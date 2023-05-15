The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 9 Boys & Girls Lacrosse Top 15

MIAA top teams vying to a league title and final No. 1 ranking this week; McDonogh girls solidify their No. 1 spot with their IAAM A championship

VSN Staff

Published on: May 15, 2023 10:20 AM EDT

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 9 BOYS LACROSSE TOP 15

1. MCDONOGH (15-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated No. 9 Gilman, 12-8

2. CALVERT HALL (11-4)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 6-5

3. BOYS’ LATIN (12-5)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Defeated No. 6 St. Paul’s, 9-5, and then-No. 3 St. Mary’s, 15-11, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-5)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Calvert Hall, 6-5 and defeated No. 8 St. Paul’s, 14-9, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

5. ST. MARY’S (13-5)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Defeated No. 8 Severn, 9-8 OT, and lost to then-No. 4 Boys’ Latin, 15-11, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

6. ST. PAUL’S (8-8)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Boys’ Latin, 9-5, and then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 14-9, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

7. BROADNECK (15-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 20-2

8. SEVERN (11-6)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 St. Mary’s, 9-8 OT

9. GILMAN (5-11)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 12-8

10. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-11)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Defeated No. 12 Mount St. Joseph, 17-8

11. SEVERNA PARK (12-3)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Crofton, 14-4

12. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (7-9)

Previous rank: 12

Last week: Lost to No. 10 Archbishop Spalding, 17-8

13. SOUTH RIVER (12-2)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Leonardtown, 17-5

14. WESTMINSTER (13-2)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Lost to Howard, 6-5

15. JOHN CARROLL (2-10)

Previous rank: 15

Last week: Season complete

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 9 Girls Lacrosse Top 15

1. MCDONOGH (20-1)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: Defeated No. 4 Glenelg Country, 13-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals; defeated No. 2 St. Paul’s, 13-8, in the championship

2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (18-3)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: Defeated No. 3 Maryvale Prep, 16-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals; lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 13-8, in the championship

3. MARYVALE PREP (16-3)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: Lost to No. 2 St. Paul’s, 16-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals

4. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (14-4)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: Lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 13-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals

5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-5)

Previous rank: 5

Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist

6. MANCHESTER VALLEY (15–0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 19-2, in the Class 2A West Region I semifinals

7. GLENELG (14-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: Defeated Hammond, 20-0, in the Class 2A Region I quarterfinals; defeated Century, 9-8, in the semifinals

8. LIBERTY (13-1)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: Did not play

9. SEVERNA PARK (13-3)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: Defeated No. 10 Broadneck, 12-6, in the Anne Arundel County championship; defeated Arundel, 15-10, in the Class 3A South Region II semifinals

10. BROADNECK (11-5)

Previous rank: 10

Last week: Lost to No. 9 Severna Park, 12-6, in the Anne Arundel County championship; defeated Annapolis, 16-3, in the Class 4A East Region II semifinals

11. TOWSON (11-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: Defeated Dulaney, 16-4, in the Baltimore County championship; defeated Franklin, 18-0, in the Class 3A North Region I semifinals

12. WESTMINSTER (10-5)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: Defeated Howard, 14-11, in the Class 3A West Region I semifinals

13. SOUTH CARROLL (10-5)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: Defeated Francis Scott Key, 22-7, in the Class 1A Region I semifinals

14. MOUNT HEBRON (10-4)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Centennial, 10-6 in the Class 3A East Region I quarterfinals; defeated then-No. 12 Marriotts Ridge, 14-13 OT, in the semifinals

15. ROLAND PARK (10-10)

Previous rank: 15

Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist