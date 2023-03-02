Western continues repeat bid in 4A state girls basketball

With a young roster, Western High’s girls basketball team has had growing pains this season. Despite the ups and downs, the Doves find themselves in familiar territory.
No. 13 Western won the Class 4A North Region I title with a 46-34 victory over Dulaney in Baltimore City. Junior guard Maya Gray scored 14 points and Breasia Colt added 11.
The defending state champ Doves (17-5 overall) built a 13-point halftime advantage to advance to Friday’s state quarterfinals. Western will play at Prince George’s County’s Charles H. Flowers, ranked the 15th in the District region by the Washington Post.
Paced by Iyanna xxx’s 9 first half points, Western led 19-6 at halftime, holding Dulaney to just two field goals in 16 minutes. Gray, a returning starter, came to life in the second half, scoring 12 points.
Elizabeth Ceesay scored nine points for Dulaney (17-7).
MPSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday
Region final
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
No. 3 Patterson Mill 63, No. 1 Havre de Grace 29
North
Region I
No. 1 Forest Park 63, No. 2 Edmondson 21
Region II
No. 1 Coppin Academy 53, No. 3 Benjamin Franklin 26
South
Region I
No. 3 Pikesville 57, No. 1 Loch Raven 48
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
No. 3 Harford Tech 41, No. 4 Fallston 27
North
Region I
No. 1 Hereford 56, No. 2 New Town 35
Region II
No. 1 Eastern Tech 63, No. 6 Chesapeake-Baltimore County 25
West
Region I
No. 1 Liberty 54, No. 3 Southern 38
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
No. 1 Howard 67, No. 2 Manchester Valley 23
Region II
No. 1 River Hill 55, No. 3 Atholton 52
North
Region I
No. 1 Poly 77, No. 2 City 32
Region II
No. 1 Towson 47, No. 3 Aberdeen 29
South
Region II
No. 1 Oxon Hill 50, No. 3 Crofton 24
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
No. 1 Glen Burnie 65, No. 2 Old Mill 56
Region II
No. 1 Severna Park 42, No. 2 South River 23
North
Region I
No. 1 Western 46, No. 2 Dulaney 34
Friday
State quarterfinals
*Region champions from each classification are reseeded based on regular season winning percentage. Ties to be decided by MPSSAA tiebreaker procedures.
CLASS 1A
No. 8 Boonsboro at No. 1 Forest Park
No. 7 Coppin Academy at No. 2 Pikesville
No. 6 Patterson Mill at No. 3 CMIT North
No. 5 Mountain Ridge or Snow Hill at No. 4 Mountain Ridge or Snow Hill
CLASS 2A
No. 8 Liberty at No. 1 Kent Island
No. 7 Gwynn Park at No. 2 Williamsport
No. 6 Eastern Tech at No. 3 Lackey
No. 5 Hereford or Harford Tech at No. 4 Hereford or Harford Tech
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Damascus at No. 1 Howard or Oxon Hill
No. 7 Towson at No. 2 Howard or Oxon Hill
No. 6 River HIll or Oakdale at No. 3 Poly or St. Charles
No. 5 River Hill or Oakdale at No. 4 Poly or St. Charles
CLASS 4A
No. 8 Einstein at No. 1 Glen Burnie or Churchill
No. 7 Parkdale at No. 2 Glen Burnie or Churchill
No. 6 Western at No. 3 Charles H. Flowers
No. 5 Urbana at No. 4 Severna Park