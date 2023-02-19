Sparrows Point rolls to third consecutive Baltimore County Wrestling Tournament crown

No. 13 Sparrows Point came into this weekend’s Baltimore County Wrestling Tournament at Dundalk High School highly favored to win their third straight crown. The Pointers pushed seven competitors to the finals and walked away with four champs to power their title run, 220-134.5, over second place Hereford.

“I am never one to relax but I did feel comfortable after the semifinals,” Sparrows Point coach Mike Whisner said. “I felt good coming into the tournament with our seeds. I felt we were battle tested based on our tough tournament schedule this year. We did not see much of the county during the regular season.

“I thought that our wrestlers stepped up after a crushing loss last weekend (at state duals to Stephen Decatur). I thought Matt Laubach and Jason Worthington really stepped up for us. Matt was a five seed and finished third. Jason was a five seed who finished fourth. Gabe Dorsey who started off as the nine seed, finished 6th. Everyone concentrated on our seven in the finals but it was a team effort. The four champions wrestled well. Manley 113, Ambrosino, 132, Nelson 182, and Petrovia at 285 have been performing at a high level all season.”

No. 11 Christian Manley (113) and No. 22 Hunter Petrovia (285) repeated as champions for Sparrows Point. Manley rolled to a surprisingly easy teach-fall over No. 12 Kelly Bailey (Kenwood), 21-6. Petrovia decked Parkville’s Simeon Bryant at the 1:05 mark of their bout.

“You can do anything in the world you put your mind to,” remarked Manley.

No. 2 Dom Ambrosino, a defending 1A/2A state champion, won his first county title, pinning Overlea’s Tahikwa Theophile (honorable mention in the state rankings) with 9 seconds left, 5:51. As a freshman, Ambrosino was second, then missed last year while recovering from injury.

No. 2 Damon Nelson transferred from Loyola for his senior season. Nelson wasted no time in claiming the 182lb title with 39 second flattening of Eastern Tech’s Anthony Oge.

Pointers who settled for silver were No. 10 Russell Fary (145), No. 19 Tanner Cooper (152), and DeAndre DuVall (220, HM). Matt Laubach was third at 160, Jason Worthington fourth at 170, and Gabe Dorsey sixth at 120.

Hereford was two-for-two in the championship round. The star of the tournament was No. 4 Owen Bell (126), who won his third county title by pinning No. 6 Ky’El Ali with six seconds remaining in the middle period, 3:54. It was the second time Bell has pinned Ali this season. The first was also in the second period, 2:45, at the SnOverlea Tournament.

Grabbing bronze for the Bulls was Brandon Ramsel (106). Dom Garbarino (HM) was fourth at 152. Ori Bennett (145) and Nick Massengill (170) were fifth. At 182, Adam Keever was sixth.

Freshman Andy Burton went into the overtime tie-breaker periods to claim his title, 5-4, in the 120lb final with Owings Mills’ Tony Dufour.

The Eagles’ No. 3 Amondre Wooden won a county title as a freshman. Adversity delayed his second title to his senior season. Wooden was just short of a tech-fall with his 29-16 football score in his affair with the Point’s Cooper at 152.

Outside of Sparrows Point and Hereford, no teams had multiple champions. The title wealth was spread all around the county. No. 19 Clayton Dicus won the 106lb final bout for Eastern Tech with a 44 second fall over Perry Hall’s Hegan Channtayal.

Perry Hall’s No. 11 Victor Marks-Jenkins, an undefeated freshman, cruised to an easy win over Sparrows Point’s Fary at 144, executing an 8-1 decision.

Gator’s coach Doug Yoakum remarked, “Before the match, Victor said, “I’m a little nervous, because this should be a good one.””

A meeting of two opponents ranked closely in the state rankings occurred at 195lbs when No. 20 Maleek Ayonrinde (New Town) met No. 22 Donnell Dawkins (Parkville). Dawkins dropped to 195 from 215 for the postseason, and Ayonrinde made him have possible regrets about the move, planting him at the 5:00 mark of the final frame.

No. 12 Kiah Noble (138) encountered No. 23 Sean Lippman (Lansdowne) in his gold medal bout. Noble put an impressive performance together working to a 13-6 win.

No. 20 Justin Signor (Franklin) pinned Milford Mill’s Ethan Royster in the second, 2:25, at 160lbs. No. 23 Mason Ritter (Catonsville) had a tight battle with unranked Kasim Bahar (Randallstown), winning 5-2. Parkville’s unranked Braeden Poorbaugh pinned the Pointer’s honorable mention, DuVall, in the second period, 3:18, for glory at 220lbs.

Team Scores: (Top 15)

1-Sparrows Point 220

2-Hereford 134.5

3-Owings Mills 120.5

4-Perry Hall 115.5

5-Woodlawn 99

6-Eastern Tech 89.5

7-Dulaney 89

8-Parkville 86

9-Milford Mill 84

10-Catonsville 70.5

11-Franklin 68

12-New Town 63.5

13-Overlea 57.5

14-Loch Raven 55

15-Kenwood 52

106

1st Place Match

Clayton Dicus (Eastern Tech) 23-1, Sr. over Hegan Channtayal (Perry Hall) 31-10, So. (Fall 0:44)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Ramsel (Hereford) 22-12, Fr. over Dominic Toscano (Owings Mills) 26-8, Fr. (Fall 2:44)

5th Place Match

Noah Goocharan (Loch Raven) 11-9, Jr. over Shoaib Yousfi (Milford Mill) 6-11, Jr. (MD 14-3)

113

1st Place Match

Christian Manley (Sparrows Point) 40-7, So. over Kelly Bailey (Kenwood) 41-4, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:47 (21-6))

