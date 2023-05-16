State baseball playoffs update

No. 2 Broadneck, No. 8 Dulaney eliminated in 4A; C. Milton Wright out-slugs Bel Air in 3A North

VSN Staff

Published on: May 16, 2023 2:43 AM EDT|Updated on: May 16, 2023 2:44 AM EDT

Towson's Adam Decker connects on a pitch that ended up over the left centerfield fence Tuesday afternoon against Dulaney in a key Baltimore County Division I contest. Decker's blast along with his effort on the mound and Aziz Bishop's solo shot lifted the Generals to a 3-1 victory over the 14th-ranked Lions.
(John Bowers)
MPSSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Monday

Region semifinals

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 1 Fallston 3, No. 4 Elkton 0

No. 2 North East 9, No. 3 North Harford 7

CLASS 3A

NORTH

Region I

No. 2 Poly 9, No. 3 City 7

Region II

No. 1 C. Milton Wright 14, No. 4 Bel Air 13

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 3 Glen Burnie 11, No. 2 Arundel 4

Region II

No. 5 South River 3, No. 1 Broadneck 2

No. 2 Severna Park 10, No. 3 Leonardtown 4

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Dundalk 4, No. 1 Dulaney 0

Tuesday

Region semifinal

CLASS 1A

NORTH

No. 3 Reginald Lewis at No. 2 Edmondson

Region finals

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region I

South Carroll at Pikesville

SOUTH

Region I

Perryville at Havre de Grace

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

North East at Fallston

NORTH

Region I

Randallstown at Hereford

Region II

Sparrows Point at Carver Vo-Tech

WEST

Region I

Century at Liberty

Region II

No. 3 Poolesville at Glenelg

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

Marriotts Ridge at Centennial

Region II

Reservoir at River Hill

NORTH

Region I

Poly at Towson

Region II

C. Milton Wright at Aberdeen

SOUTH

Region II

Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at Stephen Decatur

Wednesday

Region final

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region II

Reginald Lewis/Edmondson winner at No. 1 Douglass