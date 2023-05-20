Horse racing

Mage’s owner shoots down injury rumor, says favorite is ‘ready to race’

Ramiro Restrepo says Mage received a “superficial” bump on his head and will be good to go for Saturday night’s Triple Crown race.

Mage works out Wednesday with exercise rider J.J. Delgado at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Mage works out Wednesday with exercise rider J.J. Delgado at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

A rumor that Kentucky Derby winner Mage might be in doubt for the Preakness Stakes was persistent enough that his owner took to Twitter to comment.

Ramiro Restrepo, one of Mage’s owners, said that Mage bumped his forehead in his stall on Thursday and received veterinary care, but will be ready to come out of the gates Saturday. Restrepo called the wound “superficial” and said his training wasn’t interrupted.

“As per ALL Preakness starters, he was reviewed by the State Vets today and is ready to race,” Restrepo wrote.

The Preakness field has already been narrowed to seven after First Mission, one of the expected contenders, was scratched Friday morning with a left hind leg issue. The race hasn’t been run with such a small field since 1986.

Perhaps due to rumors of injury, Mage’s odds had dipped slightly as of Saturday morning to a 2-1 favorite (from an 8-5 on the morning line). National Treasure, trainer Bob Baffert’s entry, improved to 3-1 odds.

Mage is attempting to become the first horse since Baffert’s Justify in 2018 to win the first two jewels of the Triple Crown.

