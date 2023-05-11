The stage is set for MIAA lacrosse playoffs

MIAA LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
Friday
Quarterfinals
C CONFERENCE
No. 5 seed Beth Tfiloh at No. 4 Key
No. 6 Mount Carmel at No. 3 Concordia
B CONFERENCE
No. 5 Friends at No. 4 Gerstell
No. 6 Indian Creek at No. 3 Saints Peter & Paul
A CONFERENCE
No. 5 Boys’ Latin at No. 4 St. Mary’s
No. 6 St. Paul’s at No. 3 Loyola Blakefield
Tuesday May 16
Semifinals
C CONFERENCE
Beth Tfiloh/Key winner vs. No. 1 St. Vincent Pallotti at Fairland Regional Park
Mount Carmel/Concordia winner at No. 2 St. John’s Catholic Prep
B CONFERENCE
Friends/Gerstell winner at No. 1 Archbishop Curley
Indian Creek/St. Peter & Paul winner at No. 2 Park
A CONFERENCE
at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Boys’ Latin/St. Mary’s winner vs. No. 1 McDonogh
St. Paul’s/Loyola winner vs. No. 2 Calvert Hall
Championship
Thursday May 18
at Tierney Field/USA Lacrosse
C final, 6 p.m.
Friday May 19
at Ridley Athletic Complex/Loyola University
B final, 5 p.m.
A final, 7:30 p.m.