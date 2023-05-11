The stage is set for MIAA lacrosse playoffs

Championship chase starts Friday; McDonogh, Archbishop Curley and St. John’s Catholic hope to extend reign

VSN Staff

Published on: May 11, 2023 10:20 AM EDT|Updated on: May 11, 2023 10:40 AM EDT

St. Mary's attack Nick Golini (24) works against Boys' Latin defender Michael Meredith during last Tuesday's MIAA A Conference lacrosse battle. The teams will square off again, this time in a playoff quarterfinal contest, Friday night at 7 at Pascal Field in Annapolis. (John Bowers)
MIAA LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Friday

Quarterfinals

C CONFERENCE

No. 5 seed Beth Tfiloh at No. 4 Key

No. 6 Mount Carmel at No. 3 Concordia

B CONFERENCE

No. 5 Friends at No. 4 Gerstell

No. 6 Indian Creek at No. 3 Saints Peter & Paul

A CONFERENCE

No. 5 Boys’ Latin at No. 4 St. Mary’s

No. 6 St. Paul’s at No. 3 Loyola Blakefield

Tuesday May 16

Semifinals

C CONFERENCE

Beth Tfiloh/Key winner vs. No. 1 St. Vincent Pallotti at Fairland Regional Park

Mount Carmel/Concordia winner at No. 2 St. John’s Catholic Prep

B CONFERENCE

Friends/Gerstell winner at No. 1 Archbishop Curley

Indian Creek/St. Peter & Paul winner at No. 2 Park

A CONFERENCE

at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Boys’ Latin/St. Mary’s winner vs. No. 1 McDonogh

St. Paul’s/Loyola winner vs. No. 2 Calvert Hall

Championship

Thursday May 18

at Tierney Field/USA Lacrosse

C final, 6 p.m.

Friday May 19

at Ridley Athletic Complex/Loyola University

B final, 5 p.m.

A final, 7:30 p.m.