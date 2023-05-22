The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 10 Boys & Girls Lacrosse Top 15

McDonogh boys clinch the season’s top ranking with second straight MIAA crown; boys and girls public school powers to battle for state championships this week

VSN Staff

Published on: May 22, 2023 11:38 AM EDT

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 10 BOYS LACROSSE TOP 15

1. MCDONOGH (17-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated No. 3 Boys’ Latin, 8-7 OT, in a MIAA A Conference semifinal and No. 2 Calvert Hall, 13-5, in the MIAA A Conference final

2. CALVERT HALL (12-5)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated No. 4 Loyola Blakefield, 11-8, in a MIAA A Conference semifinal and lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 13-5, in the MIAA A Conference final

3. BOYS’ LATIN (12-6)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 8-7 OT, in a MIAA A Conference semifinal

4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-6)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Calvert Hall, 11-8, in a MIAA A Conference semifinal

5. ST. MARY’S (13-5)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Season complete

6. ST. PAUL’S (8-8)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Season complete

7. BROADNECK (18-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated No. 13 South River, 13-8, Laurel, 24-1, and Urbana, 9-8 OT, in Class 4A state playoffs

8. SEVERN (11-6)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Season complete

9. GILMAN (5-11)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Season complete

10. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-11)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Season complete

11. SEVERNA PARK (15-3)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-AA, 23-0, Towson, 8-5, and Chopticon, 24-4, in Class 3A playoffs

12. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (7-9)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Season complete

13. SOUTH RIVER (12-3)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Broadneck, 13-8, in Class 4A playoffs

14. MOUNT HEBRON (13-5)

Previous rank: NR

Last week: Defeated Howard, 12-6, Catonsville, 10-5, and Linganore, 11-6, in Class 3A playoffs

15. HEREFORD (14-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last week: Defeated Randallstown, 15-0, Oakdale, 15-2, and Easton, 15-8, in Class 2A state playoffs

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 10 Girls Lacrosse Top 15

1.MCDONOGH (20-1)

Previous rank: 1

Season complete: IAAM A Conference champion

2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (18-3)

Previous rank: 2

Season complete: IAAM A Conference finalist

3. MARYVALE PREP (16-3)

Previous rank: 3

Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist

4. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (14-4)

Previous rank: 4

Season complete: IAAM A Conference semifinalist

5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-5)

Previous rank: 5

Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist

6. MANCHESTER VALLEY (18–0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated No. 7 Glenelg, 10-9 OT, in the Class 2A West Region I championship; defeated Northeast, 20-1, in the state quarterfinals; defeated C. Milton Wright, 11-10, in the state semifinals

7. GLENELG (14-3)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Manchester Valley, 10-9 OT, in the Class 2A West Region I championship

8. LIBERTY (15-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated No. 13 South Carroll, 11-9, in the Class 1A West Region I championship; defeated Perryville, 19-1, in the state semifinals

9. SEVERNA PARK (16-3)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-AA, 11-4, in the Class 3A South Region II championship; defeated River Hill, 19-5, in the state quarterfinals; defeated No. 12 Westminster, 13-12 OT, in the state semifinals

10. BROADNECK (14-5)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated South River, 15-6, in the Class 4A East Region II championship; defeated Urbana, 12-6, in the state quarterfinals; defeated North County, 17-4, in the state semifinals

11. TOWSON (14-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 13-4, in the Class 3A North Region I championship; defeated Catonsville, 13-4, in the state quarterfinals; defeated Linganore, 14-6, in the state semifinals

12. WESTMINSTER (12-6)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated No. 14 Mount Hebron, 16-7, in the Class 3A East Region I championship; defeated Damascus, 19-6, in the state quarterfinals; lost to No. 9 Severna Park, 13-12 OT, in the state semifinals

13. SOUTH CARROLL (10-6)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Liberty, 11-9, in the Class 1A West Region I championship

14. MOUNT HEBRON (10-5)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Lost to No. 12 Westminster, 16-7, in the Class 3A East Region I championship

15. C. MILTON WRIGHT (11-7)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Queen Anne’s, 13-11, in the Class 2A East Region I championship; defeated Stephen Decatur, 9-6, in the state quarterfinals; lost to No. 6 Manchester Valley, 11-10, in the state semifinals