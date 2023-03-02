Western continues repeat bid in 4A state girls basketball

With a young roster, Western High’s girls basketball team has had growing pains this season. Despite the ups and downs, the Doves find themselves in familiar territory.

No. 13 Western won the Class 4A North Region I title with a 46-34 victory over Dulaney in Baltimore City. Junior guard Maya Gray scored 14 points and Breasia Colt added 11.

The defending state champ Doves (17-5 overall) built a 13-point halftime advantage to advance to Friday’s state quarterfinals. Western will play at Prince George’s County’s Charles H. Flowers, ranked the 15th in the District region by the Washington Post.

Paced by Iyanna xxx’s 9 first half points, Western led 19-6 at halftime, holding Dulaney to just two field goals in 16 minutes. Gray, a returning starter, came to life in the second half, scoring 12 points.

Elizabeth Ceesay scored nine points for Dulaney (17-7).

MPSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

Region final

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

No. 3 Patterson Mill 63, No. 1 Havre de Grace 29

North

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

Region I

No. 1 Forest Park 63, No. 2 Edmondson 21

Region II

No. 1 Coppin Academy 53, No. 3 Benjamin Franklin 26

South

Region I

No. 3 Pikesville 57, No. 1 Loch Raven 48

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

No. 3 Harford Tech 41, No. 4 Fallston 27

North

Region I

No. 1 Hereford 56, No. 2 New Town 35

Region II

No. 1 Eastern Tech 63, No. 6 Chesapeake-Baltimore County 25

West

Region I

No. 1 Liberty 54, No. 3 Southern 38

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

No. 1 Howard 67, No. 2 Manchester Valley 23

Region II

No. 1 River Hill 55, No. 3 Atholton 52

North

Region I

No. 1 Poly 77, No. 2 City 32

Region II

No. 1 Towson 47, No. 3 Aberdeen 29

South

Region II

No. 1 Oxon Hill 50, No. 3 Crofton 24

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

No. 1 Glen Burnie 65, No. 2 Old Mill 56

Region II

No. 1 Severna Park 42, No. 2 South River 23

North

Region I

Friday

State quarterfinals

*Region champions from each classification are reseeded based on regular season winning percentage. Ties to be decided by MPSSAA tiebreaker procedures.

CLASS 1A

No. 8 Boonsboro at No. 1 Forest Park

No. 7 Coppin Academy at No. 2 Pikesville

No. 6 Patterson Mill at No. 3 CMIT North

No. 5 Mountain Ridge or Snow Hill at No. 4 Mountain Ridge or Snow Hill

CLASS 2A

No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Kent Island

No. 7 Gwynn Park at No. 2 Williamsport

No. 6 Eastern Tech at No. 3 Lackey

No. 5 Hereford or Harford Tech at No. 4 Hereford or Harford Tech

CLASS 3A

No. 8 Damascus at No. 1 Howard or Oxon Hill

No. 7 Towson at No. 2 Howard or Oxon Hill

No. 6 River HIll or Oakdale at No. 3 Poly or St. Charles

No. 5 River Hill or Oakdale at No. 4 Poly or St. Charles

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Einstein at No. 1 Glen Burnie or Churchill

No. 7 Parkdale at No. 2 Glen Burnie or Churchill

No. 6 Western at No. 3 Charles H. Flowers