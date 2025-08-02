There’s no way around it; the field in Saturday’s Grade 1 Whitney Stakes is stacked.

Five of the 10 older horses entered in the 1 1/8-mile race at Saratoga Race Course have Grade 1 victories on their résumés, including the last two winners of the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Sierra Leone and White Abarrio.

Even in the face of such opponents, the local wife-and-husband duo of trainer Brittany Russell and jockey Sheldon Russell is undeterred in sending their 5-year-old Maryland-bred Post Time to American racing’s premier summer circuit.

Brittany Russell knows the $1 million race in upstate New York is “a big swing.” She also knows Post Time has done just about everything asked of him, never finishing worse than third in 18 career starts that feature some marquee contests.

“He always shows up and runs his race,” she said. “He might show up and run his race, and it might be fourth or fifth this weekend, we don’t know yet. But the thing about this horse is, he’s gonna show up and run. So that’s what gives us confidence.”

Post Time, owned by Ellen Charles’ Hillwood Stable, is pretty much the king of Laurel Park. The gray son of Frosted has won all six stakes he’s competed in and drawn a devoted group of followers. Taking the act on the road has proven more difficult, with his only win outside Maryland coming in the Grade 2 Carter Stakes at Aqueduct in April 2024.

Read More Post Time’s 2nd-place finish continues strong showing for Maryland at Belmont Stakes Jun 8, 2024

But he always gives a tremendous effort. Last year, he was runner-up in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap and Grade 3 Westchester Stakes, and third in the Grade 2 Cigar Mile Handicap and the Whitney.

As he’s shown time and again, Post Time’s outstanding closing speed allows him to make a surge at the end, picking off tiring rivals as the field approaches the wire. Even if the eventual winner is far out front, he puts in a strong bid coming down the stretch, and, until now, that has meant always finishing in the money.

Where does that come from?

Brittany Russell said Post Time has that indescribable “it” factor and seems to love the work of being a racehorse.

Post Time at Foxhall Equine in Fallston in January. (Barrie Reightler/Maryland Horse Library)

“It sounds funny, but I think he’s the kind of horse, like he knows when he does good, and when he walks over to run, he wants to walk over to run. He loves his job,” she said. “My assistant made the comment this morning, she trained him and she said, ‘He’s really happy to be here, like he knows why he’s up there right now.’”

Sheldon Russell said Post Time is the best horse he’s ever ridden.

“I’ve been on him for many of his races,” he said. “His personality, there’s just something, he’s just different. And look, there’s been a few races where I put him in spots and he’s recovered, and he’s just really smart about things. So it’s very rare.”

After getting a break during the winter and spring, Post Time began his 2025 campaign with a 1 1/16-mile allowance race at Laurel in May. He went off at 2-5 and dusted the field by 13 1/4 lengths.

Next came the Grade 3 Blame Stakes at Churchill Downs, facing 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and five other competitors May 31. Much like he did in the Derby, Mystik Dan cut the corner for the stretch run to give himself a clear path home.

Sheldon Russell moved Post Time into a gap for his closing run, but they soon had Hall of Fame and Antiquarian closing in from the outside, forcing Post Time on the rail directly behind Mystik Dan.

As Hall of Fame under Jose Ortiz began to slow, jockey John Velazquez moved Antiquarian to the outside, and Sheldon Russell urged Post Time, with a little more running room, forward to try to grab second. But the outside move gave Antiquarian enough time to rally to beat Post Time by a head.

There was a moment when all the horses chasing Mystik Dan were grouped tightly, Sheldon Russell said, causing Post Time to pause briefly.

“Obviously, I was following Johnny that day. He sort of went like he was gonna go out at the top of stretch, and I sort of had to jump his heels and dive back in,” he said. “He looked like he was gonna get second, and Johnny’s horse sort of recovered, got himself back together, and he kind of got me right on the line.”

A return to Laurel in late June for the Deputed Testamony Stakes allowed Post Time to reset with a 3 1/2-length victory, and that could be key Saturday.

Brittany Russell had Post Time run a stakes race at Laurel last year before heading to Del Mar for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, and he followed a win on his home track with a monster effort on one of the sport’s biggest stages, posting the best Equibase Speed Figure of his career.

Post Time wins the Deputed Testamony Stakes at Laurel Park on June 28. (Jerry Dzierwinski)

As with human athletes, it helps to build confidence.

“I feel like, every time we come to Laurel, it sort of picks him up,” Sheldon Russell said. “He wins easily, comes back, and he’s happy.”

The Russells hope to finally get Post Time a Grade 1 of his own at Saratoga, even though they know it will be a tall order. As part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, the Whitney is a “win and you’re in” qualifier with an automatic spot in the $7 million Classic for the horse who comes in first. Hence the all-star cast of entrants.

The field has elite runners who can press the pace and push for the lead (Fierceness, Skippylongstocking), those who can stalk and rally from the middle of the pack (Maryland-bred Mindframe, who is likely to be scratched; Highland Falls; White Abarrio), and another elite closer in Sierra Leone.

“Hopefully we’re not too far back and I don’t give him too much to do,” Sheldon Russell said.

Brittany Russell feels her horse is in better position than a year ago “when we kind of threw him to the wolves, so to speak.” He’s more rested after consistently racing from fall 2023 to fall 2024 and has the seasoning from taking on quality fields in New York and California.

“We know we can always bring him back home and win races there,” she said. “We’re chasing the Grade 1. It’s a tough time to try and do it, but I guess I look at it like this: You don’t do it if you don’t try it.”

The Grade 1 Whitney Stakes will air on Fox at 5:41 p.m.