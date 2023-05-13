Maryland-bred Coffeewithchris joins Preakness field

The racing gods giveth, and the racing gods taketh away. Saturday brought one new shooter to the Preakness while knocking out a Derby runner.

The connections of Coffeewithchris alerted the Pimlico Race Course racing officials Saturday morning that the Maryland-bred son of Ride on Curlin is being pointed toward a start in the May 20 Preakness Stakes.

The Maryland-based multiple-stakes winner had been entered for Saturday’s Long Branch at Monmouth but was scratched in favor of a run in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. John Salzman Sr., Fred Wasserloos, and Anthony Geruso’s Coffeewithchris most recently finished fifth in the Federico Tesio, a win-and-in Preakness prep at Laurel Park.

Also Saturday, trainer Keith Desormeaux said that Oaklawn Park’s Grade 2 Rebel Stakes winner Confidence Game will not make the Preakness. Confidence Game finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby.

