Preakness festivities began Friday with the 100th running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, also known as “Preakness Eve.” The $300,000 Grade 2 race is 1 1/8 miles on the dirt for 3-year-old fillies, and the undercard is filled with races for fillies and mares.

Gun Song, trained by Mark Hennig and ridden by John Velazquez, triumphed by 3 1/4 lengths over Corposo.

Scenes during on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico on May 17, 2024. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

In the 13th race at Pimlico, Gun Song ridden by jockey John Velazquez, takes first place in the 100th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

In 2021, the Maryland Jockey Club honored the late George E. Mitchell and his work in the Park Heights community by adding his name to the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Mitchell, who died in 2020 at age 65, was best known for his involvement in the Langston Hughes Business, Community and Resources Center. The winner of the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will receive 60% of the $300,000 purse, with 20% to second place, 10% to third, 6% to fourth, 3% to fifth and 1% to sixth.

The Black-Eyed Susan is one of Pimlico’s oldest stakes races, first run in 1919 as the Pimlico Oaks and won by a horse named Milkmaid.

Milkmaid’s owner, J. K. L. Ross, also won the first Triple Crown with the colt Sir Barton in 1919.

Despite the overcast skies and rain in the forecast for Saturday, spectators came ready in flamboyant hats, bright dresses and candy-colored suits.

Kimberly Brown of Pikesville poses for a portrait during Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course on May 17. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

In the fifth race at Pimlico Race Course, No. 5 Point Dume ridden by Jockey Jaime Rodriguez edges out No. 7 No Easy Days ridden by J.G. Torrealba. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Luis Rohena, one of the "pony boys," embraces his horse on the track between races on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Spectators handicap the races in their programs on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

Peanut the horse sports painted on black-eyed Susans during Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

Ladies swarm around Hats by Marjorie on Black-Eyed Susan Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes from inside of Pimlico on Black-Eyed Susan Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Luis Rohena points to his horse while working as a "pony boy" during Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

Jockey Jaime Rodriguez smiles after riding Point Dume to victory in the fifth race. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Pam Carter and friend Devora Jones pose for a portrait during Black-Eyed Susan Day. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

Brittany Story displays her custom Maryland-themed nails on Black-Eyed Susan Day. Story went to Pimlico for the first time after traveling from Saginaw, Michigan. (Tom Brenner/For The Baltimore Banner) (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)

Visitors admire diamond horse-themed jewelry from Bow River inside of Pimlico. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Scenes from inside of Pimlico Race Course on Black-Eyed Susan Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Bridget Prego of Bethesda poses for a portrait during Black-Eyed Susan Day. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

Scenes during on Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)