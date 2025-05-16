The 150th Preakness Stakes, the last edition to be held at historic Pimlico Race Course before a rebuild of the racetrack, is almost upon us.

For those unable to get to Pimlico, NBC will start coverage at 4 p.m. on local affiliates and Peacock. That’s just before the 4:11 p.m. post time for Race 10, the Sir Barton Stakes, kicking off a run of four straight stakes races culminating with the Preakness.

The race is set to start at 7:01 p.m.

No, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will not be running, but runner-up Journalism, the favorite at Churchill Downs, will be in the starting gate. The son of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin is the 8-5 favorite in the nine-horse field.

The race is slightly shorter than the Derby at 1 3/16 miles.

Host Mike Tirico will lead coverage with analysis from Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, announcer Randy Moss and handicapper Matt Bernier.

NBC’s chief data analyst Steve Kornacki will also size up the field, and reporters Ahmed Fareed, Britney Eurton, Donna Brothers, Kenny Rice and Nick Luck will deliver live updates from “Old Hilltop.”

Simulcast wagering platforms, such as 1/ST Bet, NYRA Bets, Twin Spires and FanDuel Racing, will have live feeds of the entire Preakness day card.

If you’re close to Baltimore and want to get one last look at Pimlico, Preakness tickets are still available. Prices start at $201 for concourse seats and reach $890 for Turfside Terrace.

Access to the new Infield Fan Zone, a party area hosted by Ravens legend Ray Lewis, costs $96.

Never been before? Here’s a guide I put together for making the most out of the trip. I also have a tour with spots to check out in the complex before the track gets razed.