3rd Place Match

Justin Kavanagh (Perry Hall) 40-1, Fr. over Brayden Polly (Eastern Tech) 26-3, So. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Jeffery Baltazar (Owings Mills) 5-3, Fr. over Adrian Stowbunenko (Parkville) 18-19, Fr. (Fall 3:00)

120

1st Place Match

Andy Burton (Hereford) 29-9, Fr. over Tony Dufour (Owings Mills) 27-4, So. (TB-1 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Abhi Godar (Eastern Tech) 21-11, So. over Koran Britton (Woodlawn) 25-11, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Spencer Longwood (Franklin) 19-14, So. over Gabe Dorsey (Sparrows Point) 19-12, So. (Fall 0:53)

126

1st Place Match

Owen Bell (Hereford) 35-0, Sr. over Ky`El Ali (Woodlawn) 27-2, Sr. (Fall 3:54)

3rd Place Match

Ricardi Vargas (Dundalk) 30-8, Sr. over Ryshawn Byrd (Owings Mills) 20-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Zion Ince (Kenwood) 28-18, Jr. over Bernard Bolden (Lansdowne) 17-13, Jr. (Fall 4:16)

132

1st Place Match

Dom Ambrosino (Sparrows Point) 45-2, Sr. over Tahikwa Theophile (Overlea) 27-4, Sr. (Fall 5:51)

3rd Place Match

Jason Cantemiry (Dulaney) 23-8, Jr. over Devaraun Waters (Loch Raven) 35-9, Jr. (Fall 2:55)

5th Place Match

Ky`ron Ali (Woodlawn) 22-4, Fr. over Maxwell Gorodiskiy (Pikesville) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 4:08)

138

1st Place Match

Kiah Noble (Pikesville) 17-1, Sr. over Sean Lippman (Lansdowne) 23-4, So. (Dec 13-6)

3rd Place Match

Drew Ritter (Catonsville) 25-9, Jr. over Connor Chattin (Perry Hall) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

David Diggs (Milford Mill) 21-9, Sr. over Dontae Butler (Woodlawn) 24-12, Sr. (Fall 3:51)

145

1st Place Match

Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall) 43-2, Fr. over Russel Fary (Sparrows Point) 42-3, So. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Izaiah Wright (Patapsco) 24-6, So. over Sababu Alston (Owings Mills) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 2:35)

5th Place Match

Ori Bennett (Hereford) 22-14, Jr. over Chase Swiger (Lansdowne) 22-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (18-1))

152

1st Place Match

Amondre Wooden (Owings Mills) 34-1, Sr. over Tanner Cooper (Sparrows Point) 37-7, Jr. (MD 29-16)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Latorre (Loch Raven) 35-3, Sr. over Dom Garbarino (Hereford) 30-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Eric Kolpalchick (Perry Hall) 35-8, Sr. over Jackson Zearfoss (Dulaney) 9-18, Fr. (Fall 4:15)

160

1st Place Match

Justin Signor (Franklin) 39-4, Sr. over Ethan Royster (Milford Mill) 16-10, So. (Fall 2:25)

3rd Place Match

Matt Laubach (Sparrows Point) 28-9, Sr. over Malachai Moyd (Patapsco) 22-9, Sr. (Dec 10-9)

5th Place Match

Ayodeji Fadario (Woodlawn) 25-9, Jr. over Corson Durst (Catonsville) 15-14, Sr. (Dec 10-6)

170

1st Place Match

Mason Ritter (Catonsville) 27-9, Sr. over Kasim Bahar (Randallstown) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Roman Kaminski (Dulaney) 25-6, Jr. over Jason Worthington (Sparrows Point) 31-10, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Nick Massengill (Hereford) 24-6, Jr. over Jaja Williams (Franklin) 28-19, Jr. (Fall 4:59)

182

1st Place Match

Damon Nelson (Sparrows Point) 46-1, Sr. over Anthony Oge (Eastern Tech) 30-3, Jr. (Fall 0:39)

3rd Place Match

Jermain Henderson (New Town) 20-4, Sr. over Ibraheem Adeowale (Woodlawn) 29-11, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Daniel Moore (Perry Hall) 34-7, Jr. over Adam Keever (Hereford) 16-11, Fr. (MD 12-3)

195

1st Place Match

Maleek Ayonrinde (New Town) 29-3, Jr. over Donnell Dawkins (Parkville) 31-3, Jr. (Fall 5:00)

3rd Place Match

Darius Evans (Dulaney) 17-6, So. over Chris Nwachukwu (Kenwood) 34-12, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

Kameron Peart (Randallstown) 22-8, Jr. over Trystan Funez (Franklin) 9-13, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:40 (18-3))

220

1st Place Match

Braeden Poorbaugh (Parkville) 18-3, Jr. over Deandre Duvall (Sparrows Point) 37-7, Sr. (Fall 3:18)

3rd Place Match

Pedro Cruz (Dulaney) 26-4, Jr. over Emmanuel Nwokoro (Overlea) 16-8, Sr. (Fall 2:41)

5th Place Match

John Davis (New Town) 24-9, So. over Eddie Somerville-Williams (Loch Raven) 29-15, Sr. (Fall 4:55)

285

1st Place Match

Hunter Petrovia (Sparrows Point) 44-3, Sr. over Simeon Bryant (Parkville) 33-3, Jr. (Fall 1:05)

3rd Place Match

Amory Hills (Milford Mill) 23-5, So. over Luis Funes-Hernandez (Overlea) 25-4, Sr. (Fall 1:00)

5th Place Match