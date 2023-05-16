State girls lacrosse playoffs update

Liberty holds off South Carroll for spot in 1A elite eight; Broadneck advances in 4A

VSN Staff

Published on: May 16, 2023 1:55 AM EDT

Towson's Finlay Harmon (27) looks to goal in the Generals' rivalry game at Dulaney Wednesday. The No. 15 Generals scored three late extra-man goals to best the Lions, 11-9, and remain undefeated in Baltimore County's Division I.
(John Bowers)
MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Monday

Region finals

CLASS 1A

EAST

Region I

No. 1 Fallston 15, No. 3 Harford Tech 12

Region II

No. 1 Perryville 11, No. 2 North East 7

NORTH

Region I

No. 1 Carver A&T 12, No. 2 Loch Raven 11

SOUTH

Region I

No. 1 Southern 17, No. 3 Patuxent 6

WEST

Region I

No. 1 Liberty 11, No. 2 South Carroll 9

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 2 C. Milton Wright 13, No. 1 Queen Anne’s 11

NORTH

Region I

No. 1 Hereford 20, No. 2 Lansdowne 1

Region II

No. 2 Eastern Tech 19, No. 1 Patapsco 2

SOUTH

Region I

No. 2 Northeast 20, No. 1 Douglass-Prince George’s 2

WEST

Region I

No. 1 Manchester Valley 10, No. 2 Glenelg 9

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

No. 3 Westminster 16, No. 4 Mount Hebron 7

Region II

No. 1 River Hill 11, No. 2 Long Reach 8

NORTH

Region I

No. 3 Catonsville 22, No. 1 City 1

Region II

No. 1 Towson 13, No. 3 Bel Air 4

SOUTH

Region II

No. 1 Severna Park 11, No. 2 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 4

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 1 North County 9, No. 2 Old Mill 4

Region II

No. 1 Broadneck 15, No. 3 South River 6

NORTH

Region I

No. 1 Dulaney 20, No. 3 Perry Hall 4

Wednesday

STATE QUARTERFINALS

*The eight winning teams from regional play in each classification will be reseeded based on their regular season winning percentage.

*Region champions tied with same regular season winning percentage, a coin flip will decide seeding

CLASS 1A (no team competed in North Region I playoffs; No. 1 seed Smithsburg has bye into state semifinals)

No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 CMIT North

No. 6 Southern at No. 3 Perryville

No. 5 Carver A&T at No. 4 Fallston

CLASS 2A

No. 8 Northeast at No. 1 Manchester Valley

No. 7 Eastern Tech or Hereford at No. 2 Middletown

No. 6 Eastern Tech or Hereford at No. 3 Calvert

No. 5 C. Milton Wright or Stephen Decatur at No. 4 C. Milton Wright or Stephen Decatur

CLASS 3A

No. 8 Catonsville at No. 1 Towson

No. 7 River Hill or Westminster at No. 2 Damascus or Severna Park

No. 6 River Hill or Westminster at No. 3 Damascus or Severna Park

No. 5 Linganore at No. 4 Northern-Calvert

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Dulaney at No. 1 Sherwood

No. 7 North County at No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt

No. 6 Broadneck at No. 3 Urbana

No. 5 Northwestern or Walter Johnson vs. No. 4 Northwestern or Walter Johnson