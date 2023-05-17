Horse racing

A jockey and a dream: One man’s quest from Puerto Rico stables to Maryland tracks

Clara Longo de Freitas and Scott Serio

Published on: May 17, 2023 5:30 AM EDT

Sunrise training at Fair Hill. (Scott Serio for The Baltimore Banner)

It was a dream generations in the making.

His abuelo used to place bets at Hipódromo Camarero, Puerto Rico’s only horse racing track. His papá, who wanted to be a jockey himself, but could never pursue the sport due to weight restrictions, began to raise horses for racing at age 25.

Little Axel, then the youngest of three boys, followed him around the barn like a shadow, smiling at the sight of horses. He rode his first at 5 years old, and at the age of 9, when he began to take riding and jumping lessons, he was set on what he wanted to do — be a jockey.

Now 18, Axel Concepción also wants to be the best.

At morning light, Axel Concepción heads to the Capuano barn to get on another horse. It is barely sunrise and he had already taken a handful of horses out for gallops.

Axel Concepción joins Richard Monterrey in the workout room at Laurel. The windows have liners to keep the temperature up, well above 100 degrees, to keep the jockeys sweating to help them “make weight” for their mounts.

“A fuera y dentro de la pista,” he said in Spanish. Outside and in the racetrack.

Sitting on a bench recently near the racetrack in Laurel, Concepción looks composed. If he is tired after months of racing, rising before 6 a.m. and training for hours under the sun, he doesn’t show it. The time away from the island, to which he hopes to go back and grow old someday, and his family — his papá, mamá, his two hermanos and one hermana and his abuela — can be difficult. But it has paid off — he has won his first leading rider title, a feat that Irad Ortiz Jr., an esteemed Boricua jockey, did not meet until his 20s.

Axel Concepción waits in the clocker’s tower at Fair Hill before working a few horses for trainer Jamie Ness. Fair Hill is a frequent stop in the mornings when Laurel is closed and he had mounts at Parx racetrack outside Philadelphia.

Horses Axel Concepción is listed to exercise at Laurel Park for trainer Rodolfo Sanchez-Salomon.

Concepción looks up to Irad Ortiz Jr., now 30, and his brother José Ortiz, who both began their professional careers at Hipódromo Camarero. The Ortiz brothers give him advice on the racetrack in Laurel where he now trains. Sometimes, it is technical — “Concepción should adjust his position” or “hold it this way.” But mainly, Concepción said, they tell him to stay humble. And that has created an atmosphere of a family among the jockeys — many of whom are Boricua or of Latin descent — who cheer for each other, despite a dense environment of competitiveness.

“It’s like there’s a Puerto Rico in there,” Concepción said.

Axel Concepción prepares to exercise a horse for trainer Gary Capuano at Laurel Park.

Fellow Puerto Rican jockey Luis Rivera Jr. looks over his mounts with Axel Concepción at Charles Town Race Track in Ranson, West Virginia. Jockeys usually handicap their races themselves to get an idea of speed and pace and a preferred early placement and race style for their mounts. The pair live together in a condo near Laurel Park and routinely commute out of town together to share drive time and potentially catch naps.

Retired Hall of Famer jockey Ramón Domínguez and Concepción had a similar journey; Domínguez left his home in Venezuela as a young man to try his luck at horse racing. There’s no clear-cut journey for what makes a great jockey, as there often isn’t in most things in life, he adds.

But you do need to be patient. And Concepción is pretty intuitive.

Axel Concepción washes the dirt off his face after a race.

Axel Concepción and jockey Jaime Rodriguez horse around in between races in the jockeys’ room. Rodriguez is also from Puerto Rico and a graduate from the jockey school.

Axel Concepción’s valet cleans his saddle.

Watching the replays of past races, Domínguez noticed that even when Concepción wasn’t riding “the best horse in the race,” he could often condition the horse into winning. He is able to get the horses to relax if it doesn’t have a lot of space and position it where they need to be. Concepción, he adds, gives the horse a chance to perform the best to its ability

“I can tell that, although he’s very young, and in some ways, probably inexperienced, he looks very good,” Domínguez said. “He should have everything needed to really succeed as a professional jockey.”

Program sheets are posted in the jockeys’ room to help riders manage their mounts. Axel Concepción has had days with 10 mounts and two different tracks.

Axel Concepción joins Jason Simpson, Luis Rivera Jr. and Jorge Hernandez on the bench before a race at Charles Town. With a post time of 10:05 p.m., his final race of the day caps a day where he got on his first horse at 5:30 a.m. The 90-minute drive home still remains.

Axel Concepción rides Villareggia in a race at Charles Town. The post time favorite, the pair finished second less than a length behind.

Concepción grew up in Río Grande, a town about a 20-minute car ride away from Hipódromo, tucked between a rainforest and the beach. An athletic kid, he grew up playing basketball, volleyball and soccer with friends after school and on the weekends. But there has never been a time he didn’t want to pursue horse racing as a career.

Concepción is usually calm, and somewhat reserved, when he talks — but he lights up when the subject is horses. His love for them, as he puts it, is “a whole other level.” He recalls Las Monjas, a mare that initially had a bit of a temper but that he eventually won over. She recently had a foal, he says with a smile. No one else in his family shares his connection with horses, which, he notes, are highly sensible and sensitive animals. A rider needs to be aware of how they feel when they are on the track, he said, as the horse picks up on it.

Axel Concepción just missed a win, behind Church Key and Denis Araujo at Charles Town.

Axel Concepción collects himself in between races at Laurel as he watches the replay of the previous race.

Axel Concepción waits for riders up in the paddock at Laurel. Friend and fellow jockey school alum Luis Rivera Jr. is in the next stall over.

Willy Concepción said his son’s adoration for horses could have come from wanting to spend time with him growing up.

His papá, Willie Concepción, juggled trying to be supportive and feeling fearful for Axel. It’s a sport prone to injuries, he said. Each time Axel falls, he holds his breath.

Axel Concepción breaks from the gate aboard Alwajd during a race at Laurel Park.

Axel Concepción wins a race at Laurel Park on Shady Munni.

Axel Concepción’s logo on his riding pants.

And then, he sees his son standing up and climbing the horse again — always calm, his papá, said, and patient.

He feels “orgulloso,” then, Willie said in Spanish. Full of pride.

Axel Concepción walks back to the jockeys’ room after a race.

After exercising a horse, Axel Concepción carries his tack back to the stable office.

Scott Serio is the founder of Eclipse Sportswire, a Maryland-based award-winning photography company. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism whose passion for documenting the pageantry of thoroughbred racing has earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Eclipse Award for Photography in 2015.