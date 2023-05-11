State girls lacrosse playoffs update

Century and Glenelg cruise to showdown in 2A West; Pikesville advances in 1A

VSN Staff

Published on: May 11, 2023 1:39 PM EDT|Updated on: May 11, 2023 1:53 PM EDT

Towson's Chloe Gibson (23) looks for an open teammate while Dulaney goalie Audrey Simoes keeps an eye on her in Wednesday's showdown between two of Baltimore County's top girls lacrosse teams. Gibson had a goal and an assist as No. 15 Towson won, 11-9. Simoes made 10 saves.
MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

Region quarterfinals

CLASS 1A

EAST

Region ll

No. 4 seed Rising Sun 9, No. 5 Kent County 7

No. 3 Bohemia Manor 13, No. 6 Cambridge-South Dorchester 6

NORTH

Region I

No. 5 Pikesville 11, No. 4 Western Tech 8

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 North Harford 21, No. 5 Elkton 2

WEST

Region I

No. 4 Winters Mill 21, No. 5 Oakland Mills 3

No. 3 Century 21, No. 6 Wilde Lake 1

No. 2 Glenelg 20, No. 7 Hammond 0

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Mount Hebron 10, No. 5 Centennial 6

NORTH

Region II

No. 5 Franklin 21, No. 4 Kenwood 4

No. 3 Bel Air 17, No. 6 Edgewood 0

SOUTH

Region II

No. 4 Arundel 19, No. 5 Oxon Hill 1

Friday

Region semifinals

CLASS 1A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Havre de Grace at No. 1 Fallston

No. 3 Harford Tech at No. 2 Patterson Mill

Region II

Rising Sun at No. 1 Perryville

Bohemia Manor at No. 2 North East

NORTH

Region I

Pikesville at No. 1 Carver A&T

No. 3 :Loch Raven at No. 2 Chesapeake-Baltimore County

SOUTH

Region I

No. 4 Lackey at No. 1 Southern

WEST

Region I

No. 3 Francis Scott Key at No. 2 South Carroll

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

North Harford at No. 1 Queen Anne’s

No. 3 Kent Island at No. 2 C. Milton Wright

NORTH

Region I – No. 3 Milford Mill at No. 2 Lansdowne

Region II – No. 3 Sparrows Point at No. 2 Eastern Tech

WEST

Region I

Winters Mill at No. 1 Manchester Valley

Century at Glenelg

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

Mount Hebron at No. 1 Marriotts Ridge

No. 3 Westminster at No. 2 Howard

Region II

No. 4 Atholton at No. 1 River Hill

No. 3 Reservoir at No. 2 Long Reach

NORTH

Region I

No. 3 Catonsville at No. 2 Poly

Region II

Franklin at No. 1 Towson

Bel Air No. 2 Aberdeen

SOUTH

Region II

Arundel at No. 1 Severna Park

No. 3 Crofton at No. 2 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Meade at No. 1 North County

No. 3 Glen Burnie at No. 2 Old Mill

Region II

No. 4 Annapolis at No. 1 Broadneck

No. 3 South River at No. 2 Leonardtown

NORTH

Region I

No. 3 Perry Hall or No. 2 Parkville