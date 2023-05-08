The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 7 Baseball & Softball Top 15

Spalding and Reservoir maintain their place atop baseball and softball polls, respectively, as postseason play starts this week

Published on: May 08, 2023 10:23 AM EDT

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 7 BASEBALL TOP 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (18-5)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 6 Archbishop Curley (1-0), and defeated then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield (2-0)

2. BROADNECK (17-3)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie (8-1), St. Mary’s (4-3), and South River (2-0)

3. GLENELG (15-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Howard (8-0), Mount Hebron (7-0), and Hammond (18-0)

4. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (15-8)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Lost to then-No. 9 John Carroll (13-7), and defeated No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (1-0) and then-No. 13 Calvert Hall (2-1)

5. SEVERNA PARK (17-3)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated Annapolis (9-2), Patuxent (9-3) and then-No. 15 Arundel (7-5), and lost to Chesapeake-Anne Arundel (7-3)

6. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-7)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Calvert Hall (4-2), and lost to St. Mary’s (4-3) and No. 1 Archbishop Spalding (2-0)

7. RIVER HILL (15-3)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated Marriotts Ridge (1-0), Howard (8-4), and Mount Hebron (8-2)

8. CENTENNIAL (13-5)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Wilde Lake, 12-0, and lost to Long Reach, 9-5

9. NORTH COUNTY (18-2)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated South River (3-2), Northeast (2-0), and Crofton (1-0)

10. DULANEY (14-4)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Kenwood (14-0) and Gilman (6-2), and lost to Sparrows Point (8-7)

11. LIBERTY (15-2)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated Century, 6-3, and Westminster, 17-0

12. JOHN CARROLL (12-9)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated then No. 6 Archbishop Curley (13-7) and Gilman (8-7); lost to then unranked Mount St. Joseph (5-4)

13. FALLSTON (15-5)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 North East (11-5), North Harford (4-3), Rising Sun (7-4) and Perryville (6-2)

14. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (11-9)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Calvert Hall (4-3) and then-No. 9 John Carroll (5-4), and lost to Gilman (7-1)

15 (tie). CENTURY (13-6)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated South Carroll (2-1), Thomas Johnson (3-2) and Westminster (5-1), and lost to then-No. 12 Liberty (6-3)

15 (tie). C.MILTON WRIGHT (13-5)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Bel Air, 12-2 and North Harford, 18-1

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 7 SOFTBALL TOP 15

1. RESERVOIR (17-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated Centennial (18-0), Oakland Mills (13-4), and Hammond (21-3)

2. NORTHEAST (16-1)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated North County (17-1), Southern (10-0), and Meade (16-0)

3. CROFTON (15-3)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie (11-1), North County (20-0), and Southern (11-0)

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (10-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Catholic, 4-1

5. JOHN CARROLL (13-2)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Lost to Bel Air, 9-2, and defeated Mercy, 14-4, and Catholic, 10-3

6. RISING SUN (17-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated Fallston (11-1), Harford Tech (7-0), and then-No. 12 Patterson Mill (2-1)

7. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (15-1)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Smithsburg, 15-0

8. GLENELG (15-2)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated Mount Hebron, 8-1, and Hammond, 21-0

9. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (11-4)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated Southern (10-1), Meade (15-0), and Old Mill (11-1)

10. ARUNDEL (13-3)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated Old Mill, 10-4, and Severna Park, 10-0

11. PATTERSON MILL (14-3)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated Bohemia Manor, 7-3, and Bel Air, 20-5, and lost to then-No. 6 Rising Sun, 2-1

12. EASTERN TECH (13-3)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Dulaney, 15-8, and lost to Carver A&T, 6-4

13. LIBERTY (12-4)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Westminster, 15-2, and Century, 4-0

14. WILDE LAKE (13-4)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated Howard (8-2), Centennial (18-3), and Marriotts Ridge (3-2)

15. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (10-6)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Defeated Long Reach, 7-2, and lost to then-No. 15 Wilde Lake, 3-2