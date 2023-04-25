Twelve to be inducted into Baltimore Catholic League Hall of Fame

The Baltimore Catholic League will welcome 12 new members to its Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place May 3 at 7 p.m. at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City.
The newest class features Chris Devlin (Calvert Hall), Bob Dillon (Archbishop Curley), David Gately (Mount St. Joseph), Louis Hendrick (Calvert Hall, contributor), Reggie Holmes (Morgan State), Eddie Oliver (Calvert Hall), Dan Popera (Curley coach), Tremaine Robinson (Spalding), Matt Rum (Loyola Blakefield), Calvin Scruggs (Towson Catholic), Matt Tanner (St. Maria Goretti), and Mark Valderas (Cardinal Gibbons).
Penn State University basketball coach Mike Rhoads will be the guest speaker. This will be the BCL’s sixth Hall of Fame class. Sixty previous inductees were enshined in 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012 and 2011.
Tickets are $100 for individuals, and $950 for a table and can be purchased at BCLBasketball.com.