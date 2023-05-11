State boys lacrosse playoffs update

Howard tops Centennial in 3A opener; Century, Glenelg and Manchester Valley rolls in 2A West

VSN Staff

Published on: May 11, 2023 1:07 PM EDT|Updated on: May 11, 2023 1:35 PM EDT

Hereford's Baylor Davis goes on the attack against Catonsville defensemen William Robertson during the third quarter of Monday's Baltimore County boys lacrosse contest. Davis scored all five of his goals in the first half as the Bulls defeated the host Comets, 15-4, in a rematch of last spring's Baltimore County final.
MPSSAA BOYS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

Region quarterfinals

CLASS 1A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Harford Tech 17, No. 5 Joppatowne 0

Region II

No. 5 Kent County 13, No. 4 North East 3

No. 3 Bohemia Manor 12, No. 6 Cambridge-South Dorchester 3

NORTH

Region II

No. 4 Lake Clifton 9, No. 5 National Academy Foundation 5

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 North Harford 20, No. 5 Elkton 3

WEST

Region I

No. 5 Century 12, No. 4 Wilde Lake 1

No. 3 Manchester Valley 20, No. 6 Oakland Mills 2

No. 2 Glenelg 20, No. 7 Hammond 0

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Howard 16, No. 5 Centennial 4

NORTH

Region I

No. 5 Woodlawn 6, No. 4 Mervo 1

No. 3 City 18, No. 6 Digital Harbor 1

Region II

No. 5 Franklin 17, No. 4 Edgewood 4

SOUTH

Region II

No. 4 Crofton 21, No. 5 Arundel 2

Friday

CLASS 1A

EAST

Region I

Harford Tech at No. 1 Patterson Mill

No. 3 Havre de Grace at No. 2 Fallston

Region II

Kent County at No. 1 Perryville

Bohemia Manor at No. 2 Rising Sun

NORTH

Region I

No. 3 :Western Tech at No. 2 Loch Raven

Regjon II

Lake Clifton at No. 1 ACCE

No. 3 Edmondson at No. 2 Forest Park

SOUTH

Region I

No. 4 Patuxent at No. 1 Southern

WEST

Region I

No. 3 Francis Scott Key at No. 2 South Carroll

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

North Harford at No. 1 Kent Island

No. 3 C. Milton Wright at No. 2 Queen Anne’s

NORTH

Region I

No. 3 Lansdowne at No. 2 Randallstown

Region II

No. 4 Patterson at No. 1 Patapsco

No. 3 Eastern Tech at No. 2 Sparrows Point

WEST

Region I

Century at No. 1 Winters Mill

Manchester Valley at Glenelg

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

Howard winner at No. 1 Westminster

No. 3 Mount Hebron at No. 2 Marriotts Ridge

Region II

No. 4 Long Reach at No. 1 River Hill

No. 3 Reservoir at No. 2 Atholton

NORTH

Region I

Woodlawn at No. 1 Poly

City at No. 2 Catonsville

Region II

Franklin at No. 1 Aberdeen

No. 3 Bel Air at No. 2 Towson

SOUTH

Region II

Crofton at No. 1 Severna Park

No. 3 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 2 Oxon Hill

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Meade at No. 1 Glen Burnie

No. 3 Old Mill at No. 2 North County

Region II

No. 4 Annapolis at No. 1 Broadneck

No. 3 South River at No. 2 Leonardtown

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Perry Hall at No. 1 Dundalk

No. 3 Parkville at No. 2 Dulaney