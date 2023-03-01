Wilde Lake starts postseason in rousing fashion

After winning its first league championship in five decades, Wilde High boys basketball team is hardly satisfied. Tuesday, the No. 15 Wildecats began their quest in ending their postseason drought.
Wilde Lake defeated River Hill, 83-63, in a Class 3A East Region II semifinal in Columbia. Nathan Hiteshew scored 35 points for the Wildecats and Kain Cockeron added 22.
The second-seeded Wildecats (20-3 overall) led wire-to-wire, avenging a loss to the Hawks during the regular season and setting up a region final showdown at Long Reach Thursday. The top-seeded Lightning defeated Atholton, 79-62, in the other semifinal Tuesday.
Wilde Lake, which won its first Howard County championship since 1978, last reached a state Final Four in 1994 (lost to Milford Mill in the Class 1A state final). The Wildecats won the 3A East Region II title in 2020 before losing to Northeast in the state quarterfinals.
Wilde Lake moved a step closer to another region crown Tuesday as it built a 14-point halftime cushion against the Hawks. Hiteshew poured in 22 points in the second half, sparking the Wildecats to their 13th straight victory.
Third-seed River Hill (14-7 overall), which got 23 points from Aiden Igwebe, handed Wilde Lake a 55-54 loss in its league opener back in early December.
Wilde Lake defeated Long Reach, 75-70, in mid-January. Thursday’s winner advances to the state quarterfinals Saturday,
MPSSAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
No. 1 Patterson Mill 72, No. 4 Kent County 42
No. 3 Perryville 58, No. 7 Joppatowne 52
North
Region I
No. 1 Edmondson 65, No. 4 ACCE 46
No. 3 Forest Park 70, No. 2 SEED 68
Region II
No. 1 Lake Clifton 76, No. 4 Reginald Lewis 22
No. 2 Benjamin Franklin 60, No. 3 Coppin Academy 20
South
Region I
No. 1 Pikesville 66, No. 5 Francis Scott Key 45
No. 3 Loch Raven 56, No. 2 Western Tech 39
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
No. 1 Elkton 73, No. 4 Harford Tech 60
No. 2 Fallston 64, No. 3 North East 47
North
Region I
No. 1 New Town 67, No. 4 Owings Mills 40
No. 2 Hereford 59, No. 3 Randallstown 55
Region II
No. 1 Overlea 77, No. 5 Eastern Tech 47
No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 53, No. 3 Dunbar 44
West
Region I
No. 1 Liberty 58, No. 4 Winters Mill 35
No. 2 Century 61, No. 3 Southern 47
Region II
No. 2 Middletown 61, No. 6 Hammond 57
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
No. 1 Manchester Valley 55, No. 4 Westminster 38
No. 2 Centennial 51, No. 3 Howard 39
Region II
No. 1 Long Reach 69, No. 4 Atholton 52
No. 2 Wilde Lake 83, No. 3 River Hill 63
North
Region I
No. 1 City 88, No. 4 Milford Mill 46
No. 2 Poly 79, No. 6 Woodlawn 60
Region II
No. 5 Edgewood 63, No. 1 C. Milton Wright 44
No. 2 Aberdeen 76, No. 3 Kenwood 62
South
Region II
No. 2 Northeast 78, No. 3 James M. Bennett 71
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
No. 1 Meade 64, No. 5 Arundel 39
No. 2 Reservoir 88, No. 3 Glen Burnie 81
Region II
No. 1 South River 71, No. 4 Severna Park 54
No. 2 Broadneck 55, No. 3 North Point 39
North
Region I
No. 1 Parkville 76, No. 4 Perry Hall 70
No. 2 Dulaney 64, No. 6 Dundalk 48
Thursday
Region final
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
Perryville at Patterson Mill
North
Region I
Forest Park at Edmondson
Region II
Benjamin Franklin at Lake Clifton
South
Region I
Loch Raven at Pikesville
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
Fallston at Elkton
North
Region I
Hereford at New Town
Region II
Carver Vo-Tech at Overlea
West
Region I
Century at Liberty
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
Centennial at Manchester Valley
Region II
Wilde Lake at Long Reach
North
Region I
Poly at City
Region II
Edgewood at Aberdeen
South
Region II
Northeast at Stephen Decatur
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
Reservoir at Meade
Region II
Broadneck at South River
North
Region I
Dulaney at Parkville