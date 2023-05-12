State baseball playoffs update

MPSSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Thursday
Region quarterfinals
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Francis Scott Key 9, No. 5 Loch Raven 1
Region II
No. 5 ACCE 16, No. 4 Forest Park 3
No. 3 Reginald Lewis 12, No. 6 Coppin Academy 11
SOUTH
Region I
No. 4 Patterson Mill 10, 5 Joppatowne 0
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Elkton 12, No. 5 Harford Tech 2
No. 3 North Harford 5, No. 6 Rising Sun 4
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Randallstown 26, No. 5 Milford Mill 4
No. 3 Hereford 7, No. 6 Lansdowne 6
Region II
No. 4 Sparrows Point 4, No. 5 Eastern Tech 1
No. 3 Dunbar 17, No. 6 Patterson 7
WEST
Region II
No. 4 Hammond 9, No. 5 Walkersville 8
No. 3 Poolesville 13, No. 6 Oakland Mills 2
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
No. 5 Westminster 5, No. 4 Howard 2
No. 3 Manchester Valley 8, No. 6 Mount Hebron 7
Region II
No. 4 Atholton 8, No. 5 Wilde Lake 4
NORTH
Region II
No. 4 Bel Air 21, No. 5 Kenwood 5
No. 3 Aberdeen 10, No. 6 Edgewood 0
SOUTH
Region II
No. 4 Crofton 17, No. 5 James M. Bennett 3
No. 3 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 2, No. 6 Northeast 1
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Old Mill 11, No. 5 Meade 0
Region II
No. 5 South River 11, No. 4 North Point 9
No. 3 Leonardtown 9, No. 6 Annapolis 1
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Dundalk 5, No. 5 Catonsville 3
No. 3 Parkville 22, No. 6 Mervo 1
Saturday
Region semifinals
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region I
Francis Scott Key at No. 1 Pikesville
No. 3 Western Tech at No. 2 South Carroll
Region II
ACCE at No. 1 Douglass
Reginald Lewis at No. 2 Edmondson
SOUTH
Region I
Patterson Mill at No. 1 Havre de Grace
No. 3 Perryville at No. 2 Bohemia Manor
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
Elkton at No. 1 Fallston
North Harford at No. 2 North East
NORTH
Region I
Randallstown at No. 1 New Town
Hereford at No. 2 Carver A&T
Region II
Sparrows Point at No. 1 Overlea
Dunbar at No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech
WEST
Region I
No. 4 Southern at No. 1 Liberty
No. 3 Winters Mill at No. 2 Century
Region II
Hammond at No. 1 Glenelg
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
Westminster at No. 1 Centennial
Manchester Valley at No. 2 Marriotts Ridge
Region II
Atholton at No. 1 River Hill
No. 3 Reservoir at No. 2 Long Reach
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Franklin at No. 1 Towson
No. 3 City at No. 2 Poly
Region II
Bel Air at No. 1 C. Milton Wright
Aberdeen at No. 2 Patapsco
SOUTH
Region II
Crofton at No. 1 Stephen Decatur
Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 2 Oxon Hill
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
Old Mill at No. 1 North County
No. 3 Glen Burnie at No. 2 Arundel
Region II
South River at No. 1 Broadneck
Leonardtown at No. 2 Severna Park
NORTH
Region I
Dundalk at No. 1 Dulaney
Parkville at No. 2 Perry Hall