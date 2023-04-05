Top-ranked McDonogh survives a furious second-half rally to edge No. 2 Boys’ Latin, 11-10

It almost looked too easy for top-ranked McDonogh while it was building a daunting 9-2 lead in a key Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference lacrosse showdown with No. 2 Boys’ Latin on Tuesday afternoon in Owings Mills.

When they weren’t capitalizing on several mistakes by the visitors, the Eagles (8-0, 2-0 conference) were showing their prowess on the offensive end of the field while having their way against a Lakers’ defense that was still receiving fine play in the goal from senior Dylan Cadigan (13 saves).

And with senior Zach Hayashi winning 75 percent of the face-offs, the defending A Conference champs were in full control of the contest midway through the third quarter — until they weren’t.

Modestly at first, and little by little, Boys’ Latin (5-3, 1-1) cracked open the door and then barged through it to put a scare into the Eagles before falling, 11-10, in a game from which both teams could find some solace.

After all, McDonogh showed its moxie and mettle by winning a close game while playing without injured senior attackman McCabe Millon — rated by Inside Lacrosse as the top college recruit in the nation. Despite the loss, the Lakers surely proved to themselves that they could get up off the mat in the final quarter and a half when it looked like all hope was lost.

”It said a lot about our guys,” Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said. “We challenged them when we went down early in the third (quarter) and tried to get within four goals by the end of the third and we did that. So kudos to a lot of our seniors for not giving up. Our guys battled, so you can take that and you can work off it.”

After Boys’ Latin sophomore midfielder Laim White scored to cut McDonogh’s lead to 3-2 early in the second period, the Lakers were shutout for more than 16 minutes.

With Hayashi giving his team possession after possession, the Eagles went on a 6-0 run during that span on single goals by Bogue Hahn and Camp Locorazza while their sophomore classmate Brendan Millon tallied four times to build a 9-2 advantage with just over four minutes remaining in the third period.

Hayashi was quick to point to wing players — seniors Mac Christmas, Erik Pearl and AJ Marsh, junior Chase Green and sophomore Michael Tan — for his success.

”I trust my guys with the world,” the Navy commit said. “They did a great job. If anything, it’s more them (than me). I’m just so grateful to have them.”

White snapped the Lakers’ drought by converting a feed from senior midfielder Tyler Owings to ignite a 6-0 spree that had the Eagles on their heels for the rest of the game.

“I’ve been on both sides of something like that before,” McDonogh coach Andy Hilgartner said. “And when you get momentum like that, it’s hard to stop.”

Sophomore attackman Matthew Higgins, assisted by junior attackman Connor Sydnor, followed Owings in the scoring parade before junior attackman Spencer Ford struck to end the third quarter and added another goal to open the final period.

Junior midfielder Jackson Walsh also found the range, preceding another White goal after a takeaway by junior defender Cole Quenzer fueled a fast-break to cut the margin to 9-8 with 8:10 left in regulation.

Hahn then ripped in a one-hopper a little over a minute later to give McDonogh some breathing room until Laker junior attackman George Insley cut the deficit to 10-9 with 6:19 to go.

Millon whipped in his game-high fifth goal with 46 seconds left to ostensibly seal the victory, although Higgins responded for Boys’ Latin with seven seconds left.That left it up to Hayashi to corral his 18th face-off to secure keep the 11-10 score intact.

”Obviously, I felt comfortable out there and like picking up ground balls and that kind of stuff,” he said. “That’s something we really emphasize in these kinds of games.”

Hayashi and Millon said that holding off the Lakers means a lot to the team going forward.

”We never lost belief,” Hayashi said. “Hats off to BL for coming back the way they did. That’s really impressive.” “We really battled there,” Millon said. “We’ve shown that we can get punched in the face and respond. I’m really happy that were able to tough it out and pull it together at the end.”

NO. 1 MCDONOGH 11, NO. 2 BOYS’ LATIN 10

Goals: BL-Liam White 3, Spencer Ford 2, Matthew Higgins 2, George Insley 1, Jackson Walsh 1, Tyler Owings 1; McD-Brendan Millon 5, Bogue Hahn 2, Chase Green 1, Ben Firlie 1, Mac Christmas 1, Camp Lacorazza 1.

Assists: BL-Tyler Owings, Connor Syndor, Niko Karetsos; McD-Brendan Millon 3, Mac Christmas 1, Ben Firlie 1.