State boys basketball tournament ready to start

MPSSAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 seed Colonel Richardson at No. 4 Kent County

No. 6 Bohemia Manor at No. 3 Perryville

No. 7 Joppatowne at No. 2 Havre de Grace

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Colonel Richardson/Kent County winner at No. 1 Patterson Mill

Bohemia Manor/Perryville winner vs. Joppatowne/Havre de Grace winner (at higher seed)

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Colonel Richardson or Kent County/Patterson Mill winner vs. Bohemia Manor or Perryville/Joppatowne or /Havre de Grace winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 seed New Era Academy at No. 4 ACCE

No. 6 Green Street Academy at No. 3 Forest Park

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

New Era/ACCE winner at No. 1 Edmondson

Green Street/Forest Park winner at No. 2 SEED

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

New Era or ACCE/Edmondson winner vs. Green Street of Forest Park/SEED winner

Region II

First round - Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 National Academy Foundation at No. 4 Reginald Lewis

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

National Academy Foundation/Lewis winner at No. 1 Lake Clifton

No. 3 Coppin Academy at No. 2 Benjamin Franklin

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

National Academy Foundation or Lewis/Lake Clifton winner vs. Coppin Academy/Benjamin Franklin winner

South

Region I

First round - Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Francis Scott Key at No. 4 Chesapeake Science Point

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Francis Scott Key/Chesapeake Science Point winner at No. 1 Pikesville

No. 3 Loch Raven at No. 2 Western Tech

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Francis Scott Key or Chesapeake Science Point/Pikesville winner vs. Loch Raven/Western Tech winner

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Rising Sun at No. 4 Harford Tech

No. 6 North Harford at No. 3 North East

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Rising Sun/Harford Tech winner at No. 1 Elkton

North Harford/North East winner at No. 2 Fallston

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Rising Sun or Harford Tech/Elkton winner vs. North Harford or North East/Fallsto winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Lansdowne at No. 4 Owings Mills

No. 6 Carver A&T at No. 3 Randallstown

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Lansdowne/Owings Mills winner at No. 1 New Town

Carver A&T/Randallstown winner at No. 2 Hereford

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Lansdowne or Owings Mills/New Town winner vs. Carver A&T or Randallstown/Hereford winner

Region II

First round – Friday February 24

No. 5 Eastern Tech at No. 4 Chesapeake-Baltimore County

No. 6 Sparrows Point at No. 3 Dunbar

No. 7 Southwestern at No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Eastern Tech/Chesapeake-Baltimore County winner at No. 1 Overlea

Sparrows Point/Dunbar winner vs. Southwestern/Carver Vo-Tech winner (at higher seed)

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Eastern Tech or Chesapeake-Baltimore County/Overlea winner vs. Sparrows Point or Dunbar/Southwestern or Carver Vo-Tech winner

West

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 South Carroll at No 4 Winters Mill

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

South Carroll/Winters Mill winner at No. 1 Liberty

No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

South Carroll or Winters Mill/Liberty winner vs. Southern/Century winner

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Glenelg at No. 4 Poolesville

No. 6 Hammond vs. No. 3 Williamsport

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Glenelg/Poolesville winner at No. 1 Walkersville

Hammond/Williamsport winner at No. 2 Middletown

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Glenelg or Poolesville/Walkersville winner vs. Hammond or Williamsport/Middletown winner

Parkville, with Sincere Barfield, seeks a second straight trip to the Class 4A state Final Four. The No. 4 Knights will host either Catonsville or Perry Hall in the North Region I semifinals Tuesday. (John Bowers)

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Marriotts Ridge at No. 4 Westminster

No. 6 Mount Hebron at No. 3 Howard

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Marriotts Ridge/Westminster winner at No. 1 Manchester Valley

Mount Hebron/Howard winner at No. 2 Centennial

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Marriotts Ridge or Westminster/Manchester Valley winner vs. Mount Hebron or Howard/Centennial winner

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Oakland Mills at No. 4 Atholton

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Oakland Mills/Atholton winner at No. 1 Long Reach

No. 3 River Hill at No. 2 Wilde Lake

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Oakland Mills or Atholton/Long Reach winner vs. River Hill/Wilde Lake winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Digital Harbor at No. 4 Milford Mill

No. 6 Woodlawn at No. 3 Patterson

No. 7 Franklin at No. 2 Poly

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Digital Harbor/Milford Mill winner at No. 1 City

Woodlawn/Patterson winner vs. Franklin/Poly winner (at higher seed)

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Digital Harbor or Milford Mill/City winner vs. Woodlawn or Patterson/Franklin or Poly winner

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Edgewood at No. 4 Bel Air

No. 6 Patapsco at No. 3 Kenwood

No. 7 Towson at No. 2 Aberdeen

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Edgewood/Bel Air winner at No. 1 C. Milton Wright

Patapsco/Kenwood winner vs. Towson/Aberdeen winner (at higher seed)

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Edgewood or Bel Air/C. Milton Wright winner vs. Patapsco or Kenwood/Towson or Aberdeen winner

South

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 4 Oxon Hill

No. 6 Crofton at No. 3 James M. Bennett

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Chesapeake-Anne Arundel/Oxon Hill winne at No. 1 Stephen Decatur

Crofton/James M. Bennett winner at No. 2 Northeast

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Chesapeake-Anne Arundel or Oxon Hill/Stephen Decatur winner vs. Crofton or James M. Bennett/Northeast winner

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Arundel at No. 4 Old Mill

No. 6 North County at No. 3 Glen Burnie

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Arundel/Old Mill winner at No. 1 Meade

North County/Glen Burnie winner at No. 2 Reservoir

Final (at higher seed) - Thursday March 2

Arundel or Old Mill/Meade winner vs. North County or Glen Burnie/Reservoir winner

Region II

First round - Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Leonardtown at No. 4 Severna Park

No. 6 Annapolis at No. 3 North Point

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Leonardtown/Severna Park winner at No. 1 South River

Annapolis/North Point winner at No. 2 Broadneck

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Leonardtown or Severna Park/South River winner vs. Annapolis or North Point/Broadneck winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Catonsville at No. 4 Perry Hall

No. 6 Dundalk at No. 3 Mervo

Semifinals – Tuesday Feb. 28

Catonsville/Perry Hall winner at No. 1 Parkville

Dundalk/Mervo winner at No. 2 Dulaney

Final (at higher seed) – Thursday March 2

Catonsville or Perry Hall/Parkville winner vs. Dundalk or Mervo/Dulaney winner

State Quarterfinals

Saturday March 4

*The eight region champions in each classification will be reseeded based on their regular season winning percentage

CLASS 1A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

CLASS 2A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

CLASS 3A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

CLASS 4A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

State Semifinals

Tuesday March 7 & Wednesday March 8

*Semifinal sites will be APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College, Montgomery Blair (Montgomery County), Richard Montgomery (Montgomery County), North Point (Charles County), Paint Branch (Montgomery County) and Henry A. Wise (Prince George’s County)

*Day/Time for semifinal games to be decided after completion of state quarterfinal games

CLASS 1A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

CLASS 2A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

CLASS 3A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

CLASS 4A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

State Final

at Xfinity Center, University of Maryland

Thursday March 10 – Saturday March 12

*Boys and Girls state final games to be played. Date/time for boys finals to be decided following boys and girls state semifinal contests

Thursday March 10

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Friday March 11

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Saturday March 12

1 p.m.

3 p.m.

6 p.m.