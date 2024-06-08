The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Mindframe entered the 156th Belmont Stakes as a colt with scintillating potential, winning his first two races by a combined 21 1/4 lengths.

But neither of them was in stakes company, and here he was making the leap to the last race of the Triple Crown series for trainer Todd Pletcher.

And, though he didn’t know it, the 3-year-old son of Constitution by Walk of Stars was carrying the flag for Maryland. Entering Saturday, the 1983 Belmont winner Caveat was the last horse born in the state to win any of the three races that make up the Triple Crown, the most famous series in American thoroughbred racing.

Mindframe fell just short of breaking the 41-year winless streak Saturday, finishing second in a field that included Kentucky Derby winner Mysitk Dan, Derby runner-up Sierra Leone, Preakness winner Seize the Grey and six other runners at historic Saratoga Race Course.

Dornoch, unraced since the Kentucky Derby, finished first by half a length at odds of 17-1.

Mindframe broke from post No. 10 and bumped the 8-5 favorite Sierra Leone, who then checked the No. 8 Honor Marie. But the Maryland-bred was able to get toward the front of the pack without issue.

On a Saratoga dirt track that favored early speed throughout the day, Preakness winner Seize the Grey was able to grab an early lead heading into the clubhouse turn, trailed by Dornoch and Mindframe.

They kept that order into the backstretch, with Seize the Grey and Dornoch separating themselves from the rest of the field entering the far turn.

It was on the turn where Dornoch got a head out in front and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. asked Mindframe to go. Though Seize the Grey had a brief lead in the stretch run, he tired and was soon passed, effectively making this a two-horse race.

Dornoch came down the stretch close to the rail, while Mindframe ran down the center of the course. He appeared to drift outside late, prompting Ortiz to go to the crop for another bid. The Maryland-bred surged forward toward his foe but couldn’t catch him.

Late-running closer Sierra Leone got up for third place but never challenged for the front.

Mindframe was bred by R. Larry Johnson of Virginia but foaled in May 2021 at the Eastern Shore farm of veterinarian Dr. Thomas Bowman and his wife, Chris, prolific breeders in their own right. Because Johnson continued to keep breeding stock in Maryland, he was able to register his foal as a Maryland-bred.

Johnson has bred and owned Maryland horses for years, and over the last six years he’s been one of the most successful breeders in the state. During that stretch, he has led the state each year in bonus money from the Maryland Fund, a program to boost the industry in the state by offering rewards for locally bred horses that finish first, second or third in certain in-state races.

One of his homebreds, the 4-year-old filly Future Is Now, won the Grade 2 Intercontinental Stakes here the Friday before the Belmont.

Seeing the value fetched by other horses sired by Constitution, Johnson consigned the horse to the Keeneland Association September Yearling Sale 2022. Mike Repole (co-founder of beverage brand Glaceau) and Vincent Viola (founder of Virtu Financial) put in the winning bid of $600,000.

Even before Saturday’s race, breeding a Belmont runner was its own reward, an accomplishment people outside the world of racing can grasp.

“I‘ve been fortunate to raise some pretty good horses but nothing that got to this level,” he said in the lead-up to the race.

His work was reflected most in the lineage of Mindframe’s dam, Walk of Stars, who can be traced all the way back to one of the first fillies he purchased, Ran’s Chick. She was injured and never raced, and Johnson said she didn’t really have a pedigree.

Even so, he used her as a broodmare, and it’s paid off with 40 stakes-quality relatives.

“I’ve got third-, fourth-generation fillies that are now producing,” he said. “And I’ve got second generation, third generation, it’s just been a ridiculously crazy story.”