryant (Parkville) 33-3, Jr. (Fall 1:05)
3rd Place Match
Amory Hills (Milford Mill) 23-5, So. over Luis Funes-Hernandez (Overlea) 25-4, Sr. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
Andre Andrades (Dundalk) 26-7, So. over Julien Caldwell (Woodlawn) 25-11, Sr. (Fall 0:44)