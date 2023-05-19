State girls lacrosse playoffs update

North County advances to first state semifinal since 1993; 11 locals headed to weekend

VSN Staff

Published on: May 19, 2023 12:53 AM EDT|Updated on: May 19, 2023 12:54 AM EDT

Towson's Chloe Gibson (23) looks for an open teammate while Dulaney goalie Audrey Simoes keeps an eye on her in Wednesday's showdown between two of Baltimore County's top girls lacrosse teams. Gibson had a goal and an assist as No. 15 Towson won, 11-9. Simoes made 10 saves.
(John Bowers)
MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

STATE QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A (no team competed in North Region I playoffs; No. 1 seed Liberty has bye into state semifinals)

No. 7 Smithburg 21, No. 2 CMIT North 7

No. 3 Fallston 21, No. 6 Southern 18

No. 5 Perryville 11, No. 4 Carver A&T 8

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Manchester Valley 20, No. 8 Northeast 1

No. 2 Middletown 20, No. 7 Eastern Tech 1

No. 6 Hereford 17, No. 3 Calvert 7

No. 5 C. Milton Wright 9, No. 4 Stephen Decatur 6

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Towson 13, No. 8 Catonsville 4

No. 2 Severna Park 19, No. 7 River Hill 5

No. 6 Westminster 19, No. 3 Damascus 6

No. 4 Northern-Calvert 15 , No. 5 Northern-Calvert 9

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Dulaney 13, No. 1 Sherwood 9

No. 7 North County 20, No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt 3

No. 6 Broadneck 12, No. 3 Urbana 6

No. 4 Walter Johnson 18, No. 5 Northwestern 1

Friday

State semifinals

CLASS 1A

at Wheaton

Smithsburg vs. Fallston

at Bel Air

Perryville vs Liberty

CLASS 3A

at Crofton

Westminster vs. Severna Park

Saturday

CLASS 2A

at Bel Air

C. Milton Wright vs. Manchester Valley

at Havre de Grace

Hereford vs. Easton

CLASS 3A

at Paint Branch

Linganore at Towson

CLASS 4A

at Bel Air

Dulaney vs. Walter Johnson

at Crofton

North County at Broadneck