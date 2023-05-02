The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 6 Baseball & Softball Top 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (17-4)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Gilman (7-6), Delaware’s Cape Henlopen (3-1), and St. Mary’s (10-0)
2. SEVERNA PARK (14-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Crofton, 12-2, and Northeast, 8-4
3. BROADNECK (14-2)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 North County, 10-4, and defeated Meade, 19-1, and, Southern, 2-0
4. GLENELG (12-2)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Centennial, 8-2, and Oakland Mills, 12-0
5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (10-5)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Lost to-then No. 8 John Carroll, 7-4, and defeated then-No. 10 Dulaney, 6-3
6. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (13-7)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Mount St. Joseph, 2-1
7. CENTENNIAL (12-4)
Previous rank: No. 11
Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Glenelg, 8-2, and defeated Atholton, 2-0, and then-No. 6 River Hill, 4-3
8. RIVER HILL (12-4)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills, 21-5, and Hammond, 5-0, and lost to then-No. 11 Centennial, 4-3
9. JOHN CARROLL (9-6)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated then-No. 3 Loyola, 7-4, and Gilman, 4-1
10. NORTH COUNTY (15-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated then-No. 1 Broadneck (10-4), Glen Burnie (10-3) and Northern-Calvert (3-1)
11. DULANEY (12-3)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: defeated Catonsville, 6-2, and Loch Raven, 15-4; lost to then-No. 3 Loyola, 6-3
12. LIBERTY (13-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated South Carroll, 10-3, and Franklin, 6-1
13. CALVERT HALL (13-9)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated St. Mary’s, 14-3, and Malvern Prep (Pa.), 9-6, and lost to DeMatha, 2-0
14. NORTH EAST (13-1)
Previous rank: No. 15
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 C. Milton Wright, 15-2, and Bel Air, 9-5
15. ARUNDEL (11-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Northeast, 7-2, and Annapolis, 6-3
15. FALLSTON (11-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No. 13 C.Milton Wright (10-3), Aberdeen (9-2), Harford Tech (3-0) and Patterson Mill (5-4)
Softball
1. RESERVOIR (14-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Mount Hebron (14-2), Howard (1-0), and No. 14 Marriotts Ridge (7-1)
2. NORTHEAST (13-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Old Mill (11-1), Severna Park (10-0), and then-No. 11 Arundel (4-1)
3. JOHN CARROLL (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales, 16-1, and then-No. 13 Eastern Tech, 7-6
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (9-2)
Previous rank: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales, 11-0, and McDonogh, 8-0
5. CROFTON (12-3)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Meade (21-0), Old Mill (13-1), and Severna Park (4-1)
6. RISING SUN (14-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 3-2, and North Harford, 13-1
7. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (14-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Manchester Valley, 7-4, and Century, 3-0
8. GLENELG (13-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Mount Hebron (5-4), Long Reach (6-5), and Hammond (23-2)
9. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (8-4)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Arundel, 10-7, and Annapolis, 15-1
10. ARUNDEL (11-3)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 18-2, and lost to No. 9 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 10-7, and then-No. 3 Northeast, 4-1
11. EASTERN TECH (12-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Towson, 8-5, and Sparrows Point, 11-0, and lost to then-No. 4 John Carroll, 7-6
12. PATTERSON MILL (12-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated North Harford, 4-1, and lost to Perryville, 6-4; defeated Harford Tech, 12-0
13. LIBERTY (10-4)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated South Carroll, 7-3, and Franklin, 22-2
14. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (9-5)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Glenelg, 3-1, and defeated Atholton, 11-1; lost to No. 1 Reservoir, 7-1
15. WILDE LAKE (10-4)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills (25-2) and Hammond (19-0), and lost to Mount Hebron, 4-2