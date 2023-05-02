The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 6 Baseball & Softball Top 15

Spalding reclaims No. 1 in baseball; Northeast moves to No. 2 in softball

VSN Staff

Published on: May 01, 2023 9:32 PM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (17-4)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated Gilman (7-6), Delaware’s Cape Henlopen (3-1), and St. Mary’s (10-0)

2. SEVERNA PARK (14-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Crofton, 12-2, and Northeast, 8-4

3. BROADNECK (14-2)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 North County, 10-4, and defeated Meade, 19-1, and, Southern, 2-0

4. GLENELG (12-2)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Centennial, 8-2, and Oakland Mills, 12-0

5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (10-5)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Lost to-then No. 8 John Carroll, 7-4, and defeated then-No. 10 Dulaney, 6-3

6. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (13-7)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Mount St. Joseph, 2-1

7. CENTENNIAL (12-4)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Glenelg, 8-2, and defeated Atholton, 2-0, and then-No. 6 River Hill, 4-3

8. RIVER HILL (12-4)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills, 21-5, and Hammond, 5-0, and lost to then-No. 11 Centennial, 4-3

9. JOHN CARROLL (9-6)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated then-No. 3 Loyola, 7-4, and Gilman, 4-1

10. NORTH COUNTY (15-2)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: defeated then-No. 1 Broadneck (10-4), Glen Burnie (10-3) and Northern-Calvert (3-1)

11. DULANEY (12-3)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: defeated Catonsville, 6-2, and Loch Raven, 15-4; lost to then-No. 3 Loyola, 6-3

12. LIBERTY (13-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: defeated South Carroll, 10-3, and Franklin, 6-1

13. CALVERT HALL (13-9)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated St. Mary’s, 14-3, and Malvern Prep (Pa.), 9-6, and lost to DeMatha, 2-0

14. NORTH EAST (13-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 C. Milton Wright, 15-2, and Bel Air, 9-5

15. ARUNDEL (11-5)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Northeast, 7-2, and Annapolis, 6-3

15. FALLSTON (11-5)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated then-No. 13 C.Milton Wright (10-3), Aberdeen (9-2), Harford Tech (3-0) and Patterson Mill (5-4)

Softball

1. RESERVOIR (14-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Mount Hebron (14-2), Howard (1-0), and No. 14 Marriotts Ridge (7-1)

2. NORTHEAST (13-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated Old Mill (11-1), Severna Park (10-0), and then-No. 11 Arundel (4-1)

3. JOHN CARROLL (11-1)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales, 16-1, and then-No. 13 Eastern Tech, 7-6

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (9-2)

Previous rank: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales, 11-0, and McDonogh, 8-0

5. CROFTON (12-3)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated Meade (21-0), Old Mill (13-1), and Severna Park (4-1)

6. RISING SUN (14-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 3-2, and North Harford, 13-1

7. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (14-1)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Manchester Valley, 7-4, and Century, 3-0

8. GLENELG (13-2)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated Mount Hebron (5-4), Long Reach (6-5), and Hammond (23-2)

9. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (8-4)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Arundel, 10-7, and Annapolis, 15-1

10. ARUNDEL (11-3)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 18-2, and lost to No. 9 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, 10-7, and then-No. 3 Northeast, 4-1

11. EASTERN TECH (12-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Towson, 8-5, and Sparrows Point, 11-0, and lost to then-No. 4 John Carroll, 7-6

12. PATTERSON MILL (12-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated North Harford, 4-1, and lost to Perryville, 6-4; defeated Harford Tech, 12-0

13. LIBERTY (10-4)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated South Carroll, 7-3, and Franklin, 22-2

14. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (9-5)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Glenelg, 3-1, and defeated Atholton, 11-1; lost to No. 1 Reservoir, 7-1

15. WILDE LAKE (10-4)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills (25-2) and Hammond (19-0), and lost to Mount Hebron, 4-2