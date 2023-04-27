Commission gives OK for racing at Laurel Park to resume Saturday

The Maryland Racing Commission voted to allow racing at Laurel Park to resume Saturday after an independent consultant deemed the surface safe and made recommendations on how it should be maintained going forward.

John Passero, who previously worked as a track superintendent at Laurel, Pimlico Race Course and the former Bowie Race Track, was selected by the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association after a cluster of injuries, five fatal, in the month of April.

In his report to the commission, Passero said tractors driving over the dirt track with a harrow — a metal frame with teeth that breaks up and smooths the surface — between races should move slower, and recommended using a different type of harrow that should “give the cushion significantly more body in short order.”

He also called for changes in how the track is watered “so the surface does not explode under horse’s feet.”

All the maintenance changes have been approved by the Maryland Jockey Club, according to the report.

“With the recommended adjusted watering and harrowing performed this morning, I have already noticed significantly more body in the track,” Passero said in the report.

The return of racing comes after a week-long stand-off between the Maryland Jockey Club and horsemen over the safety of Laurel’s dirt track.

Of the five horses who were euthanized in April, two, 4-year-old colt Golden Pegasus and 6-year-old gelding Bigmancan, were injured in back-to-back races on Thursday, April 20, according to a letter from MTHA president Timothy Keefe and Maryland Horse Breeders Association president Kent Murray. Both horses were eventually euthanized.

The next day, Keefe called for a weekend suspension of racing and for the bulk of racing and training activities to be moved to Pimlico Race Course starting April 27. The Preakness meet is already scheduled to start May 11.

Horsemen also called for Passero to analyze the dirt track.

“We the horsemen would be much more comfortable having an assessment done by someone we’ve had a relationship with in the past,” Keefe told the Banner.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The Maryland Jockey Club suspended racing that weekend, a decision made in consultation with state regulators, “to understand and address any issues of concern raised relating to recent injuries,” the organization said.

The Stronach Group, which owns the Maryland Jockey Club, brought in a superintendent from the West Coast, Dennis Moore, to examine the racing surface. Moore made a number of improvements to another Stronach property, Santa Anita Park, after dozens of horses suffered fatal injuries there in 2019.

By April 22, the track had been analyzed with a series of tests, including methods such as ground penetrating radar and laser diffraction analysis, and deemed safe, the Maryland Jockey Club said. But races for April 27 were canceled due to a lack of entries.

Horsemen “have determined not to submit entries for this Thursday’s racing card. Hopefully after reviewing the facts live racing will proceed,” the organization said.

In their letter dated April 22, Keefe and Murray said Passero “has a deep understanding of racetrack maintenance and safety and is well aware of the intricacies and challenges of surfaces in the Mid-Atlantic region, which differ greatly from Florida and California where other [Stronach] tracks are located.”

Just before an emergency Maryland Racing Commission on the dispute, the two sides agreed to have Passero conduct his own analysis, with the MTHA footing the bill.

In a statement released Wednesday night, the Maryland Jockey Club said it was pleased Passero’s initial findings “affirmed the safety of Laurel Park’s dirt surface.”

The organization did tell horsemen that training at Laurel is cancelled Friday, when steady rain is expected, and may be Saturday “to ensure optimal track conditions for racing.”

Saturday’s card includes five stakes races: The Primonetta, The Native Dancer Stakes, The Henry S. Clark Stakes, The Dahlia Stakes and The King T. Leatherbury Stakes.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr., who founded the Retired Racehorse Project and previously served as president of the Maryland Horse Council, sent a letter to constituents Thursday praising the horsemen.