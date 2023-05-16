State softball playoffs update

MPSSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
Monday
Region semifinals
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region I
No. 1 Francis Scott Key 9, No. 4 South Carroll 4
No. 3 Liberty 12, No. 2 Western Tech 1
Region II
No. 1 ACCE 39, No. 4 Douglass 10
No. 2 Forest Park 7, No. 3 Edmondson 0
SOUTH
Region I
No. 1 Bohemia Manor 9, No. 5 Perryville 5
No. 2 Patterson Mill 8, No. 3 Fallston 2
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
No. 1 Rising Sun 6, No. 5 North East 1
No. 2 Harford Tech 7, No. 6 North Harford 6
NORTH
Region I
No. 2 Carver A&T 10, No. 3 Lansdowne 0
Region II
No. 3 Sparrows Point 19, No. 2 Overlea 0
WEST
Region I
No. 1 Northeast 12, No. 4 Winters Mill 0
No. 2 Century 19, No. 3 Southern 0
Region II
No. 1 Glenelg 7, No. 4 Middletown 5
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
No. 1 Manchester Valley 8, No. 5 Mount Hebron 1
No. 2 Marriotts Ridge 15, No. 3 Westminster 1
Region II
No. 1 Reservoir 10, No. 4 River Hill 0
No. 2 Wilde Lake 11, No. 3 Long Reach 5
NORTH
Region I
No. 4 Franklin 18, No. 1 Woodlawn 0
No. 3 Poly 23, No. 2 City 2
Region II
No. 5 Bel Air 15, No. 1 Kenwood 0
No. 3 Towson 10, No. 2 Patapsco 0
SOUTH
Region II
No. 1 Stephen Decatur 10, No. 4 Arundel 0
No. 3 Crofton 5, No. 2 Oxon Hill 0
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
No. 4 Glen Burnie 11, No. 1 North County 5
No. 3 Old Mill 7, No. 2 Severna Park 6
Region II
No. 1 Broadneck 9, No. 4 South River 1
NORTH
Region I
No. 1 Perry Hall 14, No. 4 Dundalk 10
No. 2 Dulaney 6, No. 3 Catonsville 0
Wednesday
Region final
CLASS 1A
NORTH
Region I
Liberty at Francis Scott Key
Region II
Forest Park at ACCE
SOUTH
Region I
Patterson Mill at Bohemia Manor
CLASS 2A
EAST
Region I
Harford Tech at Rising Sun
NORTH
Region I
Carver A&T at No. 1 Hereford
Region II
Sparrows Point at No. 1 Eastern Tech
WEST
Region I
Century at Northeast
Region II
No. 2 Walkersville at Glenelg
CLASS 3A
EAST
Region I
Marriotts Ridge at Manchester Valley
Region II
Wilde Lake at Reservoir
NORTH
Region I
Franklin at Poly
Region II
Bel Air at Towson
SOUTH
Region II
Crofton at Stephen Decatur
CLASS 4A
EAST
Region I
Glen Burnie at Old Mill
Region II
Leonardtown at Broadneck
NORTH
Region I
Dulaney at Perry Hall