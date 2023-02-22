State girls basketball tournament field set

MPSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 seed Kent County at No. 4 Perryville
No. 6 Joppatowne at No. 3 Patterson Mill
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Kent County/Perryville winner at No. 1 Havre de Grace
Joppatowne/Patterson Mill winner at No. 2 Colonel Richardson
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Kent County or Perryville/Havre de Grace winner vs. Joppatowne or Patterson Mill/Colonel Richardson winner
North
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 seed Green Street Academy at No. 4 Douglass
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Green Street/Douglass winner at No. 1 Forest Park
No. 3 ACCE at No. 2 Edmondson
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March `
Green Street or Douglass/Forest Park winner vs. ACCE/Edmondson winner
Region II
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
No. 4 Reginald Lewis at No. 1 Coppin Academy
No. 3 Benjamin Franklin at No. 2 Lake Clifton
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Reginald Lewis/Coppin winner vs. Benjamin Franklin/Lake Clifton winner
South
Region I
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
No. 4 Western Tech at No. 1 Loch Raven
No. 3 Pikesville at No. 2 Francis Scott Key
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Western Tech/Loch Raven winner vs. Pikesville/Francis Scott Key winner
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 25
No. 5 North East at No. 4 Fallston
No. 6 Elkton No. 3 Harford Tech
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 28
North East/Fallston winner at No. 1 North Harford
Elkton/Harford Tech winner at No. 2 Rising Sun
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
North East or Fallston/North Harford winner vs. Elkton or Harford Tech/Rising Sun winner
North
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 Lansdowne at No. 4 Owings Mills
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Lansdowne/Owings Mills winner at No. 1 Hereford
Carver A&T at No. 2 New Town
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Lansdowne or Owings Mills/Eastern Tech winner vs. Carver A&T/Herefordn winner
Region II
First round – Friday February 24
No. 5 Overlea at No. 4 Dunbar
No. 6 Chesapeake-Baltimore County at No. 3 Sparrows Point
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Overlea/Dunbar winner at No. 1 Eastern Tech
Chesapeake-Baltimore County/Sparrows Point winner at No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Chesapeake-Baltimore County or Sparrows Point/Carver Vo-Tech winner vs. Overlea or Dunbar/Eastern Tech winner
West
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 Winters Mill at No. 4 South Carroll
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Winters Mill/South Carroll winner at No. 1 Liberty
No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 2
South Carroll or Liberty/Century winner vs. Winters Mill/Southern winner
Region II
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 6 Glenelg at No. 3 Middletown
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Glenelg/Middletown winner at No. 2 Hammond
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Glenelg or Middletown/Hammond winner vs. No. 5 Walkersville or No. 4 Poolesville/No. 1 Williamsport winner
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 Marriotts Ridge at No. 4 Mount Hebron
No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 Westminster
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Marriotts Ridge/Mount Hebron winner at No. 1 Howard
Centennial/Westminster winner at No. 2 Manchester Valley
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 2
Marriotts Ridge or Mount Hebron/Howward winner vs. Centennial or Westminster/Manchester Valley winner
Region II
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 Wilde Lake at No. 4 Long Reach
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Wilde Lake/Long Reach winner at No. 1 River Hill
No. 3 Atholton at No. 2 Oakland Mills
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Wilde Lake or Long Reach/River Hill winner vs. Atholton/Oakland Mills winner
North
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 Milford Mill at No. 4 Patterson
No. 6 Woodlawn at No. 3 Digital Harbor
No. 7 Franklin at No. 2 City College
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Milford Mill/Patterson winner at No. 1 Poly
Woodlawn/Digital Harbor winner vs. Franklin/City winner (at higher seed)
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Milford Mill or Patterson/Poly winner vs. Woodlawn or Digital Harbor/Franklin or City winner
Region II
First round – Friday Feb. 25
No. 5 Kenwood at No. 4 Edgewood
No. 6 C. Milton Wright at No. 3 Aberdeen
No. 7 Patapsco at No. 2 Bel Air
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Kenwood/Edgewood winner at No. 1 Towson
C. Milton Wright/Aberdeen winner vs. Patapsco/Bel Air winner (at higher seed)
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Kenwood or Edgewood/Towson winner vs. C. Milton Wright or Aberdeen/Patapsco or Bel Air winner
South
Region II
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 James M. Bennett at No. 4 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel
No. 6 Northeast at No. 3 Crofton
Semifinals – Monday March Feb. 27
James M. Bennett/Chesapeake-Anne Arundel winner at No. 1 Oxon Hill
Northeast/Crofton winner at No. 2 Stephen Decatur
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
James M. Bennett or Chesapeake-Anne Arundel/Oxon Hill winner vs. Northeast or Crofton/Stephen Decatur winner
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 Arundel at No. 4 Reservoir
No. 6 North County at No.3 Meade
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Arundel/Reservoir winner at No. 1 Glen Burnie
North County/Meade winner at No. 2 Old Mill
Final (at higher seed) - Wednesday March 1
Arundel or Reservoir/Glen Burnie vs. North County or Meade/Old Mill winner
Region II
First round - Friday Feb. 24
No. 6 Broadneck at No. 3 Annapolis
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
No. 5 Leonardtown/No. 4 North Point winner at No. 1 Severna Park
Broadneck/Annapolis winner at No. 2 South River
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Broadneck or Annapolis/South River winner vs. Leonardtown or North Point/Severna Park winner
North
Region I
First round – Friday Feb. 24
No. 5 Mervo at No. 4 Perry Hall
No. 6 Dundalk at No. 3 Catonsville
No. 7 Parkville at No. 2 Dulaney
Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27
Mervo/Perry Hall winner at No. 1 Western
Dundalk/Catonsville winner vs. Parkville/Dulaney winner (at higher seed)
Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1
Mervo or Perry Hall/Western winner vs. Dundalk or Catonsville/Parkville or Dulaney winner
State Quarterfinals
Friday March 3
*The eight region champions in each classification will be reseeded based on their regular season winning percentage
CLASS 1A
No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
CLASS 2A
No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
CLASS 3A
No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
CLASS 4A
No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
State Semifinals
Tuesday March 7 & Wednesday March 8
*Semifinal sites will be APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College, Montgomery Blair (Montgomery County), Richard Montgomery (Montgomery County), North Point (Charles County), Paint Branch (Montgomery County) and Henry A. Wise (Prince George’s County)
*Day/Time for semifinal games to be decided after completion of state quarterfinal games
CLASS 1A
No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner
No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner
CLASS 2A
No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner
No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner
CLASS 3A
No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner
No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner
CLASS 4A
No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner
No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner
State Final
at Xfinity Center, University of Maryland
Thursday March 10 – Saturday March 12
*Boys and Girls state final games to be played. Date/time for boys finals to be decided following boys and girls state semifinal contests
Thursday March 10
6 p.m.
8 p.m.
Friday March 11
6 p.m.
8 p.m.
Saturday March 12
1 p.m.
3 p.m.
6 p.m.
8 p.m.