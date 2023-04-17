The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Baseball & Softball Top 15

Severna Park moves to No. 2 in baseball rankings; John Carroll slides into softball Top 10

By VSN Staff

Published on: April 17, 2023 10:15 AM EDT|Updated on: April 17, 2023 10:16 AM EDT

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Baseball Top 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (13-2)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: defeated Mount St. Joseph (4-3), Pennsylvania’s Marian Catholic (6-0) and District’s St. Albans (1-0)

2. SEVERNA PARK (11-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Meade (13-1), Southern (16-3), and North County (12-2)

3. JOHN CARROLL (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Lost to Mount St. Joseph, 3-1, and defeated No. 8 Calvert Hall (6-4)

4. BROADNECK (9-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Northeast (7-2), Annapolis (8-4), Annapolis Area Christian (14-4) and Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (6-0)

5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: Did not play

6. GLENELG (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: defeated then-No. 10 River Hill (8-7), Wilde Lake (17-0) and then-No. 9 Reservoir (4-0)

7. RIVER HILL (8-3)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Glenelg, 8-7; defeated Oakland Mills, 18-1, and Hammond, 11-5

8. CALVERT HALL (9-8)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 6-4; defeated then No. 7 Archbishop Curley, 15-11, and Indian Creek, 8-7

9. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (9-8)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Calvert Hall, 15-11, and defeated St. Mary’s, 8-0

10. CENTENNIAL (9-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Marriotts Ridge (5-4), then-No. 9 Reservoir (11-3), and Oakland Mills (10-0)

11. DULANEY (8-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Defeated Sparrows Point, 5-2, and Dundalk, 2-1

12. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (7-3)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Centennial, 5-4, and Long Reach, 19-14; defeated Atholton, 12-1

13. PATTERSON MILL (6-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Lost to North East, 18-17, and defeated Rising Sun, 6-2

14. NORTH EAST (10-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated then No. 12 Patterson Mill, 18-1

15. GLEN BURNIE (9-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 10-5, and Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 10-7; lost to Arundel (7-2)

15. LIBERTY (8-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Westminster, 13-0, and lost to Catoctin, 11-0

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 4 Softball Top 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated McDonogh, 13-2

2. RESERVOIR (8-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Atholton (19-2), No. 7 Glenelg (7-2), and Centennial (18-0)

3. NORTHEAST (8-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated No. 4 Crofton (5-0), South River (19-0), and Broadneck (8-2)

4. CROFTON (6-3)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Northeast (5-0), and defeated South River (15-6); lost to Northern-Calvert (4-1)

5. RISING SUN (9-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated No. 11 Patterson Mill (5-0), Perryville (10-0), and then-No. 13 Fallston (9-0)

6. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (9-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated Pikesville (25-0), Winters Mill (25-1), and Brunswick (16-1)

7. GLENELG (7-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated No. 9 Wilde Lake, 7-6, and lost to No. 2 Reservoir, 7-2; defeated River Hill, 13-5

8. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (6-2)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated South River (10-0), Broadneck (13-3), and Glen Burnie (17-3)

9. WILDE LAKE (6-2)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Glenelg, 7-6; defeated Mount Hebron, 11-1, and Hammond, 27-1

10. JOHN CARROLL (6-1)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated Catholic, 7-2

11. ARUNDEL (8-0)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie (9-5), North County (10-9), and Southern (13-2)

12. PATTERSON MILL (6-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Rising Sun, 5-0; defeated North East, 11-4, and No. 13 Fallston, 1-0

13. EASTERN TECH (7-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated Dulaney, 6-5, and Carver A&T, 5-2; lost to Harford Tech, 6-2

14. FALLSTON (5-4)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 7-1; lost to No. 5 Rising Sun, 9-0, and No. 11 Patterson Mill, 1-0

15. LIBERTY (6-3)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated Westminster, 11-2, and lost to Catoctin, 13-3