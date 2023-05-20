Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert notched his record-breaking eighth Preakness win on Saturday with National Treasure, a promising colt that was finally able to tap into his potential in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

By winning the race, Baffert passes Robert Wyndham Walden, a late-19th century trainer based in Carroll County, for the Preakness winners record. The 70-year-old is a two-time Triple Crown winner, with American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), and took the Preakness in 2010 with Lookin at Lucky, 2002 with War Emblem, 2001 with Point Given, 1998 with Real Quiet and 1997 with Silver Charm.

And now he’s won with National Treasure.

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez had not been as lucky at Old Hilltop, failing to win Preakness in his first 12 tries. But he finally was aboard the horse awarded the blanket of Black-eyed Susans on Saturday, giving Velazquez seven wins in the Triple Crown series.

National Treasure and Chad Brown trainee Blazing Sevens battled in a thrilling stretch run, with Baffert’s horse crossing the line first by a head.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage, the favorite at 7-5, made a spirited effort to catch them, but finished 2 1/4 lengths back, settling for third place. As a result, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year.

The final time was 1:55.12. National Treasure went off at 5-2 odds and paid $7.80 on a $2 win bet.

National Treasure wins the 148th Preakness Stakes. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Baffert was banned from Preakness last year in the wake of a positive drug test for his 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced in February 2022 that Medina Spirit was disqualified and Baffert’s license was suspended for 90 days. The Maryland Racing Commission determined a suspension in another state meant he couldn’t enter horses here.

Earlier Saturday, a Baffert-trained horse, Havnameltdown, broke down during the Chick Lang Stakes and was euthanized on the track.

Baffert acknowledged the emotional swings of the day during his remarks on the NBC broadcast, saying his team had been “wiped out” after their colt’s fatal injury in the sixth race.

“And then to win this,” he said, his voice cracking, “losing that horse today really hurt.”

The horse’s jockey, Luis Saez, was taken to a hospital complaining of leg pain. He was later released, his agent said.

After breaking his maiden at first asking as a 2-year-old, National Treasure has had impressive showings in four graded stakes races. He finished second in the Grade 1 American Pharoah at Santa Anita last October, third at the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland.

To start his 3-year-old season, he finished third in the Grade 3 Sham Stakes and fourth in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby.

Despite those great performances, his second win eluded him. That is, until Saturday at Pimlico.