State boys lacrosse playoffs update

MPSSAA BOYS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday
Region quarterfinals
CLASS 1A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Harford Tech 17, No. 5 Joppatowne 0
Region II
No. 5 Kent County 13, No. 4 North East 3
No. 3 Bohemia Manor 12, No. 6 Cambridge-South Dorchester 3
NORTH
Region II
No. 4 Lake Clifton 9, No. 5 National Academy Foundation 5
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 North Harford 20, No. 5 Elkton 3
WEST
Region I
No. 5 Century 12, No. 4 Wilde Lake 1
No. 3 Manchester Valley 20, No. 6 Oakland Mills 2
No. 2 Glenelg 20, No. 7 Hammond 0
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Howard 16, No. 5 Centennial 4
NORTH
Region I
No. 5 Woodlawn 6, No. 4 Mervo 1
No. 3 City 18, No. 6 Digital Harbor 1
Region II
No. 5 Franklin 17, No. 4 Edgewood 4
SOUTH
Region II
No. 4 Crofton 21, No. 5 Arundel 2
Friday
CLASS 1A
EAST
Region I
Harford Tech at No. 1 Patterson Mill
No. 3 Havre de Grace at No. 2 Fallston
Region II
Kent County at No. 1 Perryville
Bohemia Manor at No. 2 Rising Sun
NORTH
Region I
No. 3 :Western Tech at No. 2 Loch Raven
Regjon II
Lake Clifton at No. 1 ACCE
No. 3 Edmondson at No. 2 Forest Park
SOUTH
Region I
No. 4 Patuxent at No. 1 Southern
WEST
Region I
No. 3 Francis Scott Key at No. 2 South Carroll
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
North Harford at No. 1 Kent Island
No. 3 C. Milton Wright at No. 2 Queen Anne’s
NORTH
Region I
No. 3 Lansdowne at No. 2 Randallstown
Region II
No. 4 Patterson at No. 1 Patapsco
No. 3 Eastern Tech at No. 2 Sparrows Point
WEST
Region I
Century at No. 1 Winters Mill
Manchester Valley at Glenelg
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
Howard winner at No. 1 Westminster
No. 3 Mount Hebron at No. 2 Marriotts Ridge
Region II
No. 4 Long Reach at No. 1 River Hill
No. 3 Reservoir at No. 2 Atholton
NORTH
Region I
Woodlawn at No. 1 Poly
City at No. 2 Catonsville
Region II
Franklin at No. 1 Aberdeen
No. 3 Bel Air at No. 2 Towson
SOUTH
Region II
Crofton at No. 1 Severna Park
No. 3 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 2 Oxon Hill
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Meade at No. 1 Glen Burnie
No. 3 Old Mill at No. 2 North County
Region II
No. 4 Annapolis at No. 1 Broadneck
No. 3 South River at No. 2 Leonardtown
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Perry Hall at No. 1 Dundalk
No. 3 Parkville at No. 2 Dulaney