State baseball playoffs update

MPSSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Monday
Region semifinals
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 1 Fallston 3, No. 4 Elkton 0
No. 2 North East 9, No. 3 North Harford 7
CLASS 3A
NORTH
Region I
No. 2 Poly 9, No. 3 City 7
Region II
No. 1 C. Milton Wright 14, No. 4 Bel Air 13
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 3 Glen Burnie 11, No. 2 Arundel 4
Region II
No. 5 South River 3, No. 1 Broadneck 2
No. 2 Severna Park 10, No. 3 Leonardtown 4
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Dundalk 4, No. 1 Dulaney 0
Tuesday
Region semifinal
CLASS 1A
NORTH
No. 3 Reginald Lewis at No. 2 Edmondson
Region finals
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region I
South Carroll at Pikesville
SOUTH
Region I
Perryville at Havre de Grace
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
North East at Fallston
NORTH
Region I
Randallstown at Hereford
Region II
Sparrows Point at Carver Vo-Tech
WEST
Region I
Century at Liberty
Region II
No. 3 Poolesville at Glenelg
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
Marriotts Ridge at Centennial
Region II
Reservoir at River Hill
NORTH
Region I
Poly at Towson
Region II
C. Milton Wright at Aberdeen
SOUTH
Region II
Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at Stephen Decatur
Wednesday
Region final
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region II
Reginald Lewis/Edmondson winner at No. 1 Douglass