State girls lacrosse playoffs update

MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday
STATE QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 1A (no team competed in North Region I playoffs; No. 1 seed Liberty has bye into state semifinals)
No. 7 Smithburg 21, No. 2 CMIT North 7
No. 3 Fallston 21, No. 6 Southern 18
No. 5 Perryville 11, No. 4 Carver A&T 8
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Manchester Valley 20, No. 8 Northeast 1
No. 2 Middletown 20, No. 7 Eastern Tech 1
No. 6 Hereford 17, No. 3 Calvert 7
No. 5 C. Milton Wright 9, No. 4 Stephen Decatur 6
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Towson 13, No. 8 Catonsville 4
No. 2 Severna Park 19, No. 7 River Hill 5
No. 6 Westminster 19, No. 3 Damascus 6
No. 4 Northern-Calvert 15 , No. 5 Northern-Calvert 9
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Dulaney 13, No. 1 Sherwood 9
No. 7 North County 20, No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt 3
No. 6 Broadneck 12, No. 3 Urbana 6
No. 4 Walter Johnson 18, No. 5 Northwestern 1
Friday
State semifinals
CLASS 1A
at Wheaton
Smithsburg vs. Fallston
at Bel Air
Perryville vs Liberty
CLASS 3A
at Crofton
Westminster vs. Severna Park
Saturday
CLASS 2A
at Bel Air
C. Milton Wright vs. Manchester Valley
at Havre de Grace
Hereford vs. Easton
CLASS 3A
at Paint Branch
Linganore at Towson
CLASS 4A
at Bel Air
Dulaney vs. Walter Johnson
at Crofton
North County at Broadneck