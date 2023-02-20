The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 11 Basketball Top 15

With playoffs fully underway, teams are championships and their battling spots in our final poll

By VSN Staff

Published on: February 20, 2023 4:19 PM EST

Boys basketball
Boys basketball (Johnalynn Hollad for The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 11 Boys Basketball Top 15

1. Mount St. Joseph (33-3)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated then-No. 10 Spalding, 82-54, and St. Maria Goretti, 54-53

2. St. Frances (25-9)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated then-No. 15 John Carroll, 120-57, and then-No. 9 Loyola Blakefield, 85-66

3. City College (22-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated Green Street Academy, 67-31, and then-No. 5 Lake Clifton, 64-47

4. Parkville (22-0)

Previous rank: 3

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok

Last week: defeated then-No. 8 New Town, 82-74, and Franklin, 86-37

5. Mount Carmel (20-12)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: defeated Glenelg Country, 64-51

6. Lake Clifton (17-4)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated Green Street Academy, 75-30, and lost to then-No. 4 City, 64-47

7. New Town (19-3)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: lost to then-No. 3 Parkville, 82-74, and defeated Dundalk, 99-54

8. Edmondson (15-6)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Coppin Academy, 92-20, and lost to Patterson, 48-43

9. Archbishop Spalding (14-16)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: lost to No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 82-54, and defeated Gilman, 89-59

10. Loyola Blakefield (11-13)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: lost to McDonogh, 52-48, and No. 2 St. Frances, 85-66; defeated Boys’ Latin, 71-57

11. St. Mary’s (22-6)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated Severn, 62-59, and Friends, 65-52

12. Calvert Hall (19-16)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Boys’ Latin, 69-64, and lost to then-No. 14 John Carroll, 68-60

13. Poly (18-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Douglass, 84-34, and Reginald Lewis, 97-50

14. Aberdeen (18-4)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: defeated Havre de Grace, 85-75

15. Wilde Lake (19-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Glenelg, 65-55, and Oakland Mills, 56-54

2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 11 Girls Basketball Top 15

1. MCDONOGH (22-2)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated Mount Carmel, 74-37, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals

2. ST. FRANCES (23-3)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated then-No. 5 St. Vincent Pallotti, 65-34, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals

3. POLY (20-2)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Douglass, 155-0

4. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (18-10)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated Archbishop Spalding, 57-23, in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals; lost to No. 3 St. Frances, 65-34, in the semifinals

5. HOWARD (20-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: defeated Long Reach, 65-21; defeated Atholton, 76-21

6. MERCY (16-9)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: lost to Mount Carmel, 47-46, in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals

7. GLEN BURNIE (19-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Broadneck, 61-28; defeated Severna Park, 37-34, in the Anne Arundel County championship

8. ST. MARY’S (26-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated Bryn Mawr, 56-35, in the IAAM B Conference quarterfinals; defeated Concordia Prep, 67-53, in the semifinals

9. ST. TIMOTHY’S (17-3)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated Mount de Sales, 59-35, in the IAAM B Conference quarterfinals; defeated then-No. 14 Gerstell, 61-39, in the semifinals

10. PIKESVILLE (17-5)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Lansdowne, 62-15

11. LOCH RAVEN (19-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Eastern Tech, 50-37

12. FOREST PARK (16-3)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated Benjamin Franklin, 68-13

13. WESTERN (15-4)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Carver, 76-21; defeated Patterson, 74-21

14. MOUNT CARMEL (10-16)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Mercy, 47-46, in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals; lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 74-37, in the semifinals

15T. GERSTELL ACADEMY (17-4)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated John Carroll, 49-39, in the IAAM B Conference quarterfinals; lost to No. 9 St. Timothy’s, 61-39, in the semifinals

15T. MANCHESTER VALLEY (17-4)

Previous rank: 15

This week: defeated Hereford, 37-32