The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 5 Baseball & Softball Top 15

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 5 Baseball Top 15
1. BROADNECK (12-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Arundel (13-4), then-No. 2 Severna Park (8-7), and Old Mill (5-2)
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (14-4)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 9-4, and then-No. 8 Calvert Hall, 3-2; defeated then No. 3 John Carroll (7-0)
3. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (9-4)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated then-No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (9-4); lost to Mount St. Joseph, 5-4, and then-No. 9 Archbishop Curley, 14-9
4. SEVERNA PARK (12-2)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Lost to then No. 4 Broadneck, 8-7, and South River, 3-2; defeated then No. 15 Glen Burnie, 4-0
5. GLENELG (10-2)
Previous rank: No. 6
Last week: Defeated Hammond, 13-6, and Mount Hebron, 6-4; defeated Long Reach , 6-5)
6. RIVER HILL (11-3)
Previous rank: No. 7
Last week: Defeated Reservoir (6-1), Howard (15-3), and-then No. 10 Centennial (8-5)
7. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (12-8)
Previous rank: No. 9
Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 John Carroll (2-1), Gilman (3-2) and then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield (14-9)
8. JOHN CARROLL (8-5)
Previous rank: No. 3
Last week: Lost to then No. 9 (2-1) and then No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (7-0); defeated St. Mary’s (14-5)
9. CALVERT HALL (11-8)
Previous rank: No. 8
Last week: Defeated then No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 3-2, and Gilman, 3-1
10. DULANEY (10-2)
Previous rank: No. 11
Last week: Defeated Towson, 5-0, and Lansdowne, 7-4; lost to Towson, 3-1
11. CENTENNIAL (10-3)
Previous rank: No. 10
Last week: Lost to Howard (3-1) and then-No. 7 River Hill. 8-5; defeated Atholton, 3-1
12. LIBERTY (11-2)
Previous rank: No. 15
Last week: Defeated Century (11-3), Francis Scott Key (10-6), and Winters Mill (15-5)
13. C. MILTON WRIGHT (11-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Patterson Mill, 11-0, and Harford Tech, 16-6
14. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (8-5)
Previous rank: No. 12
Last week: Lost to Mount Hebron, 3-0, and Hammond 7-5; defeated Wilde Lake, 12-2
15. NORTH EAST (11-1)
Previous rank: No. 14
Last week: Lost to Fallston, 5-3, and defeated North Harford, 5-4
15. NORTH COUNTY (12-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Old Mill (4-0), Meade (26-1), and Southern (3-2)
2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 5 Softball Top 15
1. RESERVOIR (11-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Howard (16-0), Hammond (25-0), and River Hill (11-1)
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (7-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Mercy, 11-3, and lost to then-No. 10 John Carroll, 7-4; defeated Northern-Calvert, 20-0
3. NORTHEAST (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 16-3, and then-No. 8 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 16-6; lost to Chopticon, 14-5
4. JOHN CARROLL (9-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated McDonogh (10-1), then-No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (7-4), and Maryvale Prep (15-3)
5. CROFTON (9-3)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated No. 11 Arundel (4-0), Annapolis (26-0), and then-No. 8 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (9-3)
6. RISING SUN (12-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated North East (7-3), Perryville (9-2), and Harford Tech (13-1)
7. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (12-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Century (2-0), Liberty (6-5), and South Carroll (5-0)
8. GLENELG (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Mount Hebron (5-4), Long Reach (6-5), and Hammond (23-2)
9. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (6-4)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Northeast, 16-6, and then-No. 4 Crofton, 9-2
10. WILDE LAKE (8-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Atholton, 12-1, and lost to Marriotts Ridge, 14-4; defeated Long Reach, 7-0
11. ARUNDEL (10-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Crofton, 4-0, and defeated South River, 19-6, and Broadneck, 9-2
12. PATTERSON MILL (10-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated North Harford (11-3), Aberdeen (19-2), then-No. 13 Fallston (13-3), and Bel Air (9-6)
13. EASTERN TECH (10-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Chesapeake-Baltimore County (16-0), Catonsville (9-2), and Towson (16-2)
14. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (8-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Hammond (23-5), then-No. 9 Wilde Lake (14-4), Centennial (19-2), and Mount Hebron (16-4)
15. LIBERTY (8-4)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 18-0, and lost to No. 6 Francis Scott Key, 6-5; defeated Century, 5-3