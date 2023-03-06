The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 13 Basketball Top 15

BCL Tournament title propels Mount St. Joe back to No. 1 in the boys poll; Western climbs four spots into the Top 10 of the girls rankings

By VSN Staff

Published on: March 06, 2023 6:49 PM EST

Boys basketball
Boys basketball (Johnalynn Hollad for The Baltimore Banner)
2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 13 Boys Basketball Top 15

1. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (38-4)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated St. Maria Goretti, 59-50, Baltimore Catholic League Tournament final, No. 6 Mount Carmel, 69-59, Baltimore Catholic League semifinal, and then-No. 12 Calvert Hall, 73-59, Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinal

2. ST. FRANCES (29-10)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: lost to St. Maria Goretti, 68-62, Baltimore Catholic League Tournament semifinal, and defeated No. 9 Archbishop Spalding, 57-55, Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinal

3. CITY (26-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Centennial, 66-53, Class 3A state quarterfinal, No. 12 Poly, 67-59, 3A North Region I final, and Milford Mill, 88-46, North Region I semifinal

4. NEW TOWN (23-3)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated Elkton, 64-28, Class 2A state quarterfinal, Hereford, 76-33, North Region I final, and Owings Mills, 67-40, North Region I semifinal

5. PARKVILLE (25-1)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated DuVal, 59-49, Class 4A state quarterfinal, Dulaney, 67-66, North Region I final, and Perry Hall, 76-70, 4A North Region I semifinal

6. MOUNT CARMEL (20-16)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: lost to then-No. 2 Mount St. Joseph, 69-59, Baltimore Catholic League Tournament semifinal, and defeated John Carroll, 79-63, Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinal

7. LAKE CLIFTON  (20-4)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Loch Raven, 65-57, Class 1A state quarterfinal, Benjamin Franklin, 66-35, North Region I final, and Reginald Lewis, 72-22, North Region I semifinal

8. EDMONDSON (18-7)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated Patterson Mill, 65-45, Class 1A state quarterfinal, Forest Park, 69-57, North Region 2 final, and ACCE, 65-46, North Region 2 semifinal

9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (15-18)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: lost to then-No. 1 St. Frances, 57-55, Baltimore Catholic League Tournament quarterfinal

10. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-15)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: lost to St. Maria Goretti, 56-51, Baltimore Catholic League Tournament quarterfinal

11. ST. MARY’S (24-8)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: lost to Landon School, 70-58, Maryland Private Schools Tournament first round

12. POLY (20-3)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: lost to No. 3 City, 67-59, Class 3A North Region I final, and defeated Woodlawn, 79-60, North semifinal

13. CALVERT HALL (19-18)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: lost to then-No. 2 Mount St. Joseph, 73-59, Baltimore Catholic League Tournament quarterfinal

14. ABERDEEN (22-4)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated No. 15 Wilde Lake, 82-76, Class 3A state quarterfinal, Edgewood, North Region 2 final, 91-56, and Kenwood, 76-62, North Region 2 semifinal

15. WILDE LAKE (21-4)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: lost to No. 14 Aberdeen, 82-76, Class 3A state quarterfinal, and defeated Long Reach, 86-76, East Region I final, and River Hill, 83-63, East Region I semifinal

2022-23 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 13 Girls Basketball Top 15

1. MCDONOGH (23-2)

Previous rank: 1

Season complete: IAAM A Conference champion

2. ST. FRANCES (23-4)

Previous rank: 2

Season complete: IAAM A Conference finalist

3. POLY (24-2)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Milford Mill, 85-20, in the Class 3A North Region I semifinals; defeated City, 77-32, in the regional final; defeated Oakdale, 59-42, in the state quarterfinals

4. ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI (18-10)

Previous rank: 4

Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist

5. HOWARD (23-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: defeated Mount Hebron, 69-15, in the Class 3A East Region I semifinals; defeated No. 15 Manchester Valley, 67-23, in the regional final; defeated Towson, 63-20. in the state quarterfinals

6. MERCY (16-9)

Previous rank: 6

Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist

7. ST. MARY’S (27-0)

Previous rank: 7

Season complete: IAAM B Conference champion

8. GLEN BURNIE (22-2)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated Reservoir, 62-35, in the Class 4A East Region I semifinals; defeated Old Mill, 65-56, in the regional final; defeated Einstein, 73-24, in the state semifinals

9. WESTERN (18-5)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Perry Hall in the Class 4A North Region 1 semifinals; defeated Dulaney, 46-34, in the regional final; defeated Flowers, 53-42, in the state quarterfinals

10. ST. TIMOTHY’S (17-4)

Previous rank: 9

Season complete: IAAM B Conference finalist

11. PIKESVILLE (21-5)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Francis Scott Key, 52-46, in the Class 1A South Region I semifinals, defeated then-No. 11 Loch Raven, 57-48, in the regional final; defeated Coppin Academy, 59-17, in the state quarterfinals

12. FOREST PARK (19-3)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated Green Street Academy, 66-3, in the Class 1A North Region I semifinals; defeated Edmondson, 63-21, in the regional final; defeated Boonsboro, 50-16, in the state quarterfinals

13. LOCH RAVEN (20-2)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Western Tech, 62-23, in the Class 1A South Region I semifinals, lost to then-No. 10 Pikesville, 57-48, in the regional final

14. MOUNT CARMEL (10-16)

Previous rank: 14

Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist

15T. GERSTELL ACADEMY (17-4)

Previous rank: 15T

This week: Season complete. IAAM B Conference semifinalist

15T. MANCHESTER VALLEY (18-5)

Previous rank: 15T

This week: defeated Westminster, 44-35, in the Class 3A East, Region I semifinals; lost to No. 5 Howard, 67-23, in the regional final