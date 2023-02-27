The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 12 Basketball Top 15

With MIAA A Conference championship, St. Frances moves to No. 1 in boys poll; McDonogh girls solidify their hold on No. 1 with IAAM A title

By VSN Staff

Published on: February 27, 2023 12:52 PM EST|Updated on: February 27, 2023 1:24 PM EST

Boys basketball
Boys basketball (Johnalynn Hollad for The Baltimore Banner)
2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 12 Boys Basketball Top 15

1. ST. FRANCES (28-9)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated then-No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 78-75, MIAA A Conference final, No. 5 Mount Carmel, 89-84, MIAA A semifinal, and Glenelg Country School, MIAA A quarterfinal, 90-65

2. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (35-4)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: lost to then-No. 2 St. Frances, 78-75, MIAA A Conference final; defeated No. 9 Archbishop Spalding, 70-56, MIAA A semifinal, and No. 10 Loyola Blakefield, 83-59, MIAA A quarterfinal

3. CITY (23-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated No. 8 Edmondson, 52-46, Baltimore City final

4. NEW TOWN (20-3)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated then-No. 4 Parkville, 61-53, Baltimore County final

5. PARKVILLE (22-1)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: lost to then-No. 7 New Town, 61-53

6. MOUNT CARMEL (21-13)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: lost to then-No. 2 St. Frances, 89-84, MIAA A Conference semifinal, and defeated Calvert Hall, 67-37, MIAA A quarterfinal

7. LAKE CLIFTON (17-4)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Did not play

8. EDMONDSON (15-7)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: lost to No. 3 City, 52-46, Baltimore City final

9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (15-17)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: lost to then-No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 70-56, MIAA A Conference semifinal, and defeated John Carroll, 76-58, MIAA A quarterfinal

10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-14)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: lost to then-No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 83-59, MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

11. ST. MARY’S (24-7)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Chapelgate Christian, 70-57, MIAA B Conference final, and Archbishop Curley, 55-47, MIAA B semifinal

12. POLY (19-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Franklin, 90-49, Class 3A North Region I quarterfinal

13. CALVERT HALL (19-17)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: lost to No. 5 Mount Carmel, 67-37, MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

14. ABERDEEN (19-4)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated Towson, 99-56, Class 3A North Region II quarterfinal

15. WILDE LAKE (19-3)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Did not play

2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 12 Girls Basketball Top 15

1. MCDONOGH (23-2)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated No. 2 St. Frances, 50-47, IAAM A Conference championship

2. ST. FRANCES (23-4)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 50-47, IAAM A Conference championship

3. POLY (21-2)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated No. 13 Western, 52-44, Baltimore City championship

4. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (18-10)

Previous rank: 4

Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist

5. HOWARD (20-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Did not play

6. MERCY (16-9)

Previous rank: 6

Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist

7. ST. MARY’S (27-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated No. 9 St. Timothy’s, 68-58, IAAM B Conference championship

8. GLEN BURNIE (19-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Did not play

9. ST. TIMOTHY’S (17-4)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: lost to then-No. 8 St. Mary’s, 68-58, IAAM B Conference championship

10. PIKESVILLE (18-5)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated New Town, 51-44, Baltimore County championship

11. LOCH RAVEN (19-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Did not play

12. FOREST PARK (16-3)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Did not play

13. WESTERN (15-5)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: lost to No. 3 Poly, 52-44, Baltimore City championship

14. MOUNT CARMEL (10-16)

Previous rank: 14

Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist

15T. GERSTELL ACADEMY (17-4)

Previous rank: 15T

Season complete: IAAM B Conference semifinalist

15T. MANCHESTER VALLEY (17-4)

Previous rank: 15T

This week: Did not play