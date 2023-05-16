State softball playoffs update

Reservoir and Wilde Lake gain rematch in 3A East; ACCE slips past Douglass in 1A

VSN Staff

Published on: May 16, 2023 2:20 AM EDT

(Derek Toney)
MPSSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Monday

Region semifinals

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region I

No. 1 Francis Scott Key 9, No. 4 South Carroll 4

No. 3 Liberty 12, No. 2 Western Tech 1

Region II

No. 1 ACCE 39, No. 4 Douglass 10

No. 2 Forest Park 7, No. 3 Edmondson 0

SOUTH

Region I

No. 1 Bohemia Manor 9, No. 5 Perryville 5

No. 2 Patterson Mill 8, No. 3 Fallston 2

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

No. 1 Rising Sun 6, No. 5 North East 1

No. 2 Harford Tech 7, No. 6 North Harford 6

NORTH

Region I

No. 2 Carver A&T 10, No. 3 Lansdowne 0

Region II

No. 3 Sparrows Point 19, No. 2 Overlea 0

WEST

Region I

No. 1 Northeast 12, No. 4 Winters Mill 0

No. 2 Century 19, No. 3 Southern 0

Region II

No. 1 Glenelg 7, No. 4 Middletown 5

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

No. 1 Manchester Valley 8, No. 5 Mount Hebron 1

No. 2 Marriotts Ridge 15, No. 3 Westminster 1

Region II

No. 1 Reservoir 10, No. 4 River Hill 0

No. 2 Wilde Lake 11, No. 3 Long Reach 5

NORTH

Region I

No. 4 Franklin 18, No. 1 Woodlawn 0

No. 3 Poly 23, No. 2 City 2

Region II

No. 5 Bel Air 15, No. 1 Kenwood 0

No. 3 Towson 10, No. 2 Patapsco 0

SOUTH

Region II

No. 1 Stephen Decatur 10, No. 4 Arundel 0

No. 3 Crofton 5, No. 2 Oxon Hill 0

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

No. 4 Glen Burnie 11, No. 1 North County 5

No. 3 Old Mill 7, No. 2 Severna Park 6

Region II

No. 1 Broadneck 9, No. 4 South River 1

NORTH

Region I

No. 1 Perry Hall 14, No. 4 Dundalk 10

No. 2 Dulaney 6, No. 3 Catonsville 0

Wednesday

Region final

CLASS 1A

NORTH

Region I

Liberty at Francis Scott Key

Region II

Forest Park at ACCE

SOUTH

Region I

Patterson Mill at Bohemia Manor

CLASS 2A

EAST

Region I

Harford Tech at Rising Sun

NORTH

Region I

Carver A&T at No. 1 Hereford

Region II

Sparrows Point at No. 1 Eastern Tech

WEST

Region I

Century at Northeast

Region II

No. 2 Walkersville at Glenelg

CLASS 3A

EAST

Region I

Marriotts Ridge at Manchester Valley

Region II

Wilde Lake at Reservoir

NORTH

Region I

Franklin at Poly

Region II

Bel Air at Towson

SOUTH

Region II

Crofton at Stephen Decatur

CLASS 4A

EAST

Region I

Glen Burnie at Old Mill

Region II

Leonardtown at Broadneck

NORTH

Region I

Dulaney at Perry Hall