The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 12 Basketball Top 15

2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 12 Boys Basketball Top 15
1. ST. FRANCES (28-9)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 78-75, MIAA A Conference final, No. 5 Mount Carmel, 89-84, MIAA A semifinal, and Glenelg Country School, MIAA A quarterfinal, 90-65
2. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (35-4)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: lost to then-No. 2 St. Frances, 78-75, MIAA A Conference final; defeated No. 9 Archbishop Spalding, 70-56, MIAA A semifinal, and No. 10 Loyola Blakefield, 83-59, MIAA A quarterfinal
3. CITY (23-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated No. 8 Edmondson, 52-46, Baltimore City final
4. NEW TOWN (20-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated then-No. 4 Parkville, 61-53, Baltimore County final
5. PARKVILLE (22-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: lost to then-No. 7 New Town, 61-53
6. MOUNT CARMEL (21-13)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: lost to then-No. 2 St. Frances, 89-84, MIAA A Conference semifinal, and defeated Calvert Hall, 67-37, MIAA A quarterfinal
7. LAKE CLIFTON (17-4)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Did not play
8. EDMONDSON (15-7)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: lost to No. 3 City, 52-46, Baltimore City final
9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (15-17)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: lost to then-No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 70-56, MIAA A Conference semifinal, and defeated John Carroll, 76-58, MIAA A quarterfinal
10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-14)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: lost to then-No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, 83-59, MIAA A Conference quarterfinal
11. ST. MARY’S (24-7)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Chapelgate Christian, 70-57, MIAA B Conference final, and Archbishop Curley, 55-47, MIAA B semifinal
12. POLY (19-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Franklin, 90-49, Class 3A North Region I quarterfinal
13. CALVERT HALL (19-17)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: lost to No. 5 Mount Carmel, 67-37, MIAA A Conference quarterfinal
14. ABERDEEN (19-4)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated Towson, 99-56, Class 3A North Region II quarterfinal
15. WILDE LAKE (19-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Did not play
2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 12 Girls Basketball Top 15
1. MCDONOGH (23-2)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated No. 2 St. Frances, 50-47, IAAM A Conference championship
2. ST. FRANCES (23-4)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 50-47, IAAM A Conference championship
3. POLY (21-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated No. 13 Western, 52-44, Baltimore City championship
4. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (18-10)
Previous rank: 4
Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist
5. HOWARD (20-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Did not play
6. MERCY (16-9)
Previous rank: 6
Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist
7. ST. MARY’S (27-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated No. 9 St. Timothy’s, 68-58, IAAM B Conference championship
8. GLEN BURNIE (19-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Did not play
9. ST. TIMOTHY’S (17-4)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: lost to then-No. 8 St. Mary’s, 68-58, IAAM B Conference championship
10. PIKESVILLE (18-5)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated New Town, 51-44, Baltimore County championship
11. LOCH RAVEN (19-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Did not play
12. FOREST PARK (16-3)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Did not play
13. WESTERN (15-5)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: lost to No. 3 Poly, 52-44, Baltimore City championship
14. MOUNT CARMEL (10-16)
Previous rank: 14
Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist
15T. GERSTELL ACADEMY (17-4)
Previous rank: 15T
Season complete: IAAM B Conference semifinalist
15T. MANCHESTER VALLEY (17-4)
Previous rank: 15T
This week: Did not play