The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 8 Baseball & Softball Top 15

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 8 BASEBALL TOP 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (17-6-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Mount St. Joseph, 2-1
2. BROADNECK (18-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated then-No. 9 North County, 1-0, Anne Arundel County final
3. GLENELG (16-2)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Hammond, 4-3, Class 2A West Region 2 semifinal
4. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (17-9)
Previous rank: No. 4
Last week: defeated St. Mary’s, 11-8
5. SEVERNA PARK (17-3)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Did not play
6. RIVER HILL (18-4)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Westminster, 10-0, Class 3A East Region 2 quarterfinal, and Atholton, 6-0, East Region 2 semifinal
7. CENTENNIAL (15-5)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Reservoir, 9-3, and Westminster, 8-1, Class 3A East Region I quarterfinal
8. DULANEY (14-4)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Did not play
9. LIBERTY (16-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Southern, 10-0, Class 2A West Region I semifinal
10. NORTH COUNTY (18-4)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: lost to No. 2 Broadneck, 1-0, Anne Arundel County final, and Old Mill, 7-2, Class 4A East Region I semifinal
11. JOHN CARROLL (13-8)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Gilman, 5-2, MIAA A Conference first round
12. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-8)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Lost to Gilman, 6-0
13. FALLSTON (15-5)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Did not play
14. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (14-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Northeast, 2-1, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal, and Oxon Hill, 17-1, South Region 2 semifinal
15. (tie) CENTURY (14-6)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 4-0, Class 2A West Region 1 semifinal
15 (tie). C.MILTON WRIGHT (13-5)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Did not play
2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 8 SOFTBALL TOP 15
1. RESERVOIR (17-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Did not play
2. CROFTON (17-3)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated James M. Bennett, 17-0, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal, and then-No. 2 Northeast, 10-1, Anne Arundel County final
3. NORTHEAST (17-2)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 Crofton, 10-1, Anne Arundel County final, and defeated Sparrows Point, 10-0
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (11-2)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales, 13-1, IAAM A Conference semifinal
5. JOHN CARROLL (14-2)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Catholic, 6-5, IAAM A Conference semifinal
6. RISING SUN (17-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Did not play
7. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (15-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Did not play
8. GLENELG (16-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Howard, 5-0
9. ARUNDEL (14-3)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal
10. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (11-5)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Arundel, 6-2, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal
11. PATTERSON MILL (15-3)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Carver A&T, 11-0
12. WILDE LAKE (13-4)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Did not play
13. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (11-6)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Liberty, 5-3
14. CARVER A&T (12-6)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Eastern Tech, 6-5, Baltimore County final, and lost to No. 11 Patterson Mill, 11-0
15 (tie). LIBERTY (12-5)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 Marriotts Ridge, 5-3
15 (tie). EASTERN TECH (13-4)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to Carver A&T, 6-5, Baltimore County final