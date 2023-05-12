State baseball playoffs update

Manchester Valley outlasts Mount Hebron in 3A opener; Randallstown cruises in 2A

VSN Staff

Published on: May 12, 2023 1:13 PM EDT

Towson's Adam Decker connects on a pitch that ended up over the left centerfield fence Tuesday afternoon against Dulaney in a key Baltimore County Division I contest. Decker's blast along with his effort on the mound and Aziz Bishop's solo shot lifted the Generals to a 3-1 victory over the 14th-ranked Lions.
(John Bowers)
MPSSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday

Region quarterfinals

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Francis Scott Key 9, No. 5 Loch Raven 1

Region II

No. 5 ACCE 16, No. 4 Forest Park 3

No. 3 Reginald Lewis 12, No. 6 Coppin Academy 11

SOUTH

Region I

No. 4 Patterson Mill 10, 5 Joppatowne 0

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Elkton 12, No. 5 Harford Tech 2

No. 3 North Harford 5, No. 6 Rising Sun 4

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Randallstown 26, No. 5 Milford Mill 4

No. 3 Hereford 7, No. 6 Lansdowne 6

Region II

No. 4 Sparrows Point 4, No. 5 Eastern Tech 1

No. 3 Dunbar 17, No. 6 Patterson 7

WEST

Region II

No. 4 Hammond 9, No. 5 Walkersville 8

No. 3 Poolesville 13, No. 6 Oakland Mills 2

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

No. 5 Westminster 5, No. 4 Howard 2

No. 3 Manchester Valley 8, No. 6 Mount Hebron 7

Region II

No. 4 Atholton 8, No. 5 Wilde Lake 4

NORTH

Region II

No. 4 Bel Air 21, No. 5 Kenwood 5

No. 3 Aberdeen 10, No. 6 Edgewood 0

SOUTH

Region II

No. 4 Crofton 17, No. 5 James M. Bennett 3

No. 3 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 2, No. 6 Northeast 1

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Old Mill 11, No. 5 Meade 0

Region II

No. 5 South River 11, No. 4 North Point 9

No. 3 Leonardtown 9, No. 6 Annapolis 1

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Dundalk 5, No. 5 Catonsville 3

No. 3 Parkville 22, No. 6 Mervo 1

Saturday

Region semifinals

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region I

Francis Scott Key at No. 1 Pikesville

No. 3 Western Tech at No. 2 South Carroll

Region II

ACCE at No. 1 Douglass

Reginald Lewis at No. 2 Edmondson

SOUTH

Region I

Patterson Mill at No. 1 Havre de Grace

No. 3 Perryville at No. 2 Bohemia Manor

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

Elkton at No. 1 Fallston

North Harford at No. 2 North East

NORTH

Region I

Randallstown at No. 1 New Town

Hereford at No. 2 Carver A&T

Region II

Sparrows Point at No. 1 Overlea

Dunbar at No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech

WEST

Region I

No. 4 Southern at No. 1 Liberty

No. 3 Winters Mill at No. 2 Century

Region II

Hammond at No. 1 Glenelg

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

Westminster at No. 1 Centennial

Manchester Valley at No. 2 Marriotts Ridge

Region II

Atholton at No. 1 River Hill

No. 3 Reservoir at No. 2 Long Reach

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Franklin at No. 1 Towson

No. 3 City at No. 2 Poly

Region II

Bel Air at No. 1 C. Milton Wright

Aberdeen at No. 2 Patapsco

SOUTH

Region II

Crofton at No. 1 Stephen Decatur

Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 2 Oxon Hill

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

Old Mill at No. 1 North County

No. 3 Glen Burnie at No. 2 Arundel

Region II

South River at No. 1 Broadneck

Leonardtown at No. 2 Severna Park

NORTH

Region I

Dundalk at No. 1 Dulaney

Parkville at No. 2 Perry Hall