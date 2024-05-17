Preakness festivities began Friday with the 100th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, also known as “Preakness Eve.” The $300,000 Grade 2 race is 1 1/8 miles on the dirt for 3-year-old fillies, and the undercard is filled with races for fillies and mares.
In 2021, the Maryland Jockey Club honored the late George E. Mitchell and his work in the Park Heights community by adding his name to the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.
Mitchell, who died in 2020 at age 65, was best known for his involvement in the Langston Hughes Business, Community and Resources Center. The winner of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will receive 60% of the $300,000 purse, with 20% to second place, 10% to third, 6% to fourth, 3% to fifth and 1% to sixth.
