The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 9 Boys & Girls Lacrosse Top 15

2023 BALTIMORE BANNER/VSN WEEK 9 BOYS LACROSSE TOP 15
1. MCDONOGH (15-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated No. 9 Gilman, 12-8
2. CALVERT HALL (11-4)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 6-5
3. BOYS’ LATIN (12-5)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated No. 6 St. Paul’s, 9-5, and then-No. 3 St. Mary’s, 15-11, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal
4. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (11-5)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Calvert Hall, 6-5 and defeated No. 8 St. Paul’s, 14-9, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal
5. ST. MARY’S (13-5)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated No. 8 Severn, 9-8 OT, and lost to then-No. 4 Boys’ Latin, 15-11, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal
6. ST. PAUL’S (8-8)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Boys’ Latin, 9-5, and then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 14-9, in MIAA A Conference quarterfinal
7. BROADNECK (15-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 20-2
8. SEVERN (11-6)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 St. Mary’s, 9-8 OT
9. GILMAN (5-11)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 12-8
10. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-11)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated No. 12 Mount St. Joseph, 17-8
11. SEVERNA PARK (12-3)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Crofton, 14-4
12. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (7-9)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Archbishop Spalding, 17-8
13. SOUTH RIVER (12-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Leonardtown, 17-5
14. WESTMINSTER (13-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Lost to Howard, 6-5
15. JOHN CARROLL (2-10)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Season complete
2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 9 Girls Lacrosse Top 15
1. MCDONOGH (20-1)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated No. 4 Glenelg Country, 13-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals; defeated No. 2 St. Paul’s, 13-8, in the championship
2. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (18-3)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated No. 3 Maryvale Prep, 16-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals; lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 13-8, in the championship
3. MARYVALE PREP (16-3)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 St. Paul’s, 16-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals
4. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (14-4)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 1 McDonogh, 13-4, in the IAAM A Conference semifinals
5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-5)
Previous rank: 5
Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist
6. MANCHESTER VALLEY (15–0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 19-2, in the Class 2A West Region I semifinals
7. GLENELG (14-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Hammond, 20-0, in the Class 2A Region I quarterfinals; defeated Century, 9-8, in the semifinals
8. LIBERTY (13-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Did not play
9. SEVERNA PARK (13-3)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated No. 10 Broadneck, 12-6, in the Anne Arundel County championship; defeated Arundel, 15-10, in the Class 3A South Region II semifinals
10. BROADNECK (11-5)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Severna Park, 12-6, in the Anne Arundel County championship; defeated Annapolis, 16-3, in the Class 4A East Region II semifinals
11. TOWSON (11-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Dulaney, 16-4, in the Baltimore County championship; defeated Franklin, 18-0, in the Class 3A North Region I semifinals
12. WESTMINSTER (10-5)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Howard, 14-11, in the Class 3A West Region I semifinals
13. SOUTH CARROLL (10-5)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Francis Scott Key, 22-7, in the Class 1A Region I semifinals
14. MOUNT HEBRON (10-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Centennial, 10-6 in the Class 3A East Region I quarterfinals; defeated then-No. 12 Marriotts Ridge, 14-13 OT, in the semifinals
15. ROLAND PARK (10-10)
Previous rank: 15
Season complete: IAAM A Conference quarterfinalist