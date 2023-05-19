State softball playoffs update

No. 2 Crofton eliminated from 3A tournament; state quarterfinals Friday

VSN Staff

Published on: May 19, 2023 12:14 AM EDT

MPSSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

Region finals

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region I

No. 1 Francis Scott Key 11, No. 3 Liberty 10

Region II

No. 1 ACCE 16, No. 2 Forest Park 6

SOUTH

Region I

No. 2 Patterson Mill 7, No. 5 Perryville 1

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 1 Rising Sun 4, No. 2 Harford Tech 0

NORTH

Region I

No. 2 Carver A&T 12, No. 1 Hereford 1

Region II

No. 1 Eastern Tech 14, No. 3 Sparrows Point 9

WEST

Region I

No. 1 Northeast 4, No. 2 Century 1

Region II

No. 2 Walkersville 9, No. 1 Glenelg 6

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

No. 1 Manchester Valley 10, No. 2 Marriotts Ridge 0

Region II

No. 1 Reservoir 12, No. 2 Wilde Lake 2

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Franklin 20, No. 3 Poly 2

Region II

No. 5 Bel Air 10, No. 3 Towson 0

SOUTH

Region II

No. 1 Stephen Decatur 4, No. 3 Crofton 3

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Glen Burnie 16, No. 3 Old Mill 1

Region II

No. 1 Broadneck 8, No. 2 Leonardtown 7

NORTH

Region I

No. 2 Dulaney 10, No. 1 Perry Hall 0

Friday

STATE QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 1A

No. 8 ACCE at No. 1 Mardela

No. 7 CMIT North at No. 2 North Dorchester

No. 6 Patterson Mill at No. 3 Francis Scott Key

No. 5 Catoctin at No. 4 Allegany

CLASS 2A

No. 8 North Caroline at No. 1 Rising Sun

No. 7 Carver A&T at No. 2 Northeast

No. 6 Walkersville at No. 3 Calvert

No. 5 Eastern Tech at No. 4 Gwynn Park

CLASS 3A

No. 8 Bel Air at No. 1 Reservoir

No. 7 Franklin at No. 2 Damascus

No. 6 Manchester Valley at No. 3 Stephen Decatur

No. 5 Linganore at No. 4 Huntingtown

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Glen Burnie at No. 1 Sherwood

No. 7 Broadneck at No. 2 Eleanor Roosevelt

No. 6 Dulaney at No. 3 Laurel

No. 5 Urbana at No. 4 Walter Johnson