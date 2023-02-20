The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 11 Basketball Top 15

2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 11 Boys Basketball Top 15
1. Mount St. Joseph (33-3)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated then-No. 10 Spalding, 82-54, and St. Maria Goretti, 54-53
2. St. Frances (25-9)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 15 John Carroll, 120-57, and then-No. 9 Loyola Blakefield, 85-66
3. City College (22-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Green Street Academy, 67-31, and then-No. 5 Lake Clifton, 64-47
4. Parkville (22-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated then-No. 8 New Town, 82-74, and Franklin, 86-37
5. Mount Carmel (20-12)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Glenelg Country, 64-51
6. Lake Clifton (17-4)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Green Street Academy, 75-30, and lost to then-No. 4 City, 64-47
7. New Town (19-3)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: lost to then-No. 3 Parkville, 82-74, and defeated Dundalk, 99-54
8. Edmondson (15-6)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Coppin Academy, 92-20, and lost to Patterson, 48-43
9. Archbishop Spalding (14-16)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: lost to No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 82-54, and defeated Gilman, 89-59
10. Loyola Blakefield (11-13)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: lost to McDonogh, 52-48, and No. 2 St. Frances, 85-66; defeated Boys’ Latin, 71-57
11. St. Mary’s (22-6)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Severn, 62-59, and Friends, 65-52
12. Calvert Hall (19-16)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Boys’ Latin, 69-64, and lost to then-No. 14 John Carroll, 68-60
13. Poly (18-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Douglass, 84-34, and Reginald Lewis, 97-50
14. Aberdeen (18-4)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Havre de Grace, 85-75
15. Wilde Lake (19-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Glenelg, 65-55, and Oakland Mills, 56-54
2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 11 Girls Basketball Top 15
1. MCDONOGH (22-2)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated Mount Carmel, 74-37, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals
2. ST. FRANCES (23-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 5 St. Vincent Pallotti, 65-34, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals
3. POLY (20-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Douglass, 155-0
4. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (18-10)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: defeated Archbishop Spalding, 57-23, in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals; lost to No. 3 St. Frances, 65-34, in the semifinals
5. HOWARD (20-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Long Reach, 65-21; defeated Atholton, 76-21
6. MERCY (16-9)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: lost to Mount Carmel, 47-46, in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals
7. GLEN BURNIE (19-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Broadneck, 61-28; defeated Severna Park, 37-34, in the Anne Arundel County championship
8. ST. MARY’S (26-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Bryn Mawr, 56-35, in the IAAM B Conference quarterfinals; defeated Concordia Prep, 67-53, in the semifinals
9. ST. TIMOTHY’S (17-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Mount de Sales, 59-35, in the IAAM B Conference quarterfinals; defeated then-No. 14 Gerstell, 61-39, in the semifinals
10. PIKESVILLE (17-5)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Lansdowne, 62-15
11. LOCH RAVEN (19-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Eastern Tech, 50-37
12. FOREST PARK (16-3)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Benjamin Franklin, 68-13
13. WESTERN (15-4)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Carver, 76-21; defeated Patterson, 74-21
14. MOUNT CARMEL (10-16)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Mercy, 47-46, in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals; lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 74-37, in the semifinals
15T. GERSTELL ACADEMY (17-4)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated John Carroll, 49-39, in the IAAM B Conference quarterfinals; lost to No. 9 St. Timothy’s, 61-39, in the semifinals
15T. MANCHESTER VALLEY (17-4)
Previous rank: 15
This week: defeated Hereford, 37-32