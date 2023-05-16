State girls lacrosse playoffs update

MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
Monday
Region finals
CLASS 1A
EAST
Region I
No. 1 Fallston 15, No. 3 Harford Tech 12
Region II
No. 1 Perryville 11, No. 2 North East 7
NORTH
Region I
No. 1 Carver A&T 12, No. 2 Loch Raven 11
SOUTH
Region I
No. 1 Southern 17, No. 3 Patuxent 6
WEST
Region I
No. 1 Liberty 11, No. 2 South Carroll 9
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 2 C. Milton Wright 13, No. 1 Queen Anne’s 11
NORTH
Region I
No. 1 Hereford 20, No. 2 Lansdowne 1
Region II
No. 2 Eastern Tech 19, No. 1 Patapsco 2
SOUTH
Region I
No. 2 Northeast 20, No. 1 Douglass-Prince George’s 2
WEST
Region I
No. 1 Manchester Valley 10, No. 2 Glenelg 9
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
No. 3 Westminster 16, No. 4 Mount Hebron 7
Region II
No. 1 River Hill 11, No. 2 Long Reach 8
NORTH
Region I
No. 3 Catonsville 22, No. 1 City 1
Region II
No. 1 Towson 13, No. 3 Bel Air 4
SOUTH
Region II
No. 1 Severna Park 11, No. 2 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 4
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 1 North County 9, No. 2 Old Mill 4
Region II
No. 1 Broadneck 15, No. 3 South River 6
NORTH
Region I
No. 1 Dulaney 20, No. 3 Perry Hall 4
Wednesday
STATE QUARTERFINALS
*The eight winning teams from regional play in each classification will be reseeded based on their regular season winning percentage.
*Region champions tied with same regular season winning percentage, a coin flip will decide seeding
CLASS 1A (no team competed in North Region I playoffs; No. 1 seed Smithsburg has bye into state semifinals)
No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 CMIT North
No. 6 Southern at No. 3 Perryville
No. 5 Carver A&T at No. 4 Fallston
CLASS 2A
No. 8 Northeast at No. 1 Manchester Valley
No. 7 Eastern Tech or Hereford at No. 2 Middletown
No. 6 Eastern Tech or Hereford at No. 3 Calvert
No. 5 C. Milton Wright or Stephen Decatur at No. 4 C. Milton Wright or Stephen Decatur
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Catonsville at No. 1 Towson
No. 7 River Hill or Westminster at No. 2 Damascus or Severna Park
No. 6 River Hill or Westminster at No. 3 Damascus or Severna Park
No. 5 Linganore at No. 4 Northern-Calvert
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Dulaney at No. 1 Sherwood
No. 7 North County at No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt
No. 6 Broadneck at No. 3 Urbana
No. 5 Northwestern or Walter Johnson vs. No. 4 Northwestern or Walter Johnson