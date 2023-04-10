The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 4 Lacrosse Top 15

Fallston makes an appearance in the boys poll at No. 15; McDonogh moves to No. 1 in girls poll

By VSN Staff

Published on: April 10, 2023 1:08 PM EDT|Updated on: April 10, 2023 1:50 PM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 4 BOYS LACROSSE TOP 15

1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated No. 2 Boys’ Latin, 11-10

2. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (5-3)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 11-10

3. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 St. Mary’s , 11-8

4. ST. MARY’S (7-2)

Previous rank: 3

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.

Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Loyola Blakefield, 11-8; Lost to Victor (NY), 13-12 (OT)

5. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (3-3)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated Victor (NY), 18-5

6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (4-3)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Archbishop Spalding, 13-10

7. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (2-6)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 St. Paul’s , 13-10; defeated Everest Academy (CAN), 9-6

8. SEVERN SCHOOL (8-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated No. 12 Mount St. Joseph, 14-10; defeated No. 9 Severna Park, 8-5

9. SEVERNA PARK (5-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 13-5; Lost to No. 8 Severn, 8-5

10. GILMAN SCHOOL (3-4)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated No. 14 John Carroll, 17-7; defeated Everest Academy (CAN), 20-N/A

11. BROADNECK (5-0)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Did not play

12. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (7-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Severn, 14-10

13. WESTMINSTER (4-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 16-6

14. JOHN CARROLL (2-2)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Lost to No. 10 Gilman, 17-7

15. FALLSTON (4-1)

Previous rank: NR

Last week: Defeated Hereford, 7-6

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Girls Lacrosse Top 15

1.MCDONOGH (8-1)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 1 St. Paul’s, 10-9

2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (9-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 12-7; lost to then-No. 2 McDonogh, 10-9

3. MARYVALE PREP (7-2)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated Mercy, 16-3

4. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (7-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated John Carroll, 9-6; defeated Georgetown Visitation (DC), 7-6

5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (6-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Garrison Forest, 13-10; lost to then-No. 1 St. Paul’s, 12-7

6. NOTRE DAME PREP (7-3)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Glenelg, 13-4; lost to then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 11-9

7. GLENELG (5-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Notre Dame Prep, 13-4; defeated South Carroll, 16-6, and defeated No. 15 Westminster, 14-8, at the Glenelg Tournament

8. MANCHESTER VALLEY (4-0)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Did not play

9. LIBERTY (5-1)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Marriotts Ridge, 14-9, and defeated then-No. 7 Broadneck, 8-7, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament

10. BROADNECK (4-2)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Century, 9-8, and lost to then-No. 12 Liberty, 8-7, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament

11. CENTURY (4-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Broadneck, 9-8, and defeated then-No. 6 Marriotts Ridge, 13-6, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament

12. SEVERNA PARK (4-2)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s, 18-4, and lost to Good Counsel, 18-16, at the Severna Park Tournament

13. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (3-3)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Century, 13-6, and lost to then-No. 12 Liberty, 14-9, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament

14. HEREFORD (3-1)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Did not play

15. WESTMINSTER (4-2)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Glenelg, 14-8, and defeated River Hill, 11-10, at the Glenelg Tournament