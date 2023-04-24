The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 5 Baseball & Softball Top 15

Broadneck takes over No. 1 in baseball; Reservoir is new No. 1 in softball

By VSN Staff

Published on: April 24, 2023 2:12 PM EDT|Updated on: April 24, 2023 2:46 PM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 5 Baseball Top 15

1. BROADNECK (12-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Arundel (13-4), then-No. 2 Severna Park (8-7), and Old Mill (5-2)

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (14-4)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 9-4, and then-No. 8 Calvert Hall, 3-2; defeated then No. 3 John Carroll (7-0)

3. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (9-4)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (9-4); lost to Mount St. Joseph, 5-4, and then-No. 9 Archbishop Curley, 14-9

4. SEVERNA PARK (12-2)

Previous rank: No. 2

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.

Last week: Lost to then No. 4 Broadneck, 8-7, and South River, 3-2; defeated then No. 15 Glen Burnie, 4-0

5. GLENELG (10-2)

Previous rank: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Hammond, 13-6, and Mount Hebron, 6-4; defeated Long Reach , 6-5)

6. RIVER HILL (11-3)

Previous rank: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Reservoir (6-1), Howard (15-3), and-then No. 10 Centennial (8-5)

7. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (12-8)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 John Carroll (2-1), Gilman (3-2) and then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield (14-9)

8. JOHN CARROLL (8-5)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: Lost to then No. 9 (2-1) and then No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (7-0); defeated St. Mary’s (14-5)

9. CALVERT HALL (11-8)

Previous rank: No. 8

Last week: Defeated then No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 3-2, and Gilman, 3-1

10. DULANEY (10-2)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Defeated Towson, 5-0, and Lansdowne, 7-4; lost to Towson, 3-1

11. CENTENNIAL (10-3)

Previous rank: No. 10

Last week: Lost to Howard (3-1) and then-No. 7 River Hill. 8-5; defeated Atholton, 3-1

12. LIBERTY (11-2)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Century (11-3), Francis Scott Key (10-6), and Winters Mill (15-5)

13. C. MILTON WRIGHT (11-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Patterson Mill, 11-0, and Harford Tech, 16-6

14. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (8-5)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Lost to Mount Hebron, 3-0, and Hammond 7-5; defeated Wilde Lake, 12-2

15. NORTH EAST (11-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Lost to Fallston, 5-3, and defeated North Harford, 5-4

15. NORTH COUNTY (12-2)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Old Mill (4-0), Meade (26-1), and Southern (3-2)

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 5 Softball Top 15

1. RESERVOIR (11-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Howard (16-0), Hammond (25-0), and River Hill (11-1)

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (7-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated Mercy, 11-3, and lost to then-No. 10 John Carroll, 7-4; defeated Northern-Calvert, 20-0

3. NORTHEAST (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 16-3, and then-No. 8 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 16-6; lost to Chopticon, 14-5

4. JOHN CARROLL (9-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated McDonogh (10-1), then-No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (7-4), and Maryvale Prep (15-3)

5. CROFTON (9-3)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated No. 11 Arundel (4-0), Annapolis (26-0), and then-No. 8 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (9-3)

6. RISING SUN (12-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated North East (7-3), Perryville (9-2), and Harford Tech (13-1)

7. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (12-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated Century (2-0), Liberty (6-5), and South Carroll (5-0)

8. GLENELG (10-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Mount Hebron (5-4), Long Reach (6-5), and Hammond (23-2)

9. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (6-4)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Northeast, 16-6, and then-No. 4 Crofton, 9-2

10. WILDE LAKE (8-3)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated Atholton, 12-1, and lost to Marriotts Ridge, 14-4; defeated Long Reach, 7-0

11. ARUNDEL (10-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Crofton, 4-0, and defeated South River, 19-6, and Broadneck, 9-2

12. PATTERSON MILL (10-1)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated North Harford (11-3), Aberdeen (19-2), then-No. 13 Fallston (13-3), and Bel Air (9-6)

13. EASTERN TECH (10-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Baltimore County (16-0), Catonsville (9-2), and Towson (16-2)

14. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (8-3)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Hammond (23-5), then-No. 9 Wilde Lake (14-4), Centennial (19-2), and Mount Hebron (16-4)

15. LIBERTY (8-4)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 18-0, and lost to No. 6 Francis Scott Key, 6-5; defeated Century, 5-3