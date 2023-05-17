Concepción is usually calm, and somewhat reserved, when he talks — but he lights up when the subject is horses. His love for them, as he puts it, is “a whole other level.” He recalls Las Monjas, a mare that initially had a bit of a temper but that he eventually won over. She recently had a foal, he says with a smile. No one else in his family shares his connection with horses, which, he notes, are highly sensible and sensitive animals. A rider needs to be aware of how they feel when they are on the track, he said, as the horse picks up on it.