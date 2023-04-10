The Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys & Girls Week 4 Lacrosse Top 15

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 4 BOYS LACROSSE TOP 15
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated No. 2 Boys’ Latin, 11-10
2. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (5-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 11-10
3. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 St. Mary’s , 11-8
4. ST. MARY’S (7-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Loyola Blakefield, 11-8; Lost to Victor (NY), 13-12 (OT)
5. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (3-3)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Victor (NY), 18-5
6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (4-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Archbishop Spalding, 13-10
7. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (2-6)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 St. Paul’s , 13-10; defeated Everest Academy (CAN), 9-6
8. SEVERN SCHOOL (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated No. 12 Mount St. Joseph, 14-10; defeated No. 9 Severna Park, 8-5
9. SEVERNA PARK (5-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 13-5; Lost to No. 8 Severn, 8-5
10. GILMAN SCHOOL (3-4)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated No. 14 John Carroll, 17-7; defeated Everest Academy (CAN), 20-N/A
11. BROADNECK (5-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Did not play
12. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (7-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Severn, 14-10
13. WESTMINSTER (4-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 16-6
14. JOHN CARROLL (2-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Gilman, 17-7
15. FALLSTON (4-1)
Previous rank: NR
Last week: Defeated Hereford, 7-6
2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Girls Lacrosse Top 15
1.MCDONOGH (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 1 St. Paul’s, 10-9
2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (9-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 12-7; lost to then-No. 2 McDonogh, 10-9
3. MARYVALE PREP (7-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Mercy, 16-3
4. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated John Carroll, 9-6; defeated Georgetown Visitation (DC), 7-6
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (6-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Garrison Forest, 13-10; lost to then-No. 1 St. Paul’s, 12-7
6. NOTRE DAME PREP (7-3)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Glenelg, 13-4; lost to then-No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 11-9
7. GLENELG (5-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Notre Dame Prep, 13-4; defeated South Carroll, 16-6, and defeated No. 15 Westminster, 14-8, at the Glenelg Tournament
8. MANCHESTER VALLEY (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Did not play
9. LIBERTY (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Marriotts Ridge, 14-9, and defeated then-No. 7 Broadneck, 8-7, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament
10. BROADNECK (4-2)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Century, 9-8, and lost to then-No. 12 Liberty, 8-7, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament
11. CENTURY (4-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Broadneck, 9-8, and defeated then-No. 6 Marriotts Ridge, 13-6, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament
12. SEVERNA PARK (4-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s, 18-4, and lost to Good Counsel, 18-16, at the Severna Park Tournament
13. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (3-3)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Century, 13-6, and lost to then-No. 12 Liberty, 14-9, at the 4 Causes 4 Champions Tournament
14. HEREFORD (3-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Did not play
15. WESTMINSTER (4-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Glenelg, 14-8, and defeated River Hill, 11-10, at the Glenelg Tournament