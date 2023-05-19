State softball playoffs update

MPSSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday
Region finals
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region I
No. 1 Francis Scott Key 11, No. 3 Liberty 10
Region II
No. 1 ACCE 16, No. 2 Forest Park 6
SOUTH
Region I
No. 2 Patterson Mill 7, No. 5 Perryville 1
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 1 Rising Sun 4, No. 2 Harford Tech 0
NORTH
Region I
No. 2 Carver A&T 12, No. 1 Hereford 1
Region II
No. 1 Eastern Tech 14, No. 3 Sparrows Point 9
WEST
Region I
No. 1 Northeast 4, No. 2 Century 1
Region II
No. 2 Walkersville 9, No. 1 Glenelg 6
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
No. 1 Manchester Valley 10, No. 2 Marriotts Ridge 0
Region II
No. 1 Reservoir 12, No. 2 Wilde Lake 2
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Franklin 20, No. 3 Poly 2
Region II
No. 5 Bel Air 10, No. 3 Towson 0
SOUTH
Region II
No. 1 Stephen Decatur 4, No. 3 Crofton 3
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Glen Burnie 16, No. 3 Old Mill 1
Region II
No. 1 Broadneck 8, No. 2 Leonardtown 7
NORTH
Region I
No. 2 Dulaney 10, No. 1 Perry Hall 0
Friday
STATE QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 1A
No. 8 ACCE at No. 1 Mardela
No. 7 CMIT North at No. 2 North Dorchester
No. 6 Patterson Mill at No. 3 Francis Scott Key
No. 5 Catoctin at No. 4 Allegany
CLASS 2A
No. 8 North Caroline at No. 1 Rising Sun
No. 7 Carver A&T at No. 2 Northeast
No. 6 Walkersville at No. 3 Calvert
No. 5 Eastern Tech at No. 4 Gwynn Park
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Bel Air at No. 1 Reservoir
No. 7 Franklin at No. 2 Damascus
No. 6 Manchester Valley at No. 3 Stephen Decatur
No. 5 Linganore at No. 4 Huntingtown
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Glen Burnie at No. 1 Sherwood
No. 7 Broadneck at No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt
No. 6 Dulaney at No. 3 Laurel
No. 5 Urbana at No. 4 Walter Johnson