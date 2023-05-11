State girls lacrosse playoffs update

MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday
Region quarterfinals
CLASS 1A
EAST
Region ll
No. 4 seed Rising Sun 9, No. 5 Kent County 7
No. 3 Bohemia Manor 13, No. 6 Cambridge-South Dorchester 6
NORTH
Region I
No. 5 Pikesville 11, No. 4 Western Tech 8
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 North Harford 21, No. 5 Elkton 2
WEST
Region I
No. 4 Winters Mill 21, No. 5 Oakland Mills 3
No. 3 Century 21, No. 6 Wilde Lake 1
No. 2 Glenelg 20, No. 7 Hammond 0
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Mount Hebron 10, No. 5 Centennial 6
NORTH
Region II
No. 5 Franklin 21, No. 4 Kenwood 4
No. 3 Bel Air 17, No. 6 Edgewood 0
SOUTH
Region II
No. 4 Arundel 19, No. 5 Oxon Hill 1
Friday
Region semifinals
CLASS 1A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Havre de Grace at No. 1 Fallston
No. 3 Harford Tech at No. 2 Patterson Mill
Region II
Rising Sun at No. 1 Perryville
Bohemia Manor at No. 2 North East
NORTH
Region I
Pikesville at No. 1 Carver A&T
No. 3 :Loch Raven at No. 2 Chesapeake-Baltimore County
SOUTH
Region I
No. 4 Lackey at No. 1 Southern
WEST
Region I
No. 3 Francis Scott Key at No. 2 South Carroll
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
North Harford at No. 1 Queen Anne’s
No. 3 Kent Island at No. 2 C. Milton Wright
NORTH
Region I – No. 3 Milford Mill at No. 2 Lansdowne
Region II – No. 3 Sparrows Point at No. 2 Eastern Tech
WEST
Region I
Winters Mill at No. 1 Manchester Valley
Century at Glenelg
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
Mount Hebron at No. 1 Marriotts Ridge
No. 3 Westminster at No. 2 Howard
Region II
No. 4 Atholton at No. 1 River Hill
No. 3 Reservoir at No. 2 Long Reach
NORTH
Region I
No. 3 Catonsville at No. 2 Poly
Region II
Franklin at No. 1 Towson
Bel Air No. 2 Aberdeen
SOUTH
Region II
Arundel at No. 1 Severna Park
No. 3 Crofton at No. 2 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Meade at No. 1 North County
No. 3 Glen Burnie at No. 2 Old Mill
Region II
No. 4 Annapolis at No. 1 Broadneck
No. 3 South River at No. 2 Leonardtown
NORTH
Region I
No. 3 Perry Hall or No. 2 Parkville