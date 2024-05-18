The Preakness Stakes begin at 7:01 p.m. on May 18, 2024, but a dozen races are scheduled before then.

Here are the times, distances, and type of courses for each race scheduled today, plus a link to the times on Preakness.com.

Preakness race times

  • 10:30 a.m. | The Batoff Goldie Maiden Special Weight: Turf, 5 furlongs
  • 11:05 a.m. | Old Friends Allowance: Turf, 1 & 1/16 miles
  • 11:41 a.m. | The Ali May Arcoleo Race Allowance: Dirt, 6 furlongs
  • 12:16 p.m. | The Skipat Stakes: Dirt, 6 furlongs
  • 12:51 p.m. | The Donald (Don) Butler Memorial Maiden Special Weight: Turf, 5 furlongs
  • 1:29 p.m. | The Chick Lang Stakes — GIII: Dirt, 6 furlongs
  • 2:08 p.m. | The Gallorette Stakes - GIII: Turf, 1 & 1/16 miles
  • 2:49 p.m. | The Maryland Sprint Stakes - GIII: Dirt, 6 furlongs
  • 3:31 p.m. | The James W. Murphy Stakes: Turf, 1 mile
  • 4:10 p.m. | The Sir Barton Stakes: Dirt, 1 & 1/16 miles
  • 4:53 p.m. | Jim Mckay Turf Sprint: Turf, 5 furlongs
  • 5:51 p.m. | The Dinner Party Stakes - GIII: Turf, 1 & 1/18 miles
  • 7:01 p.m. | The Preakness Stakes - GI: Dirt, 1 & 3/16 miles
  • 7:43 p.m. | Optional Allowance Claiming: Dirt, 1 & 1/16
  • Live updates, news from Pimlico

Preakness LIVE concert schedule (May 18)

  • 12:55 p.m. | Jordan Emanuel
  • 2:15 p.m. | Chantel Jeffries
  • 3:05 p.m. | Frank Weller
  • 4:15 p.m. | Gryffin
  • 5:30 p.m. | Channel Tres
  • 8 p.m. | Jack Harlow
  • More about the performers

