The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Baseball & Softball Top 15

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Baseball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (13-2)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: defeated Mount St. Joseph (4-3), Pennsylvania’s Marian Catholic (6-0) and District’s St. Albans (1-0)
2. SEVERNA PARK (11-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Last week: Defeated Meade (13-1), Southern (16-3), and North County (12-2)
3. JOHN CARROLL (7-3)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Lost to Mount St. Joseph, 3-1, and defeated No. 8 Calvert Hall (6-4)
4. BROADNECK (9-2)
Previous rank: No. 5
Last week: Defeated Northeast (7-2), Annapolis (8-4), Annapolis Area Christian (14-4) and Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (6-0)
5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 4
Last week: Did not play
6. GLENELG (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 6
Last week: defeated then-No. 10 River Hill (8-7), Wilde Lake (17-0) and then-No. 9 Reservoir (4-0)
7. RIVER HILL (8-3)
Previous rank: No. 10
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Glenelg, 8-7; defeated Oakland Mills, 18-1, and Hammond, 11-5
8. CALVERT HALL (9-8)
Previous rank: No. 8
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 6-4; defeated then No. 7 Archbishop Curley, 15-11, and Indian Creek, 8-7
9. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (9-8)
Previous rank: No. 7
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Calvert Hall, 15-11, and defeated St. Mary’s, 8-0
10. CENTENNIAL (9-1)
Previous rank: No. 13
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Marriotts Ridge (5-4), then-No. 9 Reservoir (11-3), and Oakland Mills (10-0)
11. DULANEY (8-1)
Previous rank: No. 14
Last week: Defeated Sparrows Point, 5-2, and Dundalk, 2-1
12. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (7-3)
Previous rank: No. 11
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Centennial, 5-4, and Long Reach, 19-14; defeated Atholton, 12-1
13. PATTERSON MILL (6-2)
Previous rank: No. 12
Last week: Lost to North East, 18-17, and defeated Rising Sun, 6-2
14. NORTH EAST (10-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then No. 12 Patterson Mill, 18-1
15. GLEN BURNIE (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 10-5, and Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 10-7; lost to Arundel (7-2)
15. LIBERTY (8-2)
Previous rank: No. 15
Last week: Defeated Westminster, 13-0, and lost to Catoctin, 11-0
2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Softball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Defeated McDonogh, 13-2
2. RESERVOIR (8-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Atholton (19-2), No. 7 Glenelg (7-2), and Centennial (18-0)
3. NORTHEAST (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated No. 4 Crofton (5-0), South River (19-0), and Broadneck (8-2)
4. CROFTON (6-3)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Northeast (5-0), and defeated South River (15-6); lost to Northern-Calvert (4-1)
5. RISING SUN (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated No. 11 Patterson Mill (5-0), Perryville (10-0), and then-No. 13 Fallston (9-0)
6. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (9-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Pikesville (25-0), Winters Mill (25-1), and Brunswick (16-1)
7. GLENELG (7-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated No. 9 Wilde Lake, 7-6, and lost to No. 2 Reservoir, 7-2; defeated River Hill, 13-5
8. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (6-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated South River (10-0), Broadneck (13-3), and Glen Burnie (17-3)
9. WILDE LAKE (6-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Glenelg, 7-6; defeated Mount Hebron, 11-1, and Hammond, 27-1
10. JOHN CARROLL (6-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Catholic, 7-2
11. ARUNDEL (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie (9-5), North County (10-9), and Southern (13-2)
12. PATTERSON MILL (6-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Rising Sun, 5-0; defeated North East, 11-4, and No. 13 Fallston, 1-0
13. EASTERN TECH (7-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Dulaney, 6-5, and Carver A&T, 5-2; lost to Harford Tech, 6-2
14. FALLSTON (5-4)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 7-1; lost to No. 5 Rising Sun, 9-0, and No. 11 Patterson Mill, 1-0
15. LIBERTY (6-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Westminster, 11-2, and lost to Catoctin, 13-3