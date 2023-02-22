State girls basketball tournament field set

MPSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 seed Kent County at No. 4 Perryville

No. 6 Joppatowne at No. 3 Patterson Mill

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Kent County/Perryville winner at No. 1 Havre de Grace

Joppatowne/Patterson Mill winner at No. 2 Colonel Richardson

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Kent County or Perryville/Havre de Grace winner vs. Joppatowne or Patterson Mill/Colonel Richardson winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 seed Green Street Academy at No. 4 Douglass

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Green Street/Douglass winner at No. 1 Forest Park

No. 3 ACCE at No. 2 Edmondson

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March `

Green Street or Douglass/Forest Park winner vs. ACCE/Edmondson winner

Region II

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

No. 4 Reginald Lewis at No. 1 Coppin Academy

No. 3 Benjamin Franklin at No. 2 Lake Clifton

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Reginald Lewis/Coppin winner vs. Benjamin Franklin/Lake Clifton winner

South

Region I

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

No. 4 Western Tech at No. 1 Loch Raven

No. 3 Pikesville at No. 2 Francis Scott Key

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Western Tech/Loch Raven winner vs. Pikesville/Francis Scott Key winner

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 25

No. 5 North East at No. 4 Fallston

No. 6 Elkton No. 3 Harford Tech

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 28

North East/Fallston winner at No. 1 North Harford

Elkton/Harford Tech winner at No. 2 Rising Sun

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

North East or Fallston/North Harford winner vs. Elkton or Harford Tech/Rising Sun winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Lansdowne at No. 4 Owings Mills

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Lansdowne/Owings Mills winner at No. 1 Hereford

Carver A&T at No. 2 New Town

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Lansdowne or Owings Mills/Eastern Tech winner vs. Carver A&T/Herefordn winner

Region II

First round – Friday February 24

No. 5 Overlea at No. 4 Dunbar

No. 6 Chesapeake-Baltimore County at No. 3 Sparrows Point

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Overlea/Dunbar winner at No. 1 Eastern Tech

Chesapeake-Baltimore County/Sparrows Point winner at No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Chesapeake-Baltimore County or Sparrows Point/Carver Vo-Tech winner vs. Overlea or Dunbar/Eastern Tech winner

West

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Winters Mill at No. 4 South Carroll

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Winters Mill/South Carroll winner at No. 1 Liberty

No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 2

South Carroll or Liberty/Century winner vs. Winters Mill/Southern winner

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 6 Glenelg at No. 3 Middletown

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Glenelg/Middletown winner at No. 2 Hammond

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Glenelg or Middletown/Hammond winner vs. No. 5 Walkersville or No. 4 Poolesville/No. 1 Williamsport winner

Breasia Colt (32) has emerged as a force for Western this season. The Doves will look to defend their Class 4A state title. (Jimmy Fields Sr.)

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Marriotts Ridge at No. 4 Mount Hebron

No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 Westminster

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Marriotts Ridge/Mount Hebron winner at No. 1 Howard

Centennial/Westminster winner at No. 2 Manchester Valley

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 2

Marriotts Ridge or Mount Hebron/Howward winner vs. Centennial or Westminster/Manchester Valley winner

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Wilde Lake at No. 4 Long Reach

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Wilde Lake/Long Reach winner at No. 1 River Hill

No. 3 Atholton at No. 2 Oakland Mills

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Wilde Lake or Long Reach/River Hill winner vs. Atholton/Oakland Mills winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Milford Mill at No. 4 Patterson

No. 6 Woodlawn at No. 3 Digital Harbor

No. 7 Franklin at No. 2 City College

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Milford Mill/Patterson winner at No. 1 Poly

Woodlawn/Digital Harbor winner vs. Franklin/City winner (at higher seed)

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Milford Mill or Patterson/Poly winner vs. Woodlawn or Digital Harbor/Franklin or City winner

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 25

No. 5 Kenwood at No. 4 Edgewood

No. 6 C. Milton Wright at No. 3 Aberdeen

No. 7 Patapsco at No. 2 Bel Air

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Kenwood/Edgewood winner at No. 1 Towson

C. Milton Wright/Aberdeen winner vs. Patapsco/Bel Air winner (at higher seed)

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Kenwood or Edgewood/Towson winner vs. C. Milton Wright or Aberdeen/Patapsco or Bel Air winner

South

Region II

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 James M. Bennett at No. 4 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel

No. 6 Northeast at No. 3 Crofton

Semifinals – Monday March Feb. 27

James M. Bennett/Chesapeake-Anne Arundel winner at No. 1 Oxon Hill

Northeast/Crofton winner at No. 2 Stephen Decatur

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

James M. Bennett or Chesapeake-Anne Arundel/Oxon Hill winner vs. Northeast or Crofton/Stephen Decatur winner

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Arundel at No. 4 Reservoir

No. 6 North County at No.3 Meade

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Arundel/Reservoir winner at No. 1 Glen Burnie

North County/Meade winner at No. 2 Old Mill

Final (at higher seed) - Wednesday March 1

Arundel or Reservoir/Glen Burnie vs. North County or Meade/Old Mill winner

Region II

First round - Friday Feb. 24

No. 6 Broadneck at No. 3 Annapolis

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

No. 5 Leonardtown/No. 4 North Point winner at No. 1 Severna Park

Broadneck/Annapolis winner at No. 2 South River

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Broadneck or Annapolis/South River winner vs. Leonardtown or North Point/Severna Park winner

North

Region I

First round – Friday Feb. 24

No. 5 Mervo at No. 4 Perry Hall

No. 6 Dundalk at No. 3 Catonsville

No. 7 Parkville at No. 2 Dulaney

Semifinals – Monday Feb. 27

Mervo/Perry Hall winner at No. 1 Western

Dundalk/Catonsville winner vs. Parkville/Dulaney winner (at higher seed)

Final (at higher seed) – Wednesday March 1

Mervo or Perry Hall/Western winner vs. Dundalk or Catonsville/Parkville or Dulaney winner

State Quarterfinals

Friday March 3

*The eight region champions in each classification will be reseeded based on their regular season winning percentage

CLASS 1A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

CLASS 2A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

CLASS 3A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

CLASS 4A

No. 8 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

State Semifinals

Tuesday March 7 & Wednesday March 8

*Semifinal sites will be APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College, Montgomery Blair (Montgomery County), Richard Montgomery (Montgomery County), North Point (Charles County), Paint Branch (Montgomery County) and Henry A. Wise (Prince George’s County)

*Day/Time for semifinal games to be decided after completion of state quarterfinal games

CLASS 1A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

CLASS 2A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

CLASS 3A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

CLASS 4A

No. 5/No. 4 winner vs. No. 8/No. 1 winner

No. 6/No. 3 winner vs. No. 7/No. 2 winner

State Final

at Xfinity Center, University of Maryland

Thursday March 10 – Saturday March 12

*Boys and Girls state final games to be played. Date/time for boys finals to be decided following boys and girls state semifinal contests

Thursday March 10

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Friday March 11

6 p.m.

8 p.m.

Saturday March 12

1 p.m.

3 p.m.

6 p.m.