Boys’ Latin overwhelms No. 1 Loyola Blakefield

Coaches, players and fans are always hoping for a complete game from their team, with stellar performances from the offense, defense and face-off units.

On Tuesday afternoon at J Duncan Smith Field/Federico Stadium in North Baltimore, Boys’ Latin’s third-ranked lacrosse team delivered in all facets of the game to take a lopsided 12-5 victory over No. 1 Loyola Blakefield in a key Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference battle.

The Lakers (9-3, 5-1 conference) were never headed after they bolted to a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter on goals by junior attackman Connor Sydnor, sophomore attackman Matt Higgins and senior midfielder Jacon Pacheco.

The Dons (9-3, 6-1) crept to within 5-3 with 4:46 remaining in the first half on senior attackman Matt Burnham’s finish after rolling the crease — and then were shut out for the next 17 minutes.

Meanwhile the Lakers went on a 6-0 run during that span, getting single goals by junior attackmen Geoge Insley and Spencer Ford, Higgins and Sydnor with senior midfielder Jackson Walsh striking twice.

BL’s defense, led by senior Kyle Foster, was superb, sliding at just the right moments while yielding just two extra-man goals over the final 29 minutes.

Despite the Lakers’ man-down unit giving up those two goals, it held firm on other occasions, with 6-foot-7 senior Gus Hargrave sparking a couple of impressive penalty kills.

On a day when a lot of things went right for the home team, Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell did not overlook Hargraves’ contributions.

”it’s one of my favorite stories of all time,” Farrell said, noting how the senior doggedly worked his way through the ranks until breaking through this spring following a junior year on the JV. “He came in and talked about what he could do better. He kept working hard and kept believing in himself. He’s super smart and he does what we need him to do really well.”

Walsh, Higgins and Sydnor took care of business on the offensive end, combining for eight goals.

”A lot of guys stepped up when we needed them,” Walsh, an Ohio State commit, said. “We are always hoping for a complete game and I think we showed that today — all four quarters — against a very good Loyola team.”

Walsh had kind words for the defense, including senior goalie Dylan Cadigan, whose leg-save on a point-blank shot from the doorstep was a highlight among his game-high nine stops.

“Dylan Cadigan stood on his head,” Walsh said. “All of them played really well.”

Junior FOGO Parker Hoffman, who corralled 14 of 21 face-offs, was another reason why the Lakers fared so well.

”When we have the ball, we can score,” Walsh said. “We showed that today. Both guys, Thomas Moxley, too, did very well. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”

”We won some battles at the ‘X,’ so it was nice to have the ball, and we were patient on offense, and we took what they gave us” Farrell said. “(Loyola) is super aggressive and they have amazing athletes and a really good defense. We practiced against their pressure, so a shout out to our scout team.”

Loyola watches from the sidelines as the final seconds tick off Tuesday afternoon. The top-ranked Dons fell into a first-place tie with Boys' Latin and McDonogh with the 14-5 loss to the Lakers in Roland Park. (John Bowers)

Although Loyola coach Gene Ubriaco didn’t have much to shout about, he’s not about to panic after the Dons’ first conference setback, either.

”The hungrier dog ran a little faster today,” he said. “As much as we have been talking about (not being complacent), today they beat us in every facet of the game. They were really buttoned up today. Sometimes a little stock correction makes you invest a little smarter. (BL) played like this meant everything to them and we played like it would be nice if we won, so we have to fix that.”

NO. 3 BOYS’ LATIN 12, NO. 1 LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 5

LB 1 2 1 1 — 5

BL 4 3 5 0 — 12

Goals: Loyola - Luke Rush, Matt Burnham, Bennett Cook, Mason Cook, Peter Laake; Boys’ Latin - Jackson Walsh 3, Matt Higgins 3, Connor Sydnor 2, Jacob Pacheco, George Insley, Spencer Ford, Liam White

Assists: Loyola - Matt Burnham 3; Boys’ Latin - Spencer Ford, Liam White, Matthew Higgins