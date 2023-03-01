Wilde Lake starts postseason in rousing fashion

No. 15 Wildecats handle River Hill in 3A East Region boys basketball semifinal; Loch Raven eliminates Western Tech in 1A

By VSN Staff

Published on: March 01, 2023 12:06 AM EST|Updated on: March 01, 2023 12:08 AM EST

For the first time in four decades, Wilde Lake's boys basketball team are Howard County champions. The Wildecats secured the crown with a 65-55 victory over Glenelg in Columbia Thursday evening.
Wilde Lake boys basketball team is off and running in the Class 3A state playoffs. The Howard County champion Wildecats defeated River Hill in the East Region II semifinals Tuesday in Columbia. (Brent Kennedy)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

After winning its first league championship in five decades, Wilde High boys basketball team is hardly satisfied. Tuesday, the No. 15 Wildecats began their quest in ending their postseason drought.

Wilde Lake defeated River Hill, 83-63, in a Class 3A East Region II semifinal in Columbia. Nathan Hiteshew scored 35 points for the Wildecats and Kain Cockeron added 22.

The second-seeded Wildecats (20-3 overall) led wire-to-wire, avenging a loss to the Hawks during the regular season and setting up a region final showdown at Long Reach Thursday. The top-seeded Lightning defeated Atholton, 79-62, in the other semifinal Tuesday.

Wilde Lake, which won its first Howard County championship since 1978, last reached a state Final Four in 1994 (lost to Milford Mill in the Class 1A state final). The Wildecats won the 3A East Region II title in 2020 before losing to Northeast in the state quarterfinals.

Wilde Lake moved a step closer to another region crown Tuesday as it built a 14-point halftime cushion against the Hawks. Hiteshew poured in 22 points in the second half, sparking the Wildecats to their 13th straight victory.

Third-seed River Hill (14-7 overall), which got 23 points from Aiden Igwebe, handed Wilde Lake a 55-54 loss in its league opener back in early December.

Wilde Lake defeated Long Reach, 75-70, in mid-January. Thursday’s winner advances to the state quarterfinals Saturday,

MPSSAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

No. 1 Patterson Mill 72, No. 4 Kent County 42

No. 3 Perryville 58, No. 7 Joppatowne 52

North

Region I

No. 1 Edmondson 65, No. 4 ACCE 46

No. 3 Forest Park 70, No. 2 SEED 68

Region II

No. 1 Lake Clifton 76, No. 4 Reginald Lewis 22

No. 2 Benjamin Franklin 60, No. 3 Coppin Academy 20

South

Region I

No. 1 Pikesville 66, No. 5 Francis Scott Key 45

No. 3 Loch Raven 56, No. 2 Western Tech 39

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

No. 1 Elkton 73, No. 4 Harford Tech 60

No. 2 Fallston 64, No. 3 North East 47

North

Region I

No. 1 New Town 67, No. 4 Owings Mills 40

No. 2 Hereford 59, No. 3 Randallstown 55

Region II

No. 1 Overlea 77, No. 5 Eastern Tech 47

No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 53, No. 3 Dunbar 44

West

Region I

No. 1 Liberty 58, No. 4 Winters Mill 35

No. 2 Century 61, No. 3 Southern 47

Region II

No. 2 Middletown 61, No. 6 Hammond 57

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

No. 1 Manchester Valley 55, No. 4 Westminster 38

No. 2 Centennial 51, No. 3 Howard 39

Region II

No. 1 Long Reach 69, No. 4 Atholton 52

No. 2 Wilde Lake 83, No. 3 River Hill 63

North

Region I

No. 1 City 88, No. 4 Milford Mill 46

No. 2 Poly 79, No. 6 Woodlawn 60

Region II

No. 5 Edgewood 63, No. 1 C. Milton Wright 44

No. 2 Aberdeen 76, No. 3 Kenwood 62

South

Region II

No. 2 Northeast 78, No. 3 James M. Bennett 71

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

No. 1 Meade 64, No. 5 Arundel 39

No. 2 Reservoir 88, No. 3 Glen Burnie 81

Region II

No. 1 South River 71, No. 4 Severna Park 54

No. 2 Broadneck 55, No. 3 North Point 39

North

Region I

No. 1 Parkville 76, No. 4 Perry Hall 70

No. 2 Dulaney 64, No. 6 Dundalk 48

Thursday

Region final

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

Perryville at Patterson Mill

North

Region I

Forest Park at Edmondson

Region II

Benjamin Franklin at Lake Clifton

South

Region I

Loch Raven at Pikesville

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

Fallston at Elkton

North

Region I

Hereford at New Town

Region II

Carver Vo-Tech at Overlea

West

Region I

Century at Liberty

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

Centennial at Manchester Valley

Region II

Wilde Lake at Long Reach

North

Region I

Poly at City

Region II

Edgewood at Aberdeen

South

Region II

Northeast at Stephen Decatur

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

Reservoir at Meade

Region II

Broadneck at South River

North

Region I

Dulaney at Parkville