The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 8 Baseball & Softball Top 15

Chesapeake-Anne Arundel returns to baseball poll; Baltimore County champ Carver A&T debuts in softball

Published on: May 15, 2023 9:39 AM EDT

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 8 BASEBALL TOP 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (17-6-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Mount St. Joseph, 2-1

2. BROADNECK (18-3)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated then-No. 9 North County, 1-0, Anne Arundel County final

3. GLENELG (16-2)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated Hammond, 4-3, Class 2A West Region 2 semifinal

4. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (17-9)

Previous rank: No. 4

Last week: defeated St. Mary’s, 11-8

5. SEVERNA PARK (17-3)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Did not play

6. RIVER HILL (18-4)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Westminster, 10-0, Class 3A East Region 2 quarterfinal, and Atholton, 6-0, East Region 2 semifinal

7. CENTENNIAL (15-5)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated Reservoir, 9-3, and Westminster, 8-1, Class 3A East Region I quarterfinal

8. DULANEY (14-4)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Did not play

9. LIBERTY (16-2)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Southern, 10-0, Class 2A West Region I semifinal

10. NORTH COUNTY (18-4)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: lost to No. 2 Broadneck, 1-0, Anne Arundel County final, and Old Mill, 7-2, Class 4A East Region I semifinal

11. JOHN CARROLL (13-8)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Defeated Gilman, 5-2, MIAA A Conference first round

12. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-8)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Lost to Gilman, 6-0

13. FALLSTON (15-5)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Did not play

14. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (14-6)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Northeast, 2-1, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal, and Oxon Hill, 17-1, South Region 2 semifinal

15. (tie) CENTURY (14-6)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 4-0, Class 2A West Region 1 semifinal

15 (tie). C.MILTON WRIGHT (13-5)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Did not play

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 8 SOFTBALL TOP 15

1. RESERVOIR (17-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Did not play

2. CROFTON (17-3)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated James M. Bennett, 17-0, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal, and then-No. 2 Northeast, 10-1, Anne Arundel County final

3. NORTHEAST (17-2)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 Crofton, 10-1, Anne Arundel County final, and defeated Sparrows Point, 10-0

4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (11-2)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated Mount de Sales, 13-1, IAAM A Conference semifinal

5. JOHN CARROLL (14-2)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Defeated Catholic, 6-5, IAAM A Conference semifinal

6. RISING SUN (17-1)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Did not play

7. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (15-1)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Did not play

8. GLENELG (16-2)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Defeated Howard, 5-0

9. ARUNDEL (14-3)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal

10. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (11-5)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Arundel, 6-2, Class 3A South Region 2 quarterfinal

11. PATTERSON MILL (15-3)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Carver A&T, 11-0

12. WILDE LAKE (13-4)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Did not play

13. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (11-6)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Liberty, 5-3

14. CARVER A&T (12-6)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Eastern Tech, 6-5, Baltimore County final, and lost to No. 11 Patterson Mill, 11-0

15 (tie). LIBERTY (12-5)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 Marriotts Ridge, 5-3

15 (tie). EASTERN TECH (13-4)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Lost to Carver A&T, 6-5, Baltimore County final