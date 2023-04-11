The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 3 Baseball & Softball Top 15

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 3 Baseball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (10-2)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 4-2, Monsignor Bonner (Pa.), 2-0; lost to Basic (N.Y.), 2-1, at All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
2. JOHN CARROLL (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Lost to Monsignor Bonner (Pa.), 11-0, amd defeated Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 7-6, at All Faiths Classic; defeated Long Reach (7-0), LaPlata (9-2)
3. SEVERNA PARK (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Last week: Defeated Calvert (16-1), Huntingtown (6-5), and Old Mill (16-0)
4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 4
Last week: Defeated Calvert Hall, 4-0, and lost to Gilman, 9-8
5. BROADNECK (4-1)
Previous rank: No. 5
Last week: Defeated Arundel, 10-4
6. GLENELG (3-2)
Previous rank: No. 6
Last week: Lost to then-No. 12 Marriotts Ridge, 5-4
7. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (7-3)
Previous rank: No. 9
Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 9-2
8. CALVERT HALL (7-7)
Previous rank: No. 8
Last week: defeated Virginia’s Miller School (3-2) and St. Anne’s Belfield (10-7); lost to Mount St. Joseph (7-4) and No. 4 Loyola (4-0)
9. RESERVOIR (4-2)
Previous rank: No. 10
Last week: lost to Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 13-10, and defeated St. Vincent Pallotti, 14-1
10. RIVER HILL (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 7
Last week: defeated Fallston (11-0), Pikesville (2-1), and Long Reach (9-7)
11. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (6-1)
Previous rank: No. 12
Last week: Defeated Paint Branch, 9-0, and Annapolis, 14-3
12. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (3-3)
Previous rank: No. 11
Last week: Defeated Annapolis Area Christian School, 16-7, and Hereford, 5-4
13. PATTERSON MILL (5-1)
Previous rank: No. 13
Last week: Defeated Elkton, 13-9
14. CENTENNIAL (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Fallston, 10-5, and Pikesville, 5-2
15. (tie) DULANEY (6-1)
Previous rank: Not Ranked
Last week: Defeated Key, 10-0, and Boys’ Latin, 3-2
15. (tie) NORTH EAST (6-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 North Harford, 16-4, and Rising Sun, 21-6
2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 3 Softball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (4-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Mercy, 7-3, and Mount de Sales, 11-6
2. RESERVOIR (5-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Did not play official game (participated in tournament that does not count toward overall record per state rules)
3. NORTHEAST (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Did not play official game
4. CROFTON (5-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Kent Island, 7-6
5. GLENELG (5-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost to Manchester Valley, 12-6
6. RISING SUN (5-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Caravel Academy (DE), 2-1, and Elkton, 9-0
7. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (3-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Did not play official game
8. WILDE LAKE (4-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Did not play official game
9. EASTERN TECH (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Did not play
10. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Manchester Valley, 5-1, and Westminster, 5-0
11. PATTERSON MILL (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Did not play
12. JOHN CARROLL (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated McDonogh, 7-2
13. FALLSTON (4-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated C. Milton Wright, 6-1, and Havre de Grace, 8-2
14. ARUNDEL (5-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Did not play official game
15. LIBERTY (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated South Carroll, 8-5, and Mercy, 17-1