Fans arrive at Pimlico Race Course for 148th Preakness Stakes

The sun is peeking out, the cars are filing into the grassy lots outside of Pimlico Race Course in North Baltimore and the big hats are going on. It’s Preakness day in Baltimore.

The second leg of the Triple Crown wasn’t for hours and the Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness favorite Mage was relaxing in the barn. But the die-hards were beginning to trickle in the main hall and into the grandstands.

“We like to come early, and I like to dress up and wear hats,” said Bridget Prego, who came from Bethesda for at least her seventh trip for the day of races.

“He likes to bet,” she said of her companion Phil Hand, though his pick, Two Phil’s, who placed second at Churchill Downs, wasn’t in the Preakness field.

He’ll have other choices over the 14 races scheduled Saturday at Pimlico, a historic though aging track shined up for a day in the national spotlight.

It was 64 degrees and mostly cloudy when the gates opened at 9 a.m., but the temperature was expected to rise to a high of 78 degrees by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

After a morning mist, there was a chance of rain but not until later in the evening, after the Preakness post time at 7:01 p.m. and the post-race Bruno Mars concert.

The ride to the racetrack was smooth early in the day, but there were lots of road restrictions along Northern Parkway. Parking at Pimlico was prepaid or $65, but plenty of neighbors were advertising their front lawns for $30. Plus, many were also offering some homemade barbecue and drinks for the walk to the gate.

Inside Pimlico, there are plenty of food options from crab cakes to soft pretzels and drinks in commemorative glasses. There were also lots of other chances to spend money, from T-shirts to photos, and even soaps, in addition to betting on the horses.

There were plenty of agents ready to walk you through the choices.

And if getting a personal, close-up eye on the horses helps, the public also can amble down to the paddock and check out the animals before they race.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

For what it’s worth, Mage’s training team says they expect him to win, and a polite note next to his stable says people are welcome to take all the photos they want of him — after he gets the winner’s blanket of Black-eyed Susans draped around his neck.

For those who come without headwear to the event, Marjae Hicks has been selling hats she makes and acquires from other designers for the past 12 race days.

“I always say ‘crown down.’ Pick your hat first and then a dress,” said Hicks, who also sells hats in her shop in Crofton. “If you buy a hat here, we look at your dress and match the color and the outfit. Each hat is one of a kind.”

Out on the track, the tractors were harrowing the dirt, and the audio-visual staff was checking the sound system. Most of the staff and crews already had something of a dress rehearsal Friday, Black-Eyed Susan Day.