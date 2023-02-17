St. Mary’s continues date with perfection

It’s been 17 years since a Baltimore area girls basketball team produced an unbeaten season. St. Mary’s is knocking on the proverbial door.

The No. 8 Saints advanced to the IAAM B Conference final with a 67-53 victory over Concordia Prep in a semifinal contest in front of a standing-room only audience in Annapolis.

Freshman guard/forward Bailey Harris finished with 29 points and Baily Walden added 21 for St. Mary’s (26-0 overall). Cori Barnes led Concordia Prep (19-7) with 23 points.

The Saints rallied from a 10-point second half deficit to advance Monday’s championship finale at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena. St. Mary’s will play ninth-ranked St. Timothy’s for the crown at 4 p.m.

The Saints are on the verge of their first championship since 2013, thanks to a gut-check effort against Concordia, which St. Mary’s shuttered, 47-39, in their previous meeting in the state capital late last month.

Harris, a precocious 5-foot-11 newcomer who’s already on the University of Maryland’s recruiting radar, scored 14 points in the final quarter Thursday including 8-of-8 from the free throw line. Alex Vandiver had eight points in the frame, including a pair of 3-pointers.

St. Mary’s, the No. 1 seed, connected on seven from behind the arc with Walden, a junior guard, responsible for four. The Saints outscored Concordia, 27-12, in the fourth quarter.

Next for St. Mary is second-seeded St. Timothy’s, a 61-39 victor over No. 3 seed and 14th-ranked Gerstell in the other semifinal Thursday. The Saints defeated St. Timothy’s, 62-52, in Greenspring during the regular season.

The Saints will try to become the first area team since Mount Hebron in 2006 to go wire-to-wire without a blemished. The Howard County school finished 26-0 and won the Class 2A state championship.

St. Frances was the last team to dance with perfection in 2017, winning its first 30 decisions, including the IAAM A Conference championship. The Panthers lost to Tennessee’s Hamilton Heights in the semifinals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Tournament semifinals in New York City.

NO. 8 ST. MARY’S 67, CONCORDIA PREP 53

Concordia - Barnes 23, Ford 16, Callahan 8, Osbourn 4, Penn 2. Totals 19 12-13 51.

St. Mary’s - Harris 29, Walden 21, Vandiver 13, Ervin 2, Novak 2. Totals 24 12-13 67.

Concordia 14 11 16 12 - 